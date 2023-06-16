(IF YOU HAVE DIFFICULTY PLAYING THE ABOVE VIDEO, PLEASE GO HERE)

Forensic Arborist, Robert Brame, has been investigating the catastrophic fires all over California. Throughout our interview, Robert shares his photos of various burn sites, identifying what actually burnt, what survived, and common patterns.

His photographic evidence and analysis of unusual fire behavior not only offers a compelling explanation of what's really going on, but also gives us some ideas of things to keep an eye out for while doing our own post-fire investigations.

Robert has 20 years of experience as an arborist and is an expert in California native flora. He has spent more than 48 years studying the plant kingdom and plant life in all environments, in addition to tracking and analyzing the fires across the state of California.

Since 2017 he has made 106 journeys to these various burn sites to examine the aftermaths of 38 forest fires. Robert estimates that only three of the 38 fires were caused by natural sources, and the vast majority of the fires exhibit glaring abnormalities that cannot be explained away by regular fire behavior; in other words, the aftermath contradicts the physics of fire.

Houses decimated in Santa Rosa Fire (2017)

An average surface fire on the forest floor can reach temperatures of 1,472°F

Key Takeaways:

Houses are decimated with little to no black ash

The most vulnerable tree species are not burned or are still standing

Water-loving trees are the first to burn, rather than the last

Water-loving tree species are being cooked from the inside out

Tree species that regenerate quickly are no longer regenerating

Non-metal materials are rarely burned unless they are linked to metal

Glass windows are completely melted (auto glass melts around 2700°F)

Instead of advancing uphill like usual fire behavior, the fire path follows the channel of the river

Dixie Fire - Greenville, CA (2021)

The photo above looks like a war-zone. You can see an entire town wiped out from this fire yet the trees surrounding the town are still standing and relatively unscathed. According to Robert, the surrounding trees are a mix of Ponderosa Pines and White Fur. The Ponderosa Pine tree is the number one tree in California that burns more than any other species of tree, yet they are not burnt up, but the town ravaged by so-called wildfires is utterly destroyed.

Kincade fire near Santa Rosa (2019)

Here is an image of a tree that burned from the inside out. Take note of the location of the tree: It’s in the middle of a vineyard, there are no dead trees or grass within a half mile radius, and the soil is compacted so there is no oxygen in the ground.

The photo above was taken by Robert of a Fremont Cottonwood tree, which has the highest water holding capacity of any tree in the western United States. It is a willow tree that can grow to be 6 feet or more in diameter and can hold a lot of water. It's burned from the inside out, which is not only unusual, but also unlikely for water-loving trees. There are no combustible materials near this tree, just a riverbed of rocks.



The images above show wood only burning in places where metal nails are present.

While the media continues to blame this on climate change, these anomalies defy logic, defy the physics of fire, and provide compelling evidence for the technology that was likely used to cause these fires. There are numerous motives for waging weather warfare against humanity, but the most obvious are to terrorize communities, burn people out of particular places to drive them into urban areas, and push the climate change agenda.