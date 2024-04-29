Why bother keeping cash alive? Watch my video ↑ and visit the website linked below!

I am Pro-Cash and Always Will Be

Prior to the hogwash of 2020, I came across places that said, “no cash” so I said, “no deal!” I refuse to frequent establishments that don’t take cash.

If you’ve been a longtime follower of The Healthy American, you’ll know that I was cancelled by Venmo and Paypal. Imagine if your transactions were going to be cancelled? In a cashless society, we'd be tethered to technology every day. To access funds, you'd have to stay up-to-date with the newest devices and software for payments. What if there are limits and restrictions on what you can buy and how much you can buy?

Cash is king because it is tangible, it carries less risk of theft and fraud compared to credit or debit cards, and for me, I spend less money when I use cash because I am more aware of its value. Maybe it’s just me, but when I use my debit card, it’s easier to go over my budget.

I love to hear that so many of you are keeping cash alive as well!

Read Next:

Share

Leave a comment