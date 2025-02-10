A word of warning: Please do not watch my latest video (embedded for you below) unless you have a sense of humor. I included a few clips of Musk giving his signature love salute because nothing says "I care about humanity" quite like that gesture. Don’t you know that’s exactly how people share their love? History tells us it was a real hit in Germany. Musk himself found it fitting for Trump's inauguration.

Now, I know some people will bend over backward to explain that Musk was trying to say “my heart goes out to you,” and that because Musk said he has Aspergers (which, interestingly, was named after Nazi-sympathizer Hans Asperger), he’s just socially awkward and had no idea that biting his lip, grunting, and forcefully—twice—even turning around to make sure everyone saw it— jabbing his shoulder (not heart) and extending his arm in such a fashion that later, even Neo-Nazis were cheering him on —you know, none of that matters.

Musk’s love salute is so innocuous that tossing up that little salute in Germany or Austria or even Australia will get you arrested and thrown into jail. But hey, don't take my word for it! Why not try it yourself? Next time you stroll into work, greet your boss with a Musk-approved love salute. Or better yet, try it out at a community gathering. No need for words—the gesture alone should do all the talking. Let me know how that works out for you. So, just know that if you’re going to complain about this video after you watch it, I gave you fair warning. 🤣

P.S. I have never liked Musk—#neverhaveneverwill. He lies to people (a roadster floating in space, yeah… right), he’s creating his own little 15-minute Musk-City in Texas, and is complicit in the torture of pigs, sheep and monkeys as “research” for the brain chip he wants YOU to be excited about. Yup, I also have watched many strange interviews with his father, Errol, and I’m well aware of Elon’s grandfather being a Nazi admirer and forerunner of Technocracy—a one-world political system that Muskie seems hell-bent on inflicting. So yeah, no. I find this unelected King of the World repugnant. Need more evidence as to why? Watch my Musk playlist here.

Now onto the real message of my latest video, above: I was the one who exposed the outrageous waste and ludicrous U.S.AID “programs” funded in the hundreds of millions of dollars. I’ve done videos on this over the years, and just recently in my video here telling Musk that instead of getting rid of the poor little penny, why not just gut the U.S. AID instead.

Yup, more than a week prior to the evisceration of the bloated, largely unnecessary U.S.AID, I recommended that very action.

Just sayin’. 👏 I give all credit to my co-producer, the Holy Spirit, for directing my steps. 🙏

Is the Trump administration watching The Healthy American? I sure hope so, because in addition to slashing the budget and getting rid of wasteful spending, I’ve got plenty more ideas where those came from! 😂

Here, I called out the waste and abuse of U.S.AID in my substack last week ↓

Who knew “humanitarian aid” was often just code for creative money laundering? I did!

And just like that, U.S.AID is getting exposed for the grift it truly is!

CLIP: 'These Are Some Of The Insane Priorities' USAID Has Funded: Karoline Leavitt

Buckle up, folks…

Oh, by the way, I wonder if DOGE will turn its attention to investigating the millions and millions going to Musk’s SpaceX, Tesla, Starlink — and to NASA? Maybe I should recommend that next. What say you?

Join me daily on my Youtube channel here at 6pm Pacific/9pm Eastern, where I’ll be doing deep dives into Musk’s DOGE demolition team (are they even human, or just bots?), the sad history of Gaza, and much more.

