Well, friends, I have good news for everybody: it is okay to lie at a job interview if it means you're going to get the job! That’s what people keep telling me in the comments of my posts about Kennedy’s own statements. Yes, who wouldn’t want a leader whose moral compass spins like a broken weathervane?

I’ve been quoting Kennedy verbatim—his own words, no spin necessary—and yet, the defenders still swarm in, ready to bend over backward to make excuses for him.

So, he's either lying or he's telling the truth. Either way, it's bad. And I'm sure he would never deceive you about anything else. Just ask his wives!

“I recommend that children follow the CDC schedule and I will support the CDC schedule when I get in there.” —RFK Jr. Senate Hearing 01/30/25

So, I don't know how much clearer this can be. He's either telling the truth or he's lying, and neither option sits well with me.

You either have dignity and integrity, and you do the right thing regardless of the consequences, as many of us have done over these last many years.

How sad it is for the people who will hear Kennedy supporting this and then go out and get their children—or themselves—to become human pincushions.

He also said he will support the development and distribution of vaccines for the Avian flu:

Nothing like a good bait and switch! He also says that Operation Warp Speed was an “extraordinary accomplishment.”

And I also want to highlight his opening statement from day 1 & 2 where he states that “vaccines are critical to healthcare”

Many people apparently don't like to do the deep digging. They just want to scroll. They have said again and again, "Peggy, he's just trying to get his foot in the door."

Ah, yes. Because deception is totally fine when it serves your agenda, right? What a noble strategy! Let’s just abandon dignity and integrity while we’re at it. Who needs principles when you can have political maneuvering?

If he's just saying "yes" to shut down the question, that doesn't make him strategic—it makes him weak — and dishonest. It shows how easily he rolls over instead of standing his ground. He could have pushed back and made his case, but he didn’t. And not once did he stand up for an individual’s right to say no even when Congress brought up the topic of mandatory vaccination.

Kennedy had an opportunity—several, in fact—to tell the truth, present the evidence, and amplify the voices of those harmed. Instead, he chose to reassure the establishment. He chose to pacify. He chose to position himself as a safe, friendly, non-threatening advocate for vaccines, oops… I meant “safe vaccines.”

Why not take this opportunity, Kennedy, and present the facts, the truth, the data, and the stories of people who have been harmed? The stories of family members who have been killed? You either stand for dignity, integrity, and truth, or you do not. I, for one, am not falling for it. I guess some people have never heard the phrase "a wolf in sheep's clothing."

So let’s be clear: Kennedy’s endgame has never been to challenge the system, but to rehabilitate its image.

Friends, for the last year or longer, I've been telling you about Kennedy and his true position:

He is in favor of mandating medical interventions for what he calls "unwilling Americans" if these products are going to help us rather than hurt us. He’s never been anti-vaccine, he’s stated that hundreds of times.

I guess he should change the name of Children's Health Defense to Vaccine Safety Defense. Instead of the defender of children, the defender of vaccines!

How about those parents who are waffling, unsure whether or not to go ahead with this, but they hear from Kennedy himself that he supports it and recommends parents follow it? How many hesitant parents will hear these endorsements and take the plunge? How many will interpret his words as a call to trust the system just one more time? He doesn’t just support the CDC schedule; he recommends parents follow it. Do you need it spelled out any more clearly?

RFK Wants to INCREASE Vaccine Uptake

And now, he wants an uptick in vaccines. He says he will support the development and distribution of vaccines for the Avian flu AND that he’s going to restore trust in the government which will increase vaccine uptake:

Now, friends, if you've been following me for any length of time, I have done many many videos pointing this out. Long ago, I said this was his main talking point—that he was going to restore trust. How do you restore trust in an agency we've never trusted? That is very curious to me.

He has been talking about it for years, and I told you that he was put in place specifically for this purpose—to “restore trust” in the government. So, when he rolls out the “Junior Jab,” people will roll up their sleeves and line up because now you can trust the government. Listen to him. He just said that he is going to restore trust in the government, and that will increase vaccine uptake!

Plenty of people are defending "The Defender." Some people are saying, "He's just saying that, Peggy. He's just doing that to get his foot in the door. He wants safe vaccines." In fact someone had the audacity to say, "Don't look too much into this." Yep, Do not look into things, friends. Accept what these politicians tell you.

Here you go— classic comments:

Oh, but it’s NOT SAD for him to say he supports vaccines?? No, not at all. It’s not sad that he supports the research, rollout, and development of avian flu vaccines. That’s not sad. It’s not sad that he supports the CDC schedule and will recommend parents follow it. No, none of that is sad. What’s sad is that I’m pointing it out. What’s sad is that I’m making these memes and trying to educate people.

Oh, but I have to take moderates into consideration, right?

Oh, and don’t forget! He’s got Moms for America behind him! And he’d never deceive them, right? Not like he deceived his wives. No, no—he’d never lie to the American people. Only to the Senate.

But it’s fine, right? Because he’s just trying to get his foot in the door.

So tell me, friends—where exactly does this door lead?

Because from where I’m standing, it looks like the wide path to destruction.

So, the bottom line, friends, is nahh, I wouldn't be too concerned when he says that he promotes the CDC childhood vaccine schedule! Or that he's going to support the development of the Avian flu vaccine and its distribution! Don't be concerned about A.N.Y of his statements. I mean he told you that he's going to follow the science (consensus based science) and that’s always so settled.

The science is going to be safe and effective because the pharmaceutical companies said so! The government is going to give the pharmaceutical companies more money. That's what he's going to do!

Would you get injected with the “Junior jabs” if Kennedy told you science says these products are safe?

Let the justifications begin. People are going to defend him, and it’s up to those of us who have eyes to see, ears to hear, and a mind that discerns—to read between the lies.

This is what I warned you about. His entire purpose is to be the polished, palatable face of vaccine advocacy for a new audience—one that has rightfully lost faith but is desperate for a “reasonable” savior. And here he is, right on cue, assuring you that, this time, you can trust the system.

