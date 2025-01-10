Many horrific aspects about the LA firestorms are being reported in the news:

- Fire hydrants out of water

- Hardly any fire fighters on the scene

- LA Mayor Karen Bass out of the country

- LA Fire Department budget slashed by millions

- LA Fire Chief focused on DEI initiatives instead of readiness

- Newsom’s horrific mis-handing of the state’s resources + wimpy sissy response

… All true — BUT!!!

My savvy, sophisticated smart Healthy Americans can read between the lies and discern that these “false” narratives are being promoted in the media as smokescreens and cover stories for the TRUTH of what is happening.

I’m not saying that those aspects of the fire listed above did not occur. What I am saying is that those stories — what I am calling “false” narratives because they are providing a FALSE explanation for what happened— are becoming the focal point for people to obsess over, all the while overlooking what I believe is the true reason for these fires: to traumatize and terrorize the population, to overwhelm not only the victims, but everyone observing, to create such harm and emotional fatigue that people will give in, give up and give over their freedom and way of life for the government to come in and rescue everyone with their 15-minute smart cities.

These fires defy the natural laws of “outdoor” or “wildfires” and will be blamed on climate change, no clearing of the brush, lack of water, gutting the LA fire Dept budget, the stupidity of the LA mayor, the DEI focus of the fire chief and the incompetence of Newscum.

In other words, the massive destruction and obliteration of people’s property and way of life will be blamed on everything OTHER than where the true blame lies: with the evil-DEWERS who want to kill, steal and destroy all that we hold dear.

If you can’t see by now that these fires are NOT NORMAL and that the winds and weather are NOT NORMAL then all I can do is pray for your discernment. In a way, I understand how you can be duped, because the news EXISTS to bamboozle and hoodwink you into thinking that what happened in Lahaina, Asheville and Los Angeles are just “extreme weather events.”

More on that in just one moment.

If you’re new to my work, you’ll want to see my previous substack and videos here for background and reasons WHY these evil-DEWERS “dew what they dew…” https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/palisades-fire-is-not-natural

At the link above, you’ll see 10 factors I’ve listed that are a dead give-away that the same old destructive evil playbook is being used in these intentional attacks.

I don’t claim to have all the answers as to exactly “how-they-DEW-it” but the evidence of stucco and concrete homes being reduced to rubble as if bombed, yet there are still trees standing and unmelted trash cans next to incinerated cars. I’ve done well over 100 videos about fire anomalies and the physics of fire, and suffice it to say that outdoor fires do not get hot enough to exhibit such behavior. But microwave energy can and does leave such destruction. Again, I refer you to this substack here https://peggyhall.substack.com/p/palisades-fire-is-not-natural which also has links for those who want to do a deep dive into fire behavior and Directed Energy Weapons (such as those developed by Northrup Grummond and Raytheon) that can cause such destruction. Some astute observers have questioned whether smart meters inside people’s homes could also be activated to start these fires.

Now here’s what’s NOT being reported widely in the mainstream media merry-go-round:

Heavy chem-trailing of the skies leading up to the fires

Insurance companies cancelling policies PRIOR to the firestorms

Plans on the books for LA’s Smart City, particularly in time for the 2028 demonic Olympics (even the logo gives a nod to the symbolism of the Freemasons, who many believe are behind most of the New World Dis-Order’s evil plans)

Ugh… is that “A” supposed to look like graffiti? Or dripping blood? To me, this resembles the compass from the Freemasons compass and square

Now take a look at the cover of this LA City plan for “SmartLA 2028” — I’ll be covering this in detail in an upcoming video on my Youtube show. Be sure to join me here Mon-Fri at 4 pm pacific for coverage you won’t see anywhere else!

Back to the point of my message, for you to be on the lookout for these false narratives being trotted out in the news and being parroted by celebrities as a way to corral and obscure the real truth.

My predictions:

Tons of stories about the incompetence of the LA Fire Dept — as if any fire fighters could have put out these massive intentional fires

“Arsonists” or the power companies will be blamed. Of course, we’ll never get the whole story.

Focus on the lack of water (how do we know that is even true?) as if any amount of water could have put out these massive intentional fires

Mayor Karen Bass will resign, so people will have satisfaction that “justice was served” as if the presence of Karen Bass in LA could have put out or prevented these massive intentional fires

Tons of stories about the need for “environmental management” to clear the brush —as if any amount of brush clearing could have prevented these massive intentional fires

Huge push for restricting energy, natural gas, oil… a massive push for the (fake, phony, non-existant) green or clean energy, which is anything but

BURN BACK BETTER (yep, I coined that phrase back in the Lahaina catastrophe) will be on the books, with a massive land-grab by the government, justifying it by saying that the land is too toxic to rebuild on.

Friends, my main message for you in my video below is to be aware and DO NOT fall for these false fire narratives that are there to distract you from the truth of this intentional attack on the population so the evil-DEWers can more easily roll out their plans for controlling (and reducing) the population, decimating the economy so they can “build back better” using AI, and completing their massive land-grabs for “human settlements” as described in the United Nations Agenda 21, 2030 and more.

Search your own state and cities for their PLAN 2040 and learn more!!

I’ll be continuing my coverage on this outrageous attack on humanity.

In the meantime, prepare yourselves for your own potential evacuation, no matter where you live.

Do NOT live in fear, but in faith and freedom. Guard yourself from obsessing over the news and don’t expose yourself to the horrific images that are meant to further traumatize you and weaken your resolve. Cherish each day as a precious divine gift of life and make the most of each day. That is the ONLY way we can truly live in freedom.

