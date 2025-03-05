Well, you've probably seen these headlines about the new Health and Human Services Secretary recommending that children get their measles vaccine. No surprise there, as he supports vaccines, wants to see an increase in vaccine uptake, and has stated that vaccines have saved millions of lives and help create herd immunity. I’ll just copy and paste directly from his own opinion piece published by Fox News:

Kennedy's Measles Vaccine Recommendations

MMR vaccine is crucial to avoiding potentially deadly disease As the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, I am deeply concerned about the recent measles outbreak. This situation has escalated rapidly, with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reporting 146 confirmed cases since late January 2025, primarily in the South Plains region. Tragically, this outbreak has claimed the life of a school-aged child, the first measles-related fatality in the United States in over a decade. Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons. Read Kennedy’s entire statement here.

What's interesting is that his recent remarks related to the outbreak of measles in Texas were not listed on the CDC website. When I went to the CDC website, I couldn't find anything related to this statement, though there is a page all about measles, how deadly measles is, and how vaccines are the best defense. All according to Bob’s CDC, that is. [Bob = Robert Kennedy]

My Take on Kennedy's Measles Vaccine Rhetoric

Oh, Bob has some thoughts about measles vaccines, and I've got some thoughts about his thoughts! Three major issues jumped out at me from his press release that deserve to be highlighted:

1. The Magical "Community Immunity" Raincoat Theory

Bob claims that "vaccines not only protect individual children from measles but also contribute to community immunity." Let me translate that for you: If I wear a raincoat, you don't have to, but somehow you won't get wet when it rains because I'm already wearing a raincoat! Make that make sense.

What if—and hear me out here—these childhood so-called "diseases" aren't actually the boogeyman they're made out to be? What if they're actually serving a purpose in our development? There's growing evidence suggesting that experiencing these childhood illnesses could actually be preventative for other health conditions down the line, including cancer. But we're not allowed to have that conversation, are we?

2. The Mysterious Case of "Public Health"

Bob keeps throwing around the phrase "shared responsibility to protect Public Health." I'd really love a definition of what exactly "Public Health" means in this context.

If I have a rash or a headache, how exactly is that a public issue? There's individual health, absolutely. Public sanitation, public safety—these make sense. But suddenly my personal medical condition is everyone's business? Since when?

And thanks to Junior, we’ve got the whole idea of “national health.” Yes, not only is there individual health and public health, now we've got "National Health”—whether the country itself is healthy or not.

That's why it's called "Make America Healthy Again," right? They're going to make America healthy again, and you may or may not have a choice in that process. And what time period exactly was America at its healthiest? Was this prior to the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and the dozens upon dozens of vaccines on the CDC schedule? Or prior to the Vaccine Assistance Act of 1962, championed and put in place by Bob’s uncle RFK? I don't exactly know how a country can be "healthy" or not, but I'm sure the government has plans to define that for us.

While I do applaud Junior for including the phrase "the decision to vaccinate is a personal one,” he then immediately undermines it by circling back to "community immunity." Yes, pile on the guilt trip and fear-mongering. The subtext is clear: if you're selfish and afraid, and you don't vaccinate yourself or your children, you're actively harming the community. That's the logical conclusion from his statement.

And let's talk about the glaring paradox here: How can Bob claim we have a "shared responsibility to protect public health" while simultaneously stating that "vaccination is a personal choice"? 🤔

Let's be real about what's happening here: The government has a long, disturbing history of forcing medical interventions on Americans, and every time it’s been done under the banner of "public health" and "the greater good."

So when Junior talks about our "shared responsibility" and how vaccines "contribute to community immunity" while claiming to respect personal choice, my alarm bells start ringing. This double-speak is exactly how people get bamboozled.

If Bob truly believes vaccines are these miracle solutions that "save millions of lives" and are essential for "Making America Healthy Again," do you really think he'll stop at gentle encouragement? History (and HIS OWN statements) tell us a different story.

3. Reminding Parents to Check in with their Doctor

Junior says, "Parents play a pivotal role in safeguarding their children's health. All parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine." Remember, you can't just get a vaccine for measles—it's measles, mumps, and rubella cocktail all packaged together.

I don’t know about you, but I actually had measles, mumps, and chickenpox as a child, and I'm still here talking to you. My belief is that God does not make mistakes, and these experiences may be more of a rite of passage for children than a disease to be feared and eliminated.

Has anyone else had conversations with doctors about vaccination that felt less like a discussion and more like an interrogation? Are they understanding and responsive, or forceful, intimidating, and coercive? Just asking…

I do want to screenshot Junior’s statements and save them in a pdf because who knows—in the future, he might try to require everyone to get a jab. You know, one that has been safety tested. You know, one that is safe, effective and mandatory. You know, a Junior Jab. 😆

After all, in the past, Bob said unwilling Americans should be forced to get these products if they are "proven to be more helpful than harmful." Those are his words, friends. I've been tracking this for years.

Before I wrap up, I want to point out the “restoring trust” narrative yet again!

Bob concluded his statement by reiterating that under his leadership, HHS will be “committed to transparency” so they can “regain the public’s trust!”

Does that mean... telling the truth? LOL.

“Under my leadership, HHS is and will always be committed to radical transparency to regain the public’s trust in its health agencies.” —RFK Jr., HHS Secretary

Friends, I've been saying this for years—this is exactly why Kennedy was put in this position. It's the ultimate bamboozle, designed to make you trust him.

So when he eventually says, "Look, friends, we've done the testing, we've figured it out, these products are not only safe and effective, they are necessary, and you are required to take them because you can trust us, we're the government, and we’re here to help!"—that's exactly what he's there for.

So yeah, there he is... a very, very trustworthy public serpent… oops, “servant” indeed.

