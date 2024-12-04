The Most PERSECUTED Group in America Today

When I was in college, we had bumper stickers. Let me know if you remember the ones that said, “Question authority.” And suddenly, now we’re not supposed to question anything—we’re supposed to just go along with whatever the government says!

The powers that shouldn’t be want us to trust the government, and the incoming administration claims they’ll clean it up so we can trust it again. But trust it again? I never trusted it in the first place! And now, I trust it even less because they’re trying to convince me otherwise.

The truth is, people often trust authority for all the wrong reasons—fear, ignorance, or simply to avoid rocking the boat. And attorneys, the ones we hope will fight for us? Many of them stayed silent, either to save their own reputations or because they couldn’t see enough dollar signs in standing up for the underdogs.

Today’s topic is about turning the tables on tyrants and addressing the most persecuted group in America:

People of faith.

I covered this in detail on my Youtube channel yesterday, and I speak from experience. My husband and I were among the first voices offering solutions to the oppressive measures being inflicted upon us by these evildoers and public serpents.

Of course, there were many people who spoke out against the hogwash and all the liberty crushing measures, but when it came to actionable solutions, we were leading the way. I’ve condensed The Healthy American story on my website and listed some of our major victories here.

In those early days in 2020, I received countless messages, especially from North Carolina of all places. People shared stories about their employers harassing them and coercing them to violate their religious beliefs.

One example that stands out is the Christians whose faith commands them to honor God by breathing freely and not veiling their faces. This wasn’t just a personal preference or an act of rebellion—it was a deeply held conviction (a bona fide religious belief) rooted in the belief that humanity is made in God’s image. To cover their faces would be to obscure that divine reflection and to act in opposition to their faith. For many believers, the face is sacred. It’s how we connect with others, express emotions, and reflect the spirit within us.

For some, like myself, there is an additional layer to this belief: covering the face (with a mask, muzzle, veil or any other suffocation device) in such circumstances is akin to participating in deception, which is sinful. No one, regardless of circumstance, should be coerced, intimidated, or harassed into actions that would force them to sin against God’s will. This belief is not a matter of personal choice; it is an issue of religious integrity and the right to live in a way that reflects one's devotion to the divine truth.

My husband and I worked tirelessly to help people of all faiths stand up for their rights — whether their objections were to masking, vaccination or anything else. This experience is how I know the most persecuted group in America isn’t just Christians—it’s people of faith.

The Bigger Picture

Whether or not you’re a person of faith, this issue affects you. Imagine being forced to perform government-enforced rituals just to:

Keep your job

Send your kids to school

Get medical care

Travel freely

Or even gain citizenship

These are fundamental rights, and they should never come at the expense of violating your conscience.

But here’s the good news: solutions exist, and you don’t have to roll over and comply.

We’ve helped countless individuals, including immigrants, college students, and employees defend their rights without compromise. Our track record for supporting people in these situations is 100% successful.

Yet, our work is nowhere close to being over because at every turn, major corporations and other entities continue to persecute people of faith, despite civil rights laws explicitly protecting them.

I’ve got all the resources for you in video format and in previous substacks:

Videos: Religious Exemption Playlist

Substack Resources

In a nutshell, here’s what I want you to know:

You have a right to an exemption from any policies in conflict with your religious beliefs. You're not asking for anything special; you are simply exercising your legal right to request a reasonable accommodation. Employers, universities, hospitals, and the government wouldn't have this process in place if it wasn't required by law.

Job applicants: If you’re applying for a job, do not disclose private medical information during the interview or application process. Even if the job posting includes a requirement for you to become a human pin-cushion, stay focused on the interview. If questioned, simply say, “I don’t disclose personal medical information. Is this part of a job offer?” Keep it matter-of-fact, and avoid unnecessary arguments. Once you receive and accept the offer, then you address accommodations if they push the jab.

Employees: Under Title VII, employers are legally required to accommodate sincerely held religious beliefs unless doing so causes an undue hardship. Employers cannot claim hardship without evidence of a substantial burden (Groff v. DeJoy, 600 U.S. ___ (2023)). For instance, replacing you involves significant costs: advertising the position, recruiting, interviewing, onboarding, and training. That’s far more burdensome than accommodating your faith. Employers have also been bold enough to challenge the sincerity of religious beliefs. Let’s be clear: they trusted you to do your job, yet they doubt your faith? Imagine asking someone to prove their sexual orientation or cultural identity—outrageous, right? If you’re willing to lose income, benefits, and even your career, that’s the ultimate proof of your convictions.

Learn more:

The powers that shouldn’t be are relentless, but so are we. The solutions are out there, and you don’t have to roll over and comply. You have the power to stand your ground, protect your rights, and live according to your faith. Tens of thousands of people like you and I were willing to face job losses, public criticism, and even strained relationships because our faith was non-negotiable. To us, it’s matter of integrity—honoring God over man, no matter the cost.