Christine Massey Exposes Lack of Evidence for Covid

If you've been standing up for truth, health, and freedom over the past few years, then you definitely know my guest—Christine Massey. She's the author of a widely followed Substack:

Whether or not you went along with the hogwash that was sloshed all over us starting in 2020—you know, that led to countless small businesses being destroyed, people locking themselves in their homes out of fear, people losing their jobs because of the jabs, and the unnecessary deaths of millions—you will not want to miss this interview with Christine Massey, who spearheaded the freedom of information requests to hundreds of health agencies, governments and even the CDC asking one simple question: show me the evidence for this cooties particle you are claiming is causing this “disease.” And guess what happened? You can watch that interview here to find out.

This Saturday, March 1st, Christine will join me once again for an exclusive, private webinar where we’ll take the conversation even deeper—completely uncensored.

If you’re a financial supporter and need the link to register for this webinar, please email support@thehealthyamerican.org, and we’ll get you squared away.

What I love most about these past few years is that, despite the efforts of the powers that shouldn’t be—the tyrants and oppressors trying to strip us of our health, joy, and freedom—it’s actually backfired. Instead, it’s connected us, strengthened our movement, and propelled us forward with more knowledge than ever about our rights, our health, and the government’s overreach.

Find Christine's research and evidence here:

fluoridefreepeel.ca

Christine Massey FOIs

