Friends, I have two videos for you today — but this content is only for those who are willing to have their perspective challenged, who are not propping up mere mortals as saviors, and who are willing to look at facts and evidence to draw conclusions.

In other words, at The Healthy American the only “sides” we have are not political — we stand on the side of truth, reality and freedom. Period.

The topic of my recent videos linked for you today is how DOGE appears to be obliterating government agencies, in the name of we the people. You know, the government finally cares about you, not just your hard-earned money that they steal out of every paycheck and social security check. I get how people can be applauding. After all, who doesn’t want to see fraud, waste and abuse punished? Heck, that’s exactly what I’ve been crowing about all these years.

My basic question (which none of the “Love Salute” Musk supporters want to answer) is this: Will the kids (are they really kids, or just A.I. /CIA inventions?) running the DOGE algorithms investigate the billions of federal dollars going to Musk’s Starlink, SpaceX and Tesla?

Or is Herr President Musk untouchable?

Musk was being Investigated by Multiple Federal Agencies

Let’s see… so far, I have found three federal agencies investigating — oh, how do I put it? “Fraud, waste and abuse” in the billions going to Musk and his many companies:

👉USAID (yes that USAID)

👉USDA

👉FAA

The USAID was investigating its relationship with Musk and the money it was sending to Starlink. Hmm… this is interesting given that the very first agency Musk decided to eviscerate was USAID. Conflict of interest?? (Watch my video above for the details.)

The USDA has had an active investigation against Musk for ANIMAL CRUELTY. Yes, your favorite Martian (you have to be in my generation to understand the reference) is complicit in the torture of pigs, sheep and monkeys all in the name of that little brain chip he wants YOU to insert into your skull. (And by the looks of the comments by Musk-worshippers, that brain chip is going to be a big hit! 🤣)

The FAA, through its little-known commercial spaceflight office, has proposed fines and grounded SpaceX after explosions and other incidents. Hmm… what an interesting coincidence that Musk olini sacked the FAA chief as one of his first actions in the White House, as the country’s foreign-born, unelected dictator.

Nothing to see here, folks!

After all, Musk is doing this for YOU~! Not for his multi-billion-dollar self.

Musk Has Done so Little to Help Others

Speaking of all those billions of dollars, what has Musk done for you lately?

And by you, I mean those languishing in Lahaina, Asheville and Los Angeles? You know, the ones who could really use something other than free Starklink advertisements service, to help them get back on their feet.

Perhaps I missed it, but what great humanitarian actions have been undertaken by F’Elon Mush?

Make no mistake about it, this dismantling of these federal agencies is to serve Musk, not you.

How convenient that the investigations to expose the fraud, waste and abuse related to Musk and his companies will now go *poof* in the hands of DOGE.

Or will it be a DOGE Eat DOGE after all?

My question, again: Will DOGE investigate the billions going to Musk?

I’m waiting…

Isn’t it a little far-fetched to consider that all these federal agencies and those programs they are funding are corrupt — except for Musk?

One commenter said that I was getting so cynical. (Getting? Jeepers, I have been cynical all my life. 😂) What some would call cynical, I call being a critical thinker.

I would rather be cynical than gullible.

Now, don’t get me wrong—I fully support slashing the bizarre, largely unnecessary money laundering dollars flowing through the USAID. I’ve been onto their grift way before the DOGE sank its teeth into it. And I even brought this up a week before DOGE made the moves to dismantle it:

I ask you again: will DOGE, in this "DOGE-eat-DOGE world" going to investigate the billions of dollars funneled into Musk’s companies? That’s the main focus of this substack because I know “President Musk” is on many minds since I’ve been getting so many emails about him and his recent actions.

Do you know how much money Tesla and SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink, get from the federal and state governments?

Spoiler alert: it's in the billions.

So isn’t it worthwhile to investigate the billions flowing from the federal government into Musk’s SpaceX, Tesla, and Starlink?

By the way… with budget cuts to U.S.AID and other programs, where is that reallocated money being directed? Inquiring minds want to know.

Elon Musk is literally the guy who allegedly launched the Tesla Roadster into space. It’s absolutely laughable. And he gaslights you by mocking how fake it looks while insisting it’s real.

Musk claims this is a real picture, so I guess we should believe him, right?

I warned people not to watch my previous video about Musk unless they had a sense of humor, but some didn’t listen. In that video, I included a few clips of Musk giving his signature "love salute."

Nothing quite says "I care about humanity" like that gesture, right? That’s exactly how people throughout history have expressed their love. Germany seemed to think so. Musk himself found it fitting for Trump’s inauguration.

Of course, I received a slew of emails from those who tried to justify it. The same ones who defend Kennedy’s call for 80+ jabs for kids. Nobody seems bothered by that. And nobody seems bothered by Musk’s antics either.

Let’s go along with what they’re saying. Musk was just expressing heartfelt sympathy. Because, you know, he’s socially awkward. He has Asperger’s (named after Nazi sympathizer Hans Asperger, interestingly enough).

But of course, Musk’s "love salute" was completely innocent. So innocent, in fact, that if you try it in Germany, Austria, or Australia, you’ll end up in jail. But hey, don’t take my word for it—try it yourself next time you walk into work. Greet your boss with it. Or better yet, try it at a community gathering. Anyone do it at their Super Bowl party? No need for words—the gesture should say it all.

Yep, this is the unelected billionaire who is making sweeping changes in the federal government.

Look, friends, I’ve never liked Musk. That’s no secret. I’ve made several videos on him—there’s even a whole playlist on my YouTube channel exposing this fake, phony, fraudster. The infamous Roadster-in-space lie is just the tip of the iceberg.

Musk Gets Billions from the Federal Government — But will HE be investigated?

Let’s talk numbers and take a look at how much money Tesla and SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink, get from the federal and state governments, shall we?

SpaceX

Tesla

Thanks to the Subsidy Tracker—which is up to date—we can see that between 2000 and the present, Tesla has received not just federal money but a ton of state money, too. But I’m focused on the federal cash flow here.

Take a look at all these subsidiaries of Tesla and the federal grants $$$:

And it keeps going… that’s just one screenshot. Click here to view all the individual subsidy records.

And what about SpaceX? Privately held—so no one gets to see the books. Yet, they’re raking in $100+ million in federal loans and subsidies.

Of course, NASA is also rolling in taxpayer money.

I did some more investigating about how much of Musk’s wealth comes from taxpayer dollars and government assistance. I found an article from CNN in November 2024:

Now, CNN isn’t exactly Trump-friendly, but even they admit it—Musk is the world’s richest person partly because of innovation, but also because of government contracts and programs that keep his companies afloat.

Musk is worth $326 billion. His net worth is almost entirely propped up by—you guessed it—government money. The same government he now has his hands all over.

This is a clear case of the fox guarding the hen house.

People love their heroes. They don’t want you to question their saviors even when those very same individuals are being investigated. A recent Newsweek article revealed that USAID was investigating its relationship with Starlink just months before Musk attempted to shut down the agency. His moves to freeze and cut USAID funding raise serious conflict-of-interest concerns, considering he owns Starlink, a subsidiary of SpaceX.

Newsweek: “Alleged USAID Probe Into Starlink Raises Elon Musk Conflict Concerns”

“During a hearing at the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability in September, USAID Inspector General Paul K. Martin told Congress that the agency was examining its relationship with Starlink, one of Musk's most prominent tech ventures. In 2022, USAID and Starlink collaborated to provide 5,000 Starlink terminals to Ukraine, to give the country fighting Russian invasion access to Musk's advanced internet system, operated through SpaceX, as reported by The Lever. "In addition to another ongoing audit on direct budget support, we are examining USAID's Energy Security Project, USAID's oversight of Starlink Satellite Terminals provided to the Ukrainian government, and USAID's efforts to protect against sexual exploitation and abuse in Ukraine," Martin told Congress. "When completed, we look forward to sharing the findings of these reports with the subcommittee."

If that doesn’t raise red flags for you, then you’re in the wrong place—because here, we don’t play the Democrat vs. Republican game. We stand for truth, integrity, and freedom—all of which are in short supply these days.

So, an unelected billionaire is making sweeping government changes to benefit himself. And he started with the very agency investigating his contracts??

Billions of dollars in taxpayer money funneled into Musk’s empire, but will DOGE ever investigate?

How do you like them apples? Billions of dollars in taxpayer money funneled into Musk’s empire, but will DOGE ever investigate? Will the DOGE bots ever expose this? I won’t hold my breath. Oh, and if you’re wondering where all that newly “freed up” cash flow is being redirected? It’s certainly not into your pockets. But hey, don’t worry! Musk now has access to your Social Security, Medicare, and tax refunds. Nothing to see there!

Leave a comment

Share