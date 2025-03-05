MUSK'S STARLINK POISED to TAKE OVER $2.4 Billion FAA CONTRACT
Hmm... just more and more billions of your tax dollars flooding into the pockets of America's "favorite" trans-humanist, animal torturing brain-chip and chain-saw yielding foreign national
Today we're diving headfirst into the controversial realm of one of my least favorites—or, more accurately—one of my most detested individuals: Elon Musk.
Before we go any further, I must share with you this video that a former university professor in South Korea, Chris Norlund, posted a couple days ago. Norlund meticulously documents the hypocrisies of Musk. His recent video titled "Welfare Queen Elon Musk Took Billions" uses an older interview to brilliantly expose Musk's double standards. I've been shining a light on Musk's lies, deceit, and arrogance in several videos over the years—I'm no fan of Musk and never have been. I encourage you to watch Chris Norlund’s videos after reading this substack.
What deserves our attention today is this breaking development: Starlink is poised to take over a $2.4 billion contract to overhaul Air Traffic Control communications. Isn't it interesting that several —totally authentic 🤔— airline “incidents” occurred simultaneously as soon as Trump took office?
My savvy, sophisticated Healthy Americans discerned that an FAA overhaul was imminent, with AI stepping up to the plate. And I'll just hazard a wild guess here that King Mush is going to be reaping the benefits of that contract.
Musk’s Massive Conflict of Interest with the Federal Government
Now, we don't want to talk about conflict of interest, do we? Don't be telling me that just because Musk was being investigated by several federal agencies — including the FAA — that that’s why these certain agencies and individuals are being targeted.
Yes, there have been so many conflicts of interest and investigations into Musk’s violations, but guess what? They all vanished—poof! Why? Because Musk’s Doge fired the very investigators—the Inspector Generals—who were looking into his violations. I covered this previously, and it looks like I'll need to revisit it, as some people aren't quite up to speed on how destructive this—how do I put it—foreign national is, coming from another country to destroy this one.
I recently interviewed Patrick Wood, who has been at the forefront of exposing Technocracy—what he calls a "scientific dictatorship"—toward which we are marching at an alarming pace. That interview is coming in the next few days. Wood reminded me that Musk's grandfather (his mother's father) was a major proponent of Technocracy, an ideology applauded by Nazis and that he was banned in Canada. His grandfather subsequently relocated to South Africa, where such thinking was far better received.
Technocracy is a form of governance without human beings — just computer models making decisions about your life, with a heavy does of social credit monitoring thrown in.
In other words, when it comes to totalitarian control, in the form of Technocracy, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
Musk’s Imminent Takeover of FAA Contract
Take a look at this article from The Verge, which lays out Musk’s imminent takeover of the FAA contract, which ostensibly has been given to Verizon, but which now looks to be going to Starlink.
While Elon Musk hacks away at the federal bureaucracy in the name of “efficiency,” his company Starlink appears poised to steal a multibillion-dollar government contract from Verizon.
The Federal Aviation Administration is on the cusp of canceling a $2.4 billion contract to overhaul the communication system for the nation’s air traffic control system and handing it to the SpaceX subsidiary instead, The Washington Post reports, citing two unnamed sources briefed on the plans. The news was also confirmed by Bloomberg and The Associated Press.
It’s unclear exactly how this would unfold — whether the FAA would hand some of the work to Starlink while allowing Verizon to continue its own effort or simply cancel the contract with Verizon and award it to Starlink. Whatever the outcome, it is sure to raise accusations of favoritism, cronyism, and conflicts of interest, as Musk continues to serve as the face of the Department of Government Efficiency-run effort to slash spending and lay off federal workers, despite the structural damage that causes.
It is sure to raise serious accusations of favoritism and conflicts of interest
Musk has been sowing doubt about the Verizon system for several days, claiming without evidence that it’s “not working and so is putting air travelers at serious risk.” Earlier today, he posted on X that the Verizon communication system is “breaking down very rapidly” and that the “FAA assessment is single digit months to catastrophic failure, putting air traveler safety at serious risk.” He also claimed that Starlink terminals would be provided at “NO COST to the taxpayer on an emergency basis to restore air traffic control connectivity.”
This, of course, follows a pattern, in which Musk posts on X about something regarding the FAA and then seems to will it into existence. Previously, the billionaire called for FAA administrator Michael Whitaker’s resignation, after the agency fined SpaceX for failing to get approval for rocket launch changes. After his repeated comments, Whitaker resigned on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration.
A team from SpaceX, Starlink’s parent company, has been working within the FAA in recent weeks to help modernize the agency’s aging technology system. US Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said they were tasked with developing “a new, better, modern and safer system.”
Several SpaceX employees now have FAA email addresses, the Post reports. One SpaceX employee posted a photo of the team on X, with the statement, “Working to improve the safety of the national air space system.”
The FAA was scheduled to make a decision to start paying out the Verizon contract next month. But the SpaceX team reportedly recommended it be awarded to Starlink instead, the Post reports, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the plans. So far, the formal process of unwinding one contract and awarding it to another company has reportedly not been followed. Several senior FAA officials have refused to sign the contract, leading Musk’s team to seek help from a Trump appointee within the agency.
Much of Musk’s wealth comes from government largesse. According to the Post, his companies have received approximately $38 billion in government contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits over the years.
There have been four commercial aircraft crashes globally in the last 11 weeks, as well as a handful of private plane crashes and several near misses. Meanwhile, the air traffic control system appears to be in chaos, with hundreds of employees cut. Despite air travel being safer than it has ever been before, many people are left with the perception of a global aviation system that’s coming apart at the seams.
My question for you is: Guess how much money Musk has already received from the federal government? That's precisely why fellow YouTuber Chris Norland aptly calls him "America's Welfare Queen"—and I believe he's using that term correctly, if you know what I'm talking about.
To summarize:
The FAA is on the cusp of canceling a $2.4 billion contract to overhaul the communication system for the nation's air traffic control and handing it to Musk’s SpaceX subsidiary Starlink.
I will do an upcoming deep dive into Starlink’s Starshield project, which is a top-secret satellite (cough, cough, satellite 😆) program with the Department of Defense, clocking in at $1.8 billion. Pretty cool paycheck to Musk to increase government surveillance of we the people.
But hey! Musk fired the USAID workers, so what’s a few billion dollars between friends? I’m sure you personally benefited from the USAID cuts. Oh wait.. you didn’t?
Oh yeah, turns out Musk
lied multiple times made a few calculation errors in his arithmetic. There were not billions in savings from the USAID program cuts, just a few measly millions.
Why not just cancel Musk’s multi-BILLION dollar government contracts instead?
Now that might put some money back in to your pocket.
Think about that, friends: King Mush is raking in the BILLIONS of dollars—while he's firing people who weren't even at fault for having these jobs. Let's consider the workers at USAID. I'm no fan of USAID; I actually recommended these contracts be canceled long before Mush did it. I've been talking about the waste for years.
Musk’s Doge (even though the gov’t says Musk in not in charge of anything 😂) cancelled some USAID contracts—some already paid, some not even awarded yet—and they're calling it "savings" even though they hadn't been paid. Do you think all that adds up to $2.4 billion? I'd have to do the math, but again,I ask: why not cancel Elon Musk's contracts? No one's examining his deals. My discerning Healthy Americans can see the hypocrisy.
Even if you agree we should cut government spending—and I'm in favor of that—in my view, you don't hack away at the bureaucracy just to concentrate all power into the executive branch, which is exactly what we're witnessing.
Apparently, there is a fourth branch of government, and it's not called bureaucracy—it's called Elon Musk.
Now let me know in the comments: Is this a conflict of interest or not? Is it a conflict of interest to fire the investigators looking into your violations? We're going to dive into this Starlink contract—which was originally awarded to Verizon but apparently has been redirected after Musk deployed his "doge henchmen" to change that outcome.
No, Bureaucracy is not the “4th branch of government” — but Musk is
Musk has said "bureaucracy is the fourth branch of government; we need to get rid of it." He's so inept, even though Trump calls him "the genius of our time" and a "very high IQ individual." Someone commented, "Yes, Musks is just very high"—I don't know about the IQ, but he certainly is a very high individual.
Dear Musky Musk, Bureaucracy is not the fourth branch of government. Bureaucrats carry out the functions of the government. Bureaucrats could be considered to be a part of all three branches of government.
But we should probably cut “the genius of our time” some slack. After all, he’s not a native-born American. Many immigrants come to America for freedom, but from Musk’s actions, we can conclude that is he less about freedom and more about fascism.
A quick review of our three branches of government:
The Legislative Branch (Congress and Senate), which creates laws and appropriates money and budgets
The Executive Branch (which apparently Mush is now the head of) is supposed to execute the laws and oversee the budget set by the legislature
The Judiciary Branch, which upholds the laws, adjudicates disputes and determines whether laws conflict with the Constitution
The Executive Branch is supposed to uphold those laws and carry out the function of government with the bureaucracy. Bureaucrats carry out the government's functions as prescribed by laws passed by the legislature. You may oppose many of these laws—I certainly do—but that's where the Judiciary comes in as arbiters to determine if laws conflict with the Constitution.
We don't dismantle the entire government just because of its slow-moving nature. In many respects, this slow-moving nature keeps our government stable. That's why we don't suddenly have changes of government, revolutions, and coups—partly because of the slow-moving bureaucracy.
The government is not a private business and should not be run like one. [Yes, I am aware that the U.S. is a corporation — but are you aware that corporations were created by governments, and only in more recent years was the corporate structure applied to private businesses? A corporation is a legal entity, comprised of individuals — in the case of the government, of bureaucrats and elected officials. This corporate entity can enter into contracts, sue and be sued, send and collect money, and do all sorts of activities as a legal entity that would be impossible to do as separate individuals. The U.S. government has many faults and flaws, but its establishment as a corporation is not in and of itself the cause of those faults and flaws.]
A private business has a specific, narrow niche, with shareholders, products, and customers. That's not equivalent to government. The government is supposed to represent everyone. There are bureaucratic layers for a reason. I reject the notion that bureaucracy is a fourth branch of government—it exists to carry out government functions.
Is the government bloated? Yes. Do there need to be cuts? Absolutely. Should it be done indiscriminately with a chainsaw, without considering which positions are valuable, which are redundant, which could be eliminated? No. The reductions need to be done thoughtfully, mindfully, in a way that won't destabilize the government.
Musk’s Doge has already rehired hundreds of employees that were fired, and should not have been. Oops! Very inefficient, wouldn’t you say? 🤣
So if you want savings, cut all of Musk's multi-billion dollar government contracts.
Musk's companies are increasingly facing regulatory battles and overlapping federal investigations. I did a deep dive on this previously. The Departments of Transportation, Justice, Labor, Interior, and Agriculture were all investigating Musk's violations with Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and Twitter.
Independent agencies were also conducting investigations: the National Labor Relations Board, the EEOC, the EPA, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the FCC, and the FTC. But no problem—just fire them all, and the investigations disappear!
Seriously, without the snark, you have to agree: doesn't that raise some eyebrows? Or are you willing—like many people with RFK—to overlook what he says? It doesn't matter that he's telling parents to get their kids to become human pin cushions as long as he's on the job? I have higher standards than that.
The Billions in Government Funding
Let's look at the federal contracts:
SpaceX: $15.4 billion in contracts from the Department of Defense, General Services Administration, EPA, NASA, and various Cabinet departments
How can there not be a conflict of interest? The automotive credits from the government were key in Tesla's first year of profitability. Tesla's net income—because of you, me, and our tax dollars—was $15 billion. Without those credits, they would have been underwater.
Elon Musk's business empire is built on $38 billion in government funding—and that figure is from a couple of years ago! This comes from The Washington Post.
The Dangers of Technocracy
Friends, I have two in-depth interviews coming up. One with Patrick Wood, who has been sounding the alarm about technocracy—where this train is headed. Technocracy means governance, not government. We saw "the smartest man in the world" with a chainsaw, acting like a juvenile adolescent, taking the chainsaw to bureaucracy to collapse our government and usher in AI.
The goal? To eliminate representatives, bureaucrats, and our slow-moving, stable government, so everything will be done by computers. You think it's hard to get a customer service rep on the phone now? That's going to be the least of your worries! We'll talk about that with Patrick Wood in the upcoming days.
I also have another interview with Jonathan Otto coming at the end of the week, for those interested in natural healing. When we approach the weekend, that’s when I like to take a break from the headlines to instead talk about how to get out of the spin cycle and prevent the tyrants from stealing our souls.
Thank you for being a reader of this substack. I’m grateful for your support, and discernment.
The Healthy American, Peggy Hall is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
ALWAYS defend 2A - our right to bear arms. It's what separates the US from other civilized nations in the world.
NEVER allow these WEFers talk you into voluntarily giving up arms. It doesn't matter how many fake events like Sandy Hook or Columbine they create to broadcast deception via the MOSSAD MEDIA MATRIX.
Stand resolute on 2A - it's the only major hurdle these clowns know they cannot overcome.
The tax-payer subsidy to the companies of Musk is far more than that reported by funding agencies. You have the state and local subsidies provided to him for the location of his factories in their jurisdiction; the mandates/goals which federal, state and local governments have created for switching from gas to electric; the decision of governments to purchase electric vehicles; the incentives/rebates/ tax credits/write-offs that were or still are provided to purchasers of electric vehicles, and probably many other special corporate tax incentives that have been provided to his companies. All of which are paid by the tax payers and future generations.