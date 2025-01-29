Have you seen the headlines? Elon Musk’s DOGE—yes, the Department of Government Efficiency —is suggesting we kill off the penny.

I want to give a shout-out to a YouTube channel you should definitely check out. It’s called Herding Humanity, and his main channel and website is A Call for an Uprising. I’m subscribed, and last week, I watched a video that was so impactful, it inspired me to make this one.

Now, you know I’m no fan of Elon, and in my video below, I’m going to break down exactly why this push to get rid of the penny is about a lot more than just small change. I actually covered the topic of the U.S. phasing out cash some time ago (here, here, and here).

Let me know in the comments—have you gone somewhere lately that refused to take cash?

Over on its Twitter page, DOGE claims that the penny costs over three cents to make, costing taxpayers more than $179 million in 2023:

Well, guess what, Elon? I have a much better way to save money than eliminating the penny like cutting bloated bureaucracies, ridiculous research grants, or maybe, just maybe, not sending billions overseas while Americans struggle.

I’m specifically outraged by the millions and millions (probably billions) of our hard-earned dollars going to ridiculous, useless and unnecessary projects in far-flung places like Guinea, Tunisia and the Congo.

I mean, why in the non-spinning world should the US (through the money they steal out of our paychecks and Social Security every month, plus the money they print out of thin air) send millions and millions to these countries through the (unnecessary) US AID (which stands for agency for International Development).

Think about it: How did “foreign aid” ever become a thing? Seriously, who pitched this idea and actually got people to buy in? At least when the government blows your money on local schools or roads, there’s a flimsy argument for how it might benefit you. But foreign aid?

“All right, taxpayers, here’s the deal: We’re going to take your hard-earned cash—without asking, of course—and send it to our buddies in some distant country. What do you get out of it? Absolutely nothing. Cool?”

Uh… gee, thanks?

Gutting Foreign Aid is a Great Place to Start

Before we talk about the real reasons for abolishing the penny (and the nickel, dime, quarter and dollar) let’s look at the utter wastefulness that could be cut immediately, without getting rid of our sweet little pennies.

First, let’s take a quick tour of grants.gov, shall we?

Instead of scrapping the penny, how about cutting the millions we’re sending overseas? Like the mere $49.7 million going to Tunisia for something called the "Tunisia Resilience and Community Empowerment" program. What even is that?

Oh, but there’s more. We’re sending $7.5 million to Guinea for "resilience through private sector partnerships." Raise your hand if you even know where Guinea is. (I’ll wait.)

And let’s not forget the $20 million going to the Democratic Republic of Congo to reduce the use of charcoal for cooking. Yes, because that’s obviously a top priority for our tax dollars.

And that is barely even scratching the surface. So let’s do some quick math. That’s over $100 million just in these few grants. And yet, Elon wants to save money by eliminating the penny? Maybe instead, we should look at making penny production more efficient. Or better yet—stop throwing taxpayer money at nonsense.

Uh… I hate to break it to ya, El-on, but you should really be focusing on downsizing Trump’s $42.8 BILLION targeted for “foreign assistance.” Let me ask you, folks: don’t you think that money could be slashed and returned to YOU the tax-payer instead?!

If the DOGE Department of Government Efficiency really cared about efficiency, they’d be slashing these absurd grants first. But no, they’re coming for cash because, in the end, the goal is total financial control.

Here’s what really gets me: Some people are agreeing with this nonsense about ditching the penny! Take a look at some of the comments on the DOGE twitter post:

Luckily, some people CAN read between the lies and understand the importance of keeping our cash alive:

Umm… how about no cashless society please?! How about fix inflation so our coins and bills actually hold value?

There are some people who get it. Who do not want a digital currency. Because let’s be honest—the first step in a cashless society is exactly what the New World Disorder wants. And some people are giving it a standing ovation!

The Real Reason Behind Eliminating the Penny

The powers-that-shouldn’t-be love incrementalism. That means introducing the desired change very s-l-o-w-l-y so people don’t realize the end-game. It’s getting people to accept what normally would not be acceptable, very slowly. So first, get rid of the penny, then the nickel, then the dime, then the quarter. Coins are so cumbersome, right? Then (like we were told during the hogwash) that cash is dirty, so why not just get rid of cash as well?

Why is the New World Dis-order pushing for digital currency? Control.

Think about it.

If everything is digital, they control your choices, your purchases, your freedom.

They can slap restrictions on what you buy, track every transaction, and make sure you never avoid a tax—not even at a garage sale. And let’s not forget the AI surveillance that will run all of this. Many understand that AI governance it the true end-game of the New World Dis-Order. No governments, no people, just machines running everything.

And then there’s the social credit system. That’s right, they could limit/ration what you’re allowed to buy—like how much meat, clothing, or whatever they decide is “too much” for you. It’s all incrementalism, people. They start with the national parks banning cash. Then you get used to restaurants not accepting it. Remember back during the pandemic when they told us cash was “dirty” and might give you diseases? Grocery stores even started rounding up your bill. In other words, stealing your money.

See where this is going? First, you paid with cash. Then, you swiped a credit card. Then, you just tapped the card. Now people pay with their phones. And now? You can go to Whole Foods and pay with your palm. Yes, your actual hand. I covered that in a past video—let me know if you’d ever do it. (I sure wouldn’t.)

What’s next? Maybe they’ll just read your brain waves and deduct the money straight from your thoughts? Because let’s be real, that’s where Elon is heading with his brain chip experiments.

And let’s not forget—his experiments involve horrific cruelty and torture on animals. Monkeys, sheep, pigs—you name it, they’ve suffered for his Neuralink project.

To close this out, I want to share a Fox News interview (thanks again to Herding Humanity for highlighting this). It’s not just about the penny. Now, they want to get rid of the nickel too. And then? The dollar bill. And then? Cash altogether. Because, after all, who wants to touch that “dirty money,” right?

Youtube: “MAGA ISN'T WASTING ANY TIME IN BRINGING IN THE N.W.O.! NEXT UP IS CASH & COINS FOR DIGITAL CURRENCY!”

And after you watch, let me know in the comments: How do you like them apples?

