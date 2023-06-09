“Because food security and climate are linked, climate-smart agriculture is necessary.”

Anyone heard of the food chain reaction game? This particular simulation was during the 2015 Globalist Olympics. Thankfully the scenario and the solutions are just fictional… or are they?

Through multilateral negotiations and a single manufactured global solution, the end result — and real objective — is a universal carbon tax, climate-smart agriculture and the reform of the food system through the use of AI and blockchain technologies.

The World Economic Forum asks: “What if we could harness the power of technology innovation to help transform global food systems?”

The research and development process is well underway, and with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), bioengineered fake food, synthetic biology, CRISPR gene editing, and blockchain technology, they are rapidly approaching their goal of completely transforming the food system and resetting the table, literally.

…and it starts locally.

They've been laying the groundwork for this for a long time and I found a curious connection:

Two entrepreneurial brothers: Elon & Kimbal Musk.

I've done many videos about Elon Musk in the past, and I believe the Musk family is playing a role in bringing about the reset, but this is my first time covering his brother, Kimbal Musk. After my previous substack on vaccinations in food and delving into the area of synthetic biology, I continued my investigation into Kimbal Musk's food enterprises and his “humanitarian” activities.

Between Mr. Transhumanist and Mr. Global Social Entrepreneur, they are rapidly taking over and expanding enterprises in the food and technology industries to advance the AI globalist agenda.

Is Kimbal Musk running food and agriculture front organizations controlled by the WEF? The Rockefellers? The UN?

Kimbal Musk’s bio on the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship

We can skip right over the fact that he spends his free time on Twitter tweeting about Ukraine, the plight of the alphabet community, the metaverse and just about all the other typical New World Dis-Order talking points.

Let’s take a look at his indoor urban smart farming company, Square Roots:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested $1 Billion in “climate smart agriculture innovation” and Square Roots, a technology-enabled farming company has received sizable investments from the USDA.

So how exactly is their operation set up? and what is urban farming?

Urban farming is typically also known as “vertical farming” and it’s the practice of growing crops in vertical layers. Here is a video about Musk’s Square Roots and Vertical farming.

Square Root’s objective is to set up "modular farms" in urban areas, which are essentially refurbished shipping containers outfitted to grow food all through the year. Their pitch to customers is that they can locally supply fresh greens in urban areas without the farm.

There’s a blog on the company’s website that states: “People want real, local food – food you can trust to nourish your body, the community, and the planet. And they want it all year round, grown in the cities where they live.”

These globalists are infiltrating us on every level and cornering every inch of the market and this includes totally hijacking the food supply. So much for buying local, organic produce…

Who funds the infrastructure? Where are these containers coming from?

I took a look at some of the top investors of Square Roots which included a company called PowerPlant Partners. A few of their most notable companies in their investment portfolio include Thrive Market, Beyond Meat, and Apeel Sciences. YEP. And the other company who supplies the actual containers, is a company called Freight Farms. According to an article on the company’s website:

“The idea for Square Roots was born when Brad and Kimbal met in Chicago at The Kitchen in early 2016. Kimbal told Brad about his idea to create a program that would train and support young people to operate their own urban farming businesses. Kimbal had the idea, but needed the platform. Freight Farms was an obvious choice for a partnership: With dozens of farming entrepreneurs already operating container farms successfully across the country, Freight Farms had the perfect product to meet Kimbal's initial needs. The biggest perk? The container farms arrived fully assembled, meaning that the Square Roots, with no previous hydroponic farming knowledge, simply had to connect the containers to water and electricity to start operating the farms.”

According to Freight Farm's corporate history, the year 2020 (what a coincidence!) marked the arrival of a new investor, Ospraie Ag Science, who put more than $17 million into the company to help push their urban farms out into the world and accelerate the R&D for the agriculture tech industry.

Ospraie Science has a pattern of investing in companies in the agriculture and biotechnology space, but their company leadership is also interesting:

Carl Casale, former CFO of Monsanto

Bob Woods, former Chairman and CEO of Targeted Growth Inc., a biotechnology firm with leading-edge gene technologies

Jason Mraz, former Trader at JPMorgan

Pamela G. Marrone, PhD, former Researcher with Monsanto

That said, the company that pays for the shipping containers Musk uses for his urban farming operations is heavily invested in the plant biotechnology and gene editing space. So is Kimbal Musk running farming and restaurant front organizations that are in the business of producing gene-edited food? And if trans-humanism is the ultimate goal... In my opinion, Kimbal's efforts conveniently complement those of his brother, Elon.

Who are all the competitors in this space?

There are a lot of competitors and you may be shocked next time you walk into a grocery store and see how many biotechnology companies have infiltrated your local market with their smart-crops.

Companies like:

AeroFarms

Plenty

Bowery Farming

Freight Farms (mentioned previously)

Gotham Greens

…are all competing in the urban farming market.

Check out the leadership at AeroFarms:

AeroFarm Founders

Besides the founders involved with the WEF, here is another red flag:

What in the non-spinning world are they doing participating in NIH trials, producing plant-made pharmaceuticals, and offering advanced genetics, products, and services?

Not only are they using gene edited CRISPR technology in their plants, but they involved in growing edible vaccines including participating in therapeutic trials for Covid.

What is CRISPR technology? That's a different rabbit hole, but it's essentially genetic engineering, and in the case of plants, it's a gene-editing technology that alters a plant's genome to achieve desired traits.

Ugh… I can’t even stand the name “CRISPER” — it sounds nefarious, as if they are going to fry our genes!

These vertical farms are in dozens of countries and have been supplying restaurants and grocery stores with their ‘smart-plants’ for several years.

Controlling the food supply is a good way to get gene-editing technology into the unsuspecting masses… and they plan to conquer ALL sectors of the food industry, from meat and crops to bacteria and soil. Don't be fooled by green labels and modern marketing; these corporations have even infiltrated the "healthy" sector, and buying local and organic is quickly losing its apeel (pun intended).

Let me know in a comment below what signs you have seen of this encroaching control of our food, and if you are fighting back by shopping at farmer’s markets or even growing your own food.

