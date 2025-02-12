Musk Supporters REFUSE to ANSWER this ONE SIMPLE QUESTION

Friends, I’m never going away. I’m here to stay, armed with determination, optimism, perseverance and a healthy dedication to the truth.

See, I’m not “after” anyone. I’m after the TRUTH. But apparently, that’s a problem.

I’ve been on YouTube since 2020, and lately, I’ve been daring to ask questions about Elon Musk—specifically, about the multiple federal investigations into his companies that he’s now conveniently trying to wipe off the map. You’d think that would raise some eyebrows, right?

Nope. Instead, I get brilliant, well-thought-out responses like:

“Stay in your lane.”

“You’re ridiculous.”

“I’m unsubscribing.”

Same thing happened when I questioned RFK Jr. or Trump’s little “let’s take over Gaza” idea.

So when I exposed the dozens of active investigations looking into the billions and billions of federal dollars going to Musk, hie blind supporters barely batted an eyelash.

These agencies are were actively investigating Musk and his companies for violations, until he shut them down, you see. (Of course, that’s fine, according to his supporters. Musk is above the law, you see.)

Take a look for yourself. These are some of the agencies that were investigating Musk:

USAID

USDA (for animal torture in “researching” his brain chips)

SEC (for fraudulently reporting faked info on the performance of Tesla)

EEOC (for racism and discrimination)

DOT (violations regarding his “spaceships”)

Dept of Labor

Dept of Justice

… but somehow none of that matters to the Musk supporters.

I’ll be reiterating my questions, but if you’re new here, consider this your required reading before jumping into the discussion:

Friends, the very purpose behind my platform is to expose government overreach and tyranny. I don’t put on a jersey for one team or the other.

That means I actually look at evidence, question narratives, and allow my perspective to be challenged (wild concept, I know).

So, when I called out the cooties hogwash and proved—yes, with actual evidence—that the so-called state of emergency was unlawful, illegitimate, and completely invalid, I was met with applause.

I exposed the deep corruption in Orange County, California, and the FBI finally took action after my relentless calls and emails—and two year lawsuit. We all cheered when public serpent Andrew Do admitted to fraud in funneling $10+ millions to his daughter.

Ditto for the countless other public serpents I exposed for their dirty dealing.

I educated tens of thousands of people that there was no legitimate legal authority for you to suffocate yourself or to become a human pincushion or even to be subjected to the nasal schwab assault.

I was applauded for all of this.

But the second I apply that same level of scrutiny to Musk, Trump, RFK Jr., or Netanyahu? Suddenly, I’m “out of my lane,” “ridiculous,” “cynical,” and I’ve “gone too far.”

If cynical means being a critical thinker, then sure—call me cynical. I’d rather be cynical than gullible.

I don’t take things at face value. I never have. I ask questions and dig deeper. I’ve spent years exposing orchestrated events and government deception, and no one seemed to mind—until it was their guy in the spotlight. And yet, when I lay out cold, hard facts about Musk (or RFK or Netanyahu) people suddenly get defensive.

That’s why I have deep respect for those of you who actually think for yourselves, ask the tough questions, and don’t get swept up in all the manufactured fanfare while the astonishing sweep of government tyranny marches on.

I do this because I care. I do this because I actually want all of us to live in liberty. Because I refuse to compromise my integrity, dignity, and freedom just to get likes on social media or follow the crowd.

So, yes… it’s stunning to me that rather than answer a few simple questions, people engage in personal attacks.

Since my videos on Musk, Time Magazine came out with an article on how Musk’s DOGE could benefit his businesses. I’m no fan of this media outlet, but this is factual and verifiable information.

Just one day after this substack:

“Oh, by the way, I wonder if DOGE will turn its attention to investigating the millions and millions going to Musk’s SpaceX, Tesla, Starlink — and to NASA? Maybe I should recommend that next. What say you?”

I found another interesting article from The Economic Times:

Even if you like what Musk is doing, you have to admit that there are some serious conflicts of interest.

It is basically the fox guarding the hen house, and the USDA isn’t the only agency investigating Musk for his Neuralink. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT) are two other agencies that have scrutinized Musk’s Neuralink as well.

“The Physicians Committee was the first group to obtain internal records from the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), where Neuralink conducted painful, deadly experiments on monkeys between 2017 and 2020. Many of those records were released to the public by the Physicians Committee in February 2022. Here is a timeline of events since then: March 2022 In response to the Physicians Committee’s complaint alleging violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act by Neuralink and UC Davis, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspected both facilities. The agency has a well-documented history of failing to hold violators accountable, and its inspections of Neuralink and UC Davis continued that trend. However, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack later confirmed to Congress that a violation of the law did occur—except it was wiped away due to a now-forbidden agency policy designed to remove such incidents from public records.”

Those of you who support Musk but also care about animals, I want you to pay attention to these investigations into the unspeakable cruelty inflicted on them under the direction of Musk. It’s despicable, it’s inhumane, and I’m starting to wonder if he’s even human—he certainly doesn’t seem to have a heart or any compassion really.

But wait, there’s more! But don’t expect Musk to tell you.

Dozens of Active Federal Investigations Against Musk now gone

In addition to the previous investigations into the billions going to Musk by the USAID, the FAA and the USDA (which I exposed in previous substacks) — now I find out that The SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and the Department of Justice are both investigating whether Musk and Tesla lied about their vehicles' autonomous capabilities—you know, the whole “self-driving” thing.

Why are they being investigated for that? Because when companies make false claims to attract investors, that’s illegal.

I once worked at a school—many, many years ago—where the owners got sent to federal prison for lying to investors about how many campuses they had. They inflated their numbers to secure funding. Sound familiar? Musk and Tesla allegedly exaggerated what their AI could do, which means people invested under false pretenses. That’s fraud.

But of course, don’t question Musk! He’s doing such great work shutting down these agencies. Nothing to see here, friends:

And it gets better. The DOJ has another probe—this time investigating whether Tesla misled customers about how far their electric cars can actually go before needing a charge. Shocker! You mean those miracle EVs aren’t as green and efficient as advertised? Who could’ve guessed? (Oh wait, I did—many times.) The EEOC—an agency I am very familiar with because of the work I did to help thousands and thousands of people keep their jobs (and their lives) without getting the jab—is also coming after Tesla, pushing for financial penalties and reforms because Black employees allege they were subjected to racial slurs at work by supervisors.

So with Musk’s giddy excitement to go in and clear out all these agencies—ones that were investigating him and could continue to do so—doesn’t raise a red flag for you??

The real question is simple:

Will DOGE (or someone) investigate the billions flowing into Musk’s companies? Or is he untouchable?

Just asking.

That’s all I need you to answer.

You really think Musk is doing this for you?

What has Musk done for you or other people?

Oh, but Peggy — he gave starlink access to those in Lahaina and Asheville! Yes, my understanding is it was 30-day free trial that then people got billed for later! 🤔

This is the guy who wants to stick a chip in your brain, push a social credit system, usher in trans-humanism, expand digital surveillance, torture animals, p!$$ on our Constitution, instill technocracy (one world governance through AI) and promote a world where you own nothing and somehow love it.

Oh, and let’s not forget the totally real, not-at-all-fake “car in space” stunt.

He’s a fake, phony, and fraud — and he’s not the only Musk you should be concerned about. I did a deep dive on his brother, Kimbal Musk, back in June 2023. If you think Elon’s bad, just wait until you read what this guy is up to…

