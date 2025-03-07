'THEY'RE GOING to SCREW UP the ENTIRE WORLD!"

Friends, I just aired my interview with Patrick Wood, who I regard as the world's foremost expert on technocracy, to discuss how this scientific dictatorship is rapidly unfolding before our eyes.

His recent article "Technocracy's Coup d'état: Why America is Going Down in Flames" sent chills down my spine. Is America really going down in flames? Why is this happening now? And most importantly – what can YOU do about it?

Some call me an alarmist, but as Patrick revealed in our interview, the technocratic takeover is accelerating at breakneck speed – with AI doubling in power every 3.5 months. What's coming isn't science fiction – it's a calculated power grab by unelected “experts” who want algorithms to control your food, money, healthcare, and every personal choice.

What is Technocracy and Why Should We Worry?

Patrick began our conversation by sharing the official definition of technocracy from the 1930s: "Technocracy is the science of social engineering… the scientific operation of the entire social mechanism to produce and distribute goods and services to the entire population.” The term technocracy basically came to mean "government by technical decision making" using an energy metric of value.

Technocracy was one of the early movements campaigning for centralized control at the expense of freedom. As he explained, this isn't just theoretical talk – it's happening right now. The technocrats themselves declared in 1937 that "there will be no place for politics, politicians, finance, or financiers."

The Trump Administration and Technocrats

I've been warning my audience about Elon Musk for years, and our conversation confirmed why my concerns were justified. As Patrick revealed, Musk isn't just a random billionaire with too much power – his technocratic roots run deep. His grandfather was literally the king of the technocracy movement in Canada!

Patrick explained how Musk grew up in a technocrat home where this mindset was modeled for him his entire life. Now, alongside figures like Peter Thiel and David Sacks, he's positioned to fundamentally transform our government through AI and cryptocurrency. These aren't just wealthy businessmen – they're technocrats with a specific vision to replace human decision-making with algorithms and machines (literally “AI’ing the government”).

He predicts that within two years, "there will be nothing that AI cannot do." It’s paving the way for governance by algorithm rather than by humans – a future where your problems and complaints will be handled exclusively by machines, not people.

We also discussed how Universal Basic Income (UBI) proposals fit perfectly into the technocracy agenda. As Patrick explained, this isn't about generosity but control – providing just enough for subsistence while making people dependent on the system.

The concept of UBI sounds appealing on the surface – who wouldn't want a guaranteed $5,000? But think about all the hidden costs… and here's the kicker: if you didn't spend it by the end of the month, you'd LOSE it. And if you ran out before the month ended? Too bad! You're just "out of luck."

So many people are falling for this "free money" scheme without thinking through the consequences. First, let's be honest about what UBI really is – it's a system of DEPENDENCE. When you receive a government check every month just for existing, you become reliant on that system. And what happens when you depend on something? The provider gains CONTROL over you.

Let’s think this through: So, if you're getting your basic income from the government, how likely are you to speak out against that same government? How willing would you be to challenge policies when your food and shelter depend on staying in the good graces of those in power? Soon there would be conditions attached. "To continue receiving your benefits, you must..." Fill in the blank with whatever social compliance is deemed necessary at the time. It dovetails with the social credit score agenda.

And where does this money actually come from? It doesn't materialize out of thin air! Even a modest UBI of $1,000 monthly for every adult American would cost TRILLIONS annually. This is math just isn’t mathing…

A War on Humanity and What Makes Us HUMAN

Friends, at the heart of this technocratic agenda is something far more sinister than just control – it's the deliberate suppression of human potential. Let me be crystal clear: We have BRAINS, not computers. We have BODIES, not machines. I completely reject this dehumanizing language that reduces us to mere biological algorithms.

Why do I call them the bad guys, the evildoers, the puppet masters, and the powers that shouldn't be? Because they're waging war against what makes us truly human – our ability to solve problems, think creatively, and create solutions.

Think about it. We could be living in a proverbial Garden of Eden right now! The human mind is capable of extraordinary achievements when free to create. We've solved countless "impossible" problems throughout history when people were free to think, experiment, and collaborate. But instead, we're being squelched at every step.

These crushing taxes aren't really about funding government – they're about DISCOURAGING productivity. Why work harder when half your earnings are seized? Why develop that new invention when the regulatory burden makes it nearly impossible to bring to market?

The goal is to break our spirit of innovation and independence. They don't want self-sufficient problem-solvers who might question authority. They want dependent consumers who look to government and technology for answers.

This is why Universal Basic Income is so dangerous. It's not about helping people – it's about paying them to NOT be productive. It conditions us to sit back, consume, and let the "experts" and their machines make decisions for us.

The “techno-elite” want you to believe their AI can solve problems better than the human mind, that their systems can organize society better than communities of free individuals. But this is a LIE. No algorithm can replace human creativity, intuition, or compassion.

What Can WE Do About This Growing Problem?

Patrick revealed something most people don't know: OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT) has created a product called "ChatGPT Gov" specifically designed to take over government functions at every level – federal, state, county, and city. "Just as certain as I'm sitting here right now," Patrick warned, "I guarantee you these people are going to call on your city" to sell them this AI system.

This is where YOU come in! When these tech companies approach your local officials, you need to show up and clearly state: "We do not want this here. We do not want to be ruled by AI. No way, no how, never!"

Get local AND vocal.

Here are specific actions I’ve recommended in the past:

Bank in person whenever possible

Use cash for everyday transactions

Buy physical books (they can't edit or delete those!)

Avoid AI "assistance" tools like ChatGPT

Don't use apps for everything – use websites when possible

Connect face-to-face with people in your community

Create your own list of what gives meaning to your life

As I shared with Patrick, in the early days of the 2020 hogwash, I made a list of "everything the government could not take away from me." I encourage you to do the same. Even in the face of this scientific dictatorship, there are still spaces of freedom they cannot touch if we're intentional about preserving them.

Remember, the technocrats want to "wear us down" and have us "sit on the couch and worry." Don't give them that power!

