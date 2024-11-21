Can't Say THIS on YouTube!!

Let’s kick this off with a friendly reminder—make sure you’re subscribed to this substack!

Why? Because I was censored (again) this week on Youtube.

So how do you like them apples?!

Them are pretty rotten apples!

Yep, it’s been a while, but in my video yesterday I give you a sneak peek behind the curtain of my YouTube journey, complete with the joys of “community guideline warnings” and the ongoing battle for free speech.

If Youtube decides to ever shut my channel down, Substack is the best place to find me.

This isn’t just about losing a video; it’s about losing the ability to connect with you.

I was alerted via tex by my assistant, Olivia, asking why yesterday’s live stream was MIA. Turns out, YouTube decided it was too dangerous for public consumption. The topic? The news coming out of Idaho that the ID Health Board is yanking the cooties jabs from clinics.

Luckily, I’ve got backups: you’ll find that video on BitChute.

While we’re on the subject, I do have a second channel, Living Swell with Peggy Hall. It’s where I focus on uplifting, empowering topics like navigating life’s stormy seas and holistic living. Honestly, I’m tempted to shift all my energy there. After all, how many times can we dissect the same tired narratives about censorship, public policies, and the New World Disorder?

Should this channel take a lighter turn? What do you think? Cooking, gardening, home decor? (Kidding. Mostly.)

Despite the roadblocks and censorship hurdles, I’m staying the course. My goal has always been to bring you truth, empowerment, and solutions, no matter the platform. Whether it’s through creative workarounds, advocacy, or simply sharing a laugh at the absurdities of it all, I’m not going anywhere.

That’s why I have coined so many of my Peggyisms: be it the hogwash, cooties, cocktails, public serpents, etc — so I can outwit the nitwits and keep sharing the truth and defending freedom, no matter the cost.

Why I Stay on Youtube

You might be asking: “Peggy, why in the non-spinning world are you even on Youtube?! Why don’t you broadcast on Rumble?”

Welp, I do broadcast on Rumble, but hardly any of my audience is on that platform.

Also, I want to make the biggest impact and reach the largest number of people, and like it or not (NOT!) Youtube is the largest video sharing platform there is.

Finally, I’m not going to be bullied by Youtube. I’m going to keep broadcasting and sharing my positive, practical tips and strategies, resources and remedies to turn the table on the tyrants. I am not going to pick up my toys, turn tail and skulk off Youtube.

I will keep showing up day after day, as I have been since 2020, providing encouragement, exhortation, education and empowerment to inspire you to never give in, give up, or give over your God-given freedoms. 💪

Truth has a way of shining through—even when the gatekeepers try their hardest to suppress it.

So join me every afternoon at 4 pm pacific/7 pm eastern right here to watch my daily broadcasts. And let’s keep marching this all the way to Heaven, Shall We!? 🙏

