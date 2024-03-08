Before we get underway, if you’re looking for my videos on the Texas fires, go here and here.
This interview gives an overview of strange fire behavior looking at images from California, with a few pictures from Lahaina (which I’ve covered extensively here) and a few photos from Chile. The purpose of this interview was to “ignite” your critical thinking skills to question what the mainstream-media-merry-go-round is showing and telling us about these fires, which are anything by natural.
This info is best watched, so please click below:
UN-NATURAL FIRES
Peggy, I am sooo grateful for your research, and your assertive posture with all this corruption and suspicious activities by rogue, evil entities... I can count on accuracy and right words whenever you comment and speculate origins, outcomes...All great and helpful as we navigate BACK to our Constitution, our Natural Rights, and begin to liquidate the bad, slippery forces that hide in plain sight, and wish only the worst for good humanity.. We are all just children, pretending to be adults..only wishing the best for others, holding optimism and working to help ourselves and others. We do not understand the levels of evil that have yet to be revealed. We, the strong, will help the weak to process ...always...Connie
Can't say enough about your efforts to remain objective and present the evidence, all well reasoned!
Yesterday morning once again drove by Lahaina (as close as allowed) to discover the current scenario. All traffic lights are designed to force you to stop, none are timed to facilitate flow through traffic. Much "clean up" has been done, toxic waste signs on location. The feeling is very very dark, took me hours to recover. We know what occurred there, many island residents know.
Most are getting on with their lives. The public serpents and evil doers clearly knew this well in advance. The land grab is in full swing.
7 months later some of the displaced are getting FEMA support. It appears a give away to corporate facilities. Private rentals are going for $8k month for a modest 2 bdr. Extensive paperwork, likely setting mortgage payers up for subsequent land grabs. It is ugly here in paradise...