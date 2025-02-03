The concept of rebuilding and restoring trust has been discussed for some time, and in my video above, I highlighted specific videos from certain “prominent figures” in the freedom movement. I can't say they are in the truth movement, however—many of you, my smart, sophisticated, savvy, discerning, and healthy Americans, would agree. But there are those who say it’s okay for RFK to lie in order to get the job.

This concept of restoring trust has been promoted by people like RFK Jr, Steve Kirsch, and, of course, Klaus Schwab for many years.

The headline and focus of the 2024 annual WEF meeting was all about "Rebuilding Trust."

I’ve noticed this theme again and again over the last couple of years — and I noticed the theme AGAIN, this time from someone who has just recently emerged—Calley Means. Some very astute Substackers and fellow truthers have been investigating the background of Calley Means, who just happened to come on the scene and who RFK Jr. referred to in a rather strange manner.

CLIP: “Why Confirming RFK Jr. Can “Restore Trust in Science,” Says Calley Means

See if you can make sense of this:

"This is honestly hitting on one of the most important— I think the most important—issues in the country, which is trust in our institutions and trust in science. The way to increase trust in science is not for the HHS Secretary to make a religious… basically opinion — a fully 100%, firm opinion one way or the other. It’s for the HHS Secretary to say ‘Senator, we are going to continue to conduct science on every question, particularly the most taboo questions.’ Is it that controversial to say that vaccines can be one of the greatest inventions in American history but also the fact that the two largest vaccine makers, Glaxo-Smith-Kline and Merck, have settled billions of dollars in criminal penalties in the past five years and their findings should be continuously subjected to science. The absolute implosion of public trust in public heath is not because of Bobby Kennedy. It’s because of the public health authorities themselves…”

Did you catch that? Trust in science. We are no longer governed by laws but instead told to "trust the science." The same science that convinced you there was an invisible boogeyman that someone could breathe on you and kill you.

See if you can read between the lies.

More and more testing in the name of science will occur—tests that will enrich pharmaceutical companies and harm innocent children and animals in clinical trials.

They want to restore trust in the institutions. Why? I know you know why. So that, in time, they can roll out the “Junior Jabs,” and RFK’s supporters will line up, roll up their sleeves, and say, "Peggy, we can trust him! He is one of us!"

Never mind that RFK Jr said he is promoting the CURRENT CDC schedule. That won’t harm any children, right?

So, we should trust him! We should trust the science! And now, these products are not only "safe and effective" but necessary. Why? Because we can trust these institutions.

Friends, have you ever (at any point) trusted the IRS? The FDA? The CDC? The NIH? The Department of Homeland Security? The TSA?

Start paying attention to this constant theme of rebuilding trust. You see it again and again. That is their goal: rebuilding trust.

And we see this theme throughout RFK Jr’s confirmation hearing for HHS Secretary:

"What will you tell the American mother? Will you tell her to vaccinate her child or not? Or will you tell her to have a conversation with her doctor? But for many that will be permission to not vaccinate their child. We know that to be the case. …You will have the responsibility to restore trust in our public health institutions…” —Senator Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana)

Um, excuse me?? Permission?? Ugh. Friends, they will corral those who lack the eyes to see, the ears to hear, and the minds to discern. They will take in those who lack the emotional maturity to admit they have been hoodwinked, duped, snookered, and bamboozled by these fraudsters—who, in time, will say:

"We are restoring trust. You can trust us this time. We’re from the government and we’re here to help!"

Here’s a video clip of RFK Jr. when he participated in a so-called “debate” with Alan Dershowitz. I know both of their names appeared on Epstein’s flight logs, but that’s a discussion for another day… This debate was in the news in 2020 (!!), and I want to revisit it because it reinforces the narrative that RFK Jr. and others are pushing about rebuilding trust:

Here’s where I want to go with this:

Imagine—we don’t even have to imagine it, as it’s already happening—the government is not trusted by the people. It hasn’t been trusted for a long time, especially over the past several years, as people have been harmed by what has been inflicted upon them. The trust in the government and regulatory agencies—the CDC, the FDA, and let’s throw in the EPA—has been shattered.

Now, imagine that prominent figures come forward, presenting ways to help you trust the government again. So, the next time there is a requirement imposed on you, you will say, "Well, of course, I trust them now. Unlike last time, when we couldn’t trust them, now we can!"

The real issue is that no one has the right to force you into a medical intervention you don’t want.

But these talking heads will say, "There has been more safety testing. These regulatory agencies have been held accountable. They won’t lie to you anymore. Now we can trust them."

So, the agencies we didn’t trust before are suddenly reliable?

And now, because of this supposed oversight, we are expected to comply with whatever they dictate?

These medical products are now deemed safe, and, of course, we can trust the people telling us they are safe.

Am I the only one bothered by this repeated narrative?

