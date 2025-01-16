HOUSES GONE but TREES STILL STANDING?! Interview with Forensic Arborist Robert Brame

We’re now a full week into these devastating fires raging through Los Angeles, and the situation has been nothing short of heartbreaking. I’m so grateful to have my friend, Healthy American and forensic arborist Robert Brame back on my channel for an updated interview.

Robert’s been here before. (In fact, as a Healthy American, Robert contacted me back in 2023 offering to come onto my show to explain to my audience the inexplicable anomalies he personally saw when investigating the massive fires in CA over the years…and how these clues could help us understand the horrific fires in Canada at the time. I’m glad I could introduce him to the wider Truther community through my interviews!)

Robert joined me for a live interview in June of 2023 to discuss the breaking news about the fires in Canada as well as the anomalies in previous California fire aftermaths that he analyzed.

That first interview is still available on Youtube:

As someone who’s dedicated his life to studying trees, fire behavior, and living in the wilderness, Robert brings incredible insight to the table. It’s been encouraging to see how far the conversation has come since my first interview with Robert. That interview seemed to spark a ripple effect, with other outlets taking notice and inviting him to share his expertise on their channels as well.

This latest discussion about the L.A. fires has really struck a chord, and I’m so grateful for everyone who’s been tuning in, sharing it, and spreading the word. It’s clear that people are paying attention, and it’s nice to see these discussions making their way into the broader conversation.

I recommend you click through below to read Sage Hana’s substack for an excellent summary. Note: Sage uses more, uh, colorful language than I do, so a word to those who are sensitive to such language.

I think a lot of people are hoping and wishing that the out-of-control infernos in Los Angeles are just plain old natural forest fires. I understand how difficult it is to come to terms with what we are seeing. The idea that these events could be intentionally inflicted is deeply troubling and incredibly distressing, especially to good-hearted people who cannot fathom the aim of evil, which is to destroy all that is good, especially God’s creation and all of humanity.

I imagine that those who come across this compelling information about the fire anomalies are trying to rationalize it—thinking maybe certain houses are still standing because they were made out of fireproof materials (yet many houses made out of FIRE-PROOF stucco and red tiles were still obliterated) … or that the reason trees are still standing but adjacent cars are incinerated is because of some strange wind pattern… I understand how it can be difficult for people to face the reality of what they are seeing. Accepting such a hard truth is no easy task.

If you still can’t see that these fires and the bizarre winds and weather patterns are far from normal, all I can do is hope and pray for your discernment. I do understand that falling for the “false narratives” is easy when the news is designed to mislead and convince you that what happened in Lahaina, Asheville, and Los Angeles are just “extreme weather events.”

But I’ve shared what I believe to be one of most compelling reasons for the evil-DEWers to fan the flames of these fires: to traumatize and terrorize the population, to overwhelm not only the victims, but everyone observing, to create such harm and emotional fatigue that people will give in, give up and give over their freedom and way of life for the government to come in and rescue everyone with their New World Dis-Order agenda.

The photos Robert shares depict the bizarre aftermath of fire behavior that is NOT normal. Look at this for example, from one of the LA fires:

When I look at a picture like this, a lot of questions come up:

Did people abandon their electric vehicles because they were catching on fire?

Did these cars run out of battery power or gas?

Were the roads so congested that the people had to abandon their cars and try to outrun the fire?

Did authorities force the drivers forced to abandon their vehicle?

Where exactly did the people go?

How did they get there?

Were they actually able to to outrun the fire?

If the fire had already passed in that area, why would people pile up their cars like that? It doesn’t make sense. I can only logically conclude that they were abandoned around the same time.

Then there's the bizarre aftermath. The cars on the left are melted and obliterated—like they were in a furnace—while the ones on the right look relatively untouched. How is that even possible? What factors could explain fire behavior like that? Especially with strong winds. How in the non-spinning world could those cars be incinerated yet the trees next to them not be burnt to a crisp?

I can almost imagine a laser beam cutting a swath down that road, with its energy incinerating anything that is metal on the left side, while leaving the foliage relatively untouched, such as microwave energy behaves. Ever accidentally put metal in a microwave oven? I wouldn’t recommend it.

And let’s not forget the heat required to achieve this kind of destruction. If it was that intensely hot, why didn’t it obliterate everything nearby, including the trees and the ground around it?

Critical thinkers like my Healthy Americans will consider microwave energy, EMFs, and Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) as possibilities. Robert also dives into his archives from his trips to other fire aftermaths in California and some of his most compelling images capture fence posts burned precisely at the spots where the nails are.

"A whole fence line looked like this or that picture—they’re all the same. This fence only burned where the nails are and at the ground level. Again, many times I speak about the ground itself being on fire, and that can be a multitude of different things: either the sprays they spray on us daily, the metals present in the soil, or some of the liquid—the water in the soil. So, it’s probably a degree of all three. The ground’s on fire. The grass only burns because of close proximity. It’s not burning like a normal wood fire at all—at least that’s my idea." —Robert

His theory is an interesting one, and I’ve considered it myself.

