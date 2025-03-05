Today we're diving headfirst into the controversial realm of one of my least favorites—or, more accurately—one of my most detested individuals: Elon Musk.

Before we go any further, I must share with you this video that a former university professor in South Korea, Chris Norlund, posted a couple days ago. Norlund meticulously documents the hypocrisies of Musk. His recent video titled "Welfare Queen Elon Musk Took Billions" uses an older interview to brilliantly expose Musk's double standards. I've been shining a light on Musk's lies, deceit, and arrogance in several videos over the years—I'm no fan of Musk and never have been. I encourage you to watch Chris Norlund’s videos after reading this substack.

What deserves our attention today is this breaking development: Starlink is poised to take over a $2.4 billion contract to overhaul Air Traffic Control communications. Isn't it interesting that several —totally authentic 🤔— airline “incidents” occurred simultaneously as soon as Trump took office?

My savvy, sophisticated Healthy Americans discerned that an FAA overhaul was imminent, with AI stepping up to the plate. And I'll just hazard a wild guess here that King Mush is going to be reaping the benefits of that contract.

Musk’s Massive Conflict of Interest with the Federal Government

Now, we don't want to talk about conflict of interest, do we? Don't be telling me that just because Musk was being investigated by several federal agencies — including the FAA — that that’s why these certain agencies and individuals are being targeted.

Yes, there have been so many conflicts of interest and investigations into Musk’s violations, but guess what? They all vanished—poof! Why? Because Musk’s Doge fired the very investigators—the Inspector Generals—who were looking into his violations. I covered this previously, and it looks like I'll need to revisit it, as some people aren't quite up to speed on how destructive this—how do I put it—foreign national is, coming from another country to destroy this one.

I recently interviewed Patrick Wood, who has been at the forefront of exposing Technocracy—what he calls a "scientific dictatorship"—toward which we are marching at an alarming pace. That interview is coming in the next few days. Wood reminded me that Musk's grandfather (his mother's father) was a major proponent of Technocracy, an ideology applauded by Nazis and that he was banned in Canada. His grandfather subsequently relocated to South Africa, where such thinking was far better received.

Technocracy is a form of governance without human beings — just computer models making decisions about your life, with a heavy does of social credit monitoring thrown in.

In other words, when it comes to totalitarian control, in the form of Technocracy, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

Musk’s Imminent Takeover of FAA Contract

Take a look at this article from The Verge, which lays out Musk’s imminent takeover of the FAA contract, which ostensibly has been given to Verizon, but which now looks to be going to Starlink.

To summarize:

The FAA is on the cusp of canceling a $2.4 billion contract to overhaul the communication system for the nation's air traffic control and handing it to Musk’s SpaceX subsidiary Starlink.

I will do an upcoming deep dive into Starlink’s Starshield project, which is a top-secret satellite (cough, cough, satellite 😆) program with the Department of Defense, clocking in at $1.8 billion. Pretty cool paycheck to Musk to increase government surveillance of we the people.

But hey! Musk fired the USAID workers, so what’s a few billion dollars between friends? I’m sure you personally benefited from the USAID cuts. Oh wait.. you didn’t?

Oh yeah, turns out Musk lied multiple times made a few calculation errors in his arithmetic. There were not billions in savings from the USAID program cuts, just a few measly millions.

Why not just cancel Musk’s multi-BILLION dollar government contracts instead?

Now that might put some money back in to your pocket.

Think about that, friends: King Mush is raking in the BILLIONS of dollars—while he's firing people who weren't even at fault for having these jobs. Let's consider the workers at USAID. I'm no fan of USAID; I actually recommended these contracts be canceled long before Mush did it. I've been talking about the waste for years.

Musk’s Doge (even though the gov’t says Musk in not in charge of anything 😂) cancelled some USAID contracts—some already paid, some not even awarded yet—and they're calling it "savings" even though they hadn't been paid. Do you think all that adds up to $2.4 billion? I'd have to do the math, but again,I ask: why not cancel Elon Musk's contracts? No one's examining his deals. My discerning Healthy Americans can see the hypocrisy.

Even if you agree we should cut government spending—and I'm in favor of that—in my view, you don't hack away at the bureaucracy just to concentrate all power into the executive branch, which is exactly what we're witnessing.

Apparently, there is a fourth branch of government, and it's not called bureaucracy—it's called Elon Musk.

Now let me know in the comments: Is this a conflict of interest or not? Is it a conflict of interest to fire the investigators looking into your violations? We're going to dive into this Starlink contract—which was originally awarded to Verizon but apparently has been redirected after Musk deployed his "doge henchmen" to change that outcome.

No, Bureaucracy is not the “4th branch of government” — but Musk is

Musk has said "bureaucracy is the fourth branch of government; we need to get rid of it." He's so inept, even though Trump calls him "the genius of our time" and a "very high IQ individual." Someone commented, "Yes, Musks is just very high"—I don't know about the IQ, but he certainly is a very high individual.

Dear Musky Musk, Bureaucracy is not the fourth branch of government. Bureaucrats carry out the functions of the government. Bureaucrats could be considered to be a part of all three branches of government.

But we should probably cut “the genius of our time” some slack. After all, he’s not a native-born American. Many immigrants come to America for freedom, but from Musk’s actions, we can conclude that is he less about freedom and more about fascism.

A quick review of our three branches of government:

The Legislative Branch (Congress and Senate), which creates laws and appropriates money and budgets The Executive Branch (which apparently Mush is now the head of) is supposed to execute the laws and oversee the budget set by the legislature The Judiciary Branch, which upholds the laws, adjudicates disputes and determines whether laws conflict with the Constitution

The Executive Branch is supposed to uphold those laws and carry out the function of government with the bureaucracy. Bureaucrats carry out the government's functions as prescribed by laws passed by the legislature. You may oppose many of these laws—I certainly do—but that's where the Judiciary comes in as arbiters to determine if laws conflict with the Constitution.

We don't dismantle the entire government just because of its slow-moving nature. In many respects, this slow-moving nature keeps our government stable. That's why we don't suddenly have changes of government, revolutions, and coups—partly because of the slow-moving bureaucracy.

The government is not a private business and should not be run like one. [Yes, I am aware that the U.S. is a corporation — but are you aware that corporations were created by governments, and only in more recent years was the corporate structure applied to private businesses? A corporation is a legal entity, comprised of individuals — in the case of the government, of bureaucrats and elected officials. This corporate entity can enter into contracts, sue and be sued, send and collect money, and do all sorts of activities as a legal entity that would be impossible to do as separate individuals. The U.S. government has many faults and flaws, but its establishment as a corporation is not in and of itself the cause of those faults and flaws.]

A private business has a specific, narrow niche, with shareholders, products, and customers. That's not equivalent to government. The government is supposed to represent everyone. There are bureaucratic layers for a reason. I reject the notion that bureaucracy is a fourth branch of government—it exists to carry out government functions.

Is the government bloated? Yes. Do there need to be cuts? Absolutely. Should it be done indiscriminately with a chainsaw, without considering which positions are valuable, which are redundant, which could be eliminated? No. The reductions need to be done thoughtfully, mindfully, in a way that won't destabilize the government.

Musk’s Doge has already rehired hundreds of employees that were fired, and should not have been. Oops! Very inefficient, wouldn’t you say? 🤣

So if you want savings, cut all of Musk's multi-billion dollar government contracts.

Musk's companies are increasingly facing regulatory battles and overlapping federal investigations. I did a deep dive on this previously. The Departments of Transportation, Justice, Labor, Interior, and Agriculture were all investigating Musk's violations with Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and Twitter.

Independent agencies were also conducting investigations: the National Labor Relations Board, the EEOC, the EPA, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the FCC, and the FTC. But no problem—just fire them all, and the investigations disappear!

Seriously, without the snark, you have to agree: doesn't that raise some eyebrows? Or are you willing—like many people with RFK—to overlook what he says? It doesn't matter that he's telling parents to get their kids to become human pin cushions as long as he's on the job? I have higher standards than that.

The Billions in Government Funding

Let's look at the federal contracts:

SpaceX: $15.4 billion in contracts from the Department of Defense, General Services Administration, EPA, NASA, and various Cabinet departments

How can there not be a conflict of interest? The automotive credits from the government were key in Tesla's first year of profitability. Tesla's net income—because of you, me, and our tax dollars—was $15 billion. Without those credits, they would have been underwater.

Elon Musk's business empire is built on $38 billion in government funding—and that figure is from a couple of years ago! This comes from The Washington Post.

The Dangers of Technocracy

Friends, I have two in-depth interviews coming up. One with Patrick Wood, who has been sounding the alarm about technocracy—where this train is headed. Technocracy means governance, not government. We saw "the smartest man in the world" with a chainsaw, acting like a juvenile adolescent, taking the chainsaw to bureaucracy to collapse our government and usher in AI.

The goal? To eliminate representatives, bureaucrats, and our slow-moving, stable government, so everything will be done by computers. You think it's hard to get a customer service rep on the phone now? That's going to be the least of your worries! We'll talk about that with Patrick Wood in the upcoming days.

I also have another interview with Jonathan Otto coming at the end of the week, for those interested in natural healing. When we approach the weekend, that’s when I like to take a break from the headlines to instead talk about how to get out of the spin cycle and prevent the tyrants from stealing our souls.

Thank you for being a reader of this substack. I’m grateful for your support, and discernment.

