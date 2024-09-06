A few months ago, I aired a series of videos with RFK Jr. in his own words explaining his position on vaccines. Wow-wee, did that garner me a bunch of negative emails and un-subscribes.

Remember: I’m not “going after” anyone — I am simply “going after” the truth.

But some people can’t handle the truth.

(It’s easier for them to announce that they are “unsubscribing!” rather than actually take the time to think through the questions and concerns I’ve posed.)

Sad, isn’t it?

That’s part of the reason we’re in the fix we’re in: some people cannot handle the cognitive dissonance that occurs when reality shines a light on a person they were hoping would be their knight-in-shining armor.

In other words, when reality collides with their image of reality, it’s a hard pill to swallow — and many don’t, they just spit it out!

What I seek to do at The Healthy American is to share facts, evidence and information — and it is UP TO YOU to draw your conclusions… ideally, based on facts, evidence and information. I’m not here to tell you who to vote for, but you sure as heck should hold your preferred candidate’s feet to the fire for his viewpoints and statements, no?

I understand those who were angry with me for sharing this info, and I’m open to mature, cordial conversations about differences in perspective. That is how we learn and grow. I also understand that anger is a powerful emotional response to grief and shock, which some people experienced after I shared again and again RFK’s own shocking words about NOT being anti-vaxx (uh, that would make him pro-vaxx?)

Despite a lot of hate mail and un-subscribers, one recent email exchange really spoke volumes and reminded me why I continue to speak out even when I know there is going to be serious pushback.

In my video below, I share this email exchange with a discerning Healthy American who engaged thoughtfully with the facts I presented about RFK Jr. in a series of videos I published some months ago here. Through our conversation, she arrived at her own realization of the truth. Watch my video as I share this and much more about how to spot straw-man arguments and other ways of distracting you from the issue at hand.

Friends, what I love to do is help you apply critical thinking skills so that you can read between the lies for yourself. Think of it as teaching you how to fish so that you can go fishing in the sea of information with confidence.

Take, for instance, RFK Jr and his campaign, a classic case of where we need to be alert at reading between the lies. Despite positioning himself as anti-vax, RFK’s messages reveal a different story: he's actually in favor of vaccines and an advocate for “safety testing.” He frequently corrects people who refer to him as anti-vax and reiterates he is in fact, pro-vax.

Here’s the background: RFK Jr Sets the Record Straight

I simply shared snippets of RFK Jr stating IN HIS OWN WORDS that he is pro-jab and pro vaccine safety testing especially for childhood vaccines.

Well, you can see why this is alarming because that means these vaccines have to be TESTED ON…..

CHILDREN!

Why should children be guinea pigs?

But don’t take my word for it, visit RFK Jr’s website all about V safety (an oxymoron because poison can never be safe!) and see for yourself. I promise you don’t even need to go digging for it, they have a short cut for that very important section as soon as you search for Children’s Health Defense.

“Insistence on fully-informed consent and individual rights to refuse a vaccination become imperative given the lack of long-term follow-up and surveillance, only 1% of adverse events are captured and reported, vaccine recommendations are tainted by financial conflicts of interest of regulators, the current childhood vaccine schedule was not approved using evidence-based science and policy, the childhood vaccine schedule has never been tested on fully vaccinated vs. unvaccinated, and there is sparse research into which patients are likely to have adverse events. America is in the midst of many childhood epidemics. Over 50% of our children are chronically ill. We owe it to our children to examine what is happening to their health and correct it as soon as possible.” —CHD

I’m sure by now you are starting to read between the lies. All those statements have nothing to do with WHY you have the right of NO consent.

Take the first sentence and literally plug it with any of reasons that follow and you will quickly see the slimy tactics:

“Insistence on fully-informed consent and individual rights to refuse a vaccination become imperative given… the current childhood vaccine schedule was not approved using evidence-based science and policy.”

So anyway RFK Jr stands on the ground that these jabs just aren’t safe enough. The jabs haven’t been tested ENOUGH.

When is enough… uh, how do I put it — ENOUGH!?

I just presented evidence to help people have facts when they were making their decision on who to support. I played several clips of RFK Jr talking and many people dismissed this evidence as me “putting words in his mouth.”

Supporters justified it, saying, "He says it because that’s what people want to hear."

Others suggested he doesn’t actually believe what he says, deeming him a liar. Despite plenty of concerns, many overlook these issues, seeing him as the lesser of many evils.

But oh dear, they sure don't want to hear the nitty-gritty about the Kennedy family DNA and their ties to the vaccine program. Oh, don’t you know? It was RFK Jr.’s uncle JFK, the poster child for government generosity, who signed off on the Vaccine Assistance Act in 1962. In fact, it appears it was JFK’s idea. You know, this is the law that kicked off the unending avalanche of government money to states, local counties, and school districts for vaccines. Why doesn’t RFK Jr ever mention that?

I want to recognize a valid point that many of you make – the argument that, at the very least, they are taking baby steps and contributing to a broader awakening about some of the dangers. I agree with you on that.

Yes, I realize RFK Jr. has done a great job of creating awareness for people to begin to question what’s going on. I will give him that… but what troubles me the most is the BLIND TRUST of many who are not willing to dig deeper.

Because don’t you know? RFK Jr. makes conditional statements about your rights. Yes, he said this in 2019: “I don’t think we should be mandating medical interventions for unwilling Americans unless we know precisely that that vaccine is going to end up helping them rather than hurting them.” ~ Robert Kennedy Jr.

Ah, yes those pesky qualifiers. The word “unless” negates everything before it. These top-tier bamboozlers sure have a knack for sprinkling extra fluff, pretending to champion freedom when it's really just conditional freedom. Could they be reeling in people like you with truth, to capitalize on blind trust in the future when “trust and confidence is restored” in our regulatory agencies and the junior jabs are rolled out?

Discussing safety testing is a distraction and sends the wrong message. The focus should be on 1) Individual right of no consent 2) repealing the 1986 Act and the legal framework that shields these habitual criminals from liability, and 3) eliminating government funding for vaccines

Whether it's RFK, Big Tree, Kirsch, Malone, McCullough, or others, they all seem fixated on the ingredients. Personally, I couldn't care less if the jab contains Hershey's chocolate syrup; I'm not going to take it!

The debate isn't about whether these products are safe; it's about my right — and yours — of no consent. So, love him or loathe him, RFK skips over those facts, the most important facts of all in my book. I do want to acknowledge the undeniable truth can be tough to swallow and many of you have admitted I was right, even if my straightforward approach ruffled some feathers.

By contrast, take a look at the email exchange below, with a Healthy American that was able to engage in a cordial conversation. I want to say that I appreciate the emotional maturity that has gone on in this email exchange. The writer is not a person that just sent a rude comment and unsubscribed. She genuinely wanted to understand where I was coming from because she really liked RFK and felt that I was targeting him unfairly.

Read on for an example of a back-and-forth that was polite and mature:

Peggy, I've been giving a lot of thought to your question (about why RFK Jr is fixated on safety testing) and want to take it one level deeper. I don't think there should be any safety testing at all, ever. We know what healthy ingredients are. Pharmaceutical medicines of all kinds are not safe, ever, imo. They all have long or short term side effects. All safety tests involve some living being. The lives of rats, mice, bunnies, and other animals are equally important as humans. Why is this okay? If all products and foods were made healthy, there would be no need for any of this. Thank you for bringing this question, which led me deeper into the issue. The whole thing is a con - the pretense that any products in the western medical realm are safe. They aren't. When something, anything, is made with chemical poison ingredients, there is no point in safety testing. There's no need to know what level of a poison is safe. The answer is ZERO. To suggest otherwise is insulting to our intelligence. This applies to food, cosmetics, cookware, shampoo, all medical drugs, flame retardent, carpet, paint, etc. etc. etc. The list goes on and on. It's a huge con! As the world evolves I expect that more and more people will begin to see this. I don't need safety testing to know what I don't want to bring into my life, eat or put or my body. We're all waking up. I look forward to these deeper discussions across the board one day. I hope I live long enough to see that. We are just opening the door. thank you, S.

My reply:

I see your points and so many share them. But since these are childhood vaccines that RFK is concerned about, and he wants safety testing on CHILDHOOD vaccines, then that means that children would be tested on. I dont have the answers -- but I have the QUESTIONS. And these QUESTIONS are concerning to me I don't want people to BLINDLY FOLLOW RFK without asking questions! Because RFK has this commitment to safety testing (as evidenced on his website and countless interviews) then HE needs to answer these questions, not me. Or, his supporters need to think about those questions and HOLD HIS FEET TO THE FIRE on this issue, especially if they care about this issue!

This was her email to me, which I received several days ago:

Hi Peggy, This email is both an apology and a thank you for your clear discernment on so many issues. Thank you for being a clear voice for Truth during these crazy times. Okay, I want to say up front that you were 100% right about RFK Jr. I'm sorry to be so long in writing to you. I left his campaign on 10/7, following his disgusting statement of unconditional support for Israel and whatever military actions they decided to take. End of story for me. I went through a long grieving process about this which has led me to see many other things about him that were red flags, which I don't need to go into here. Suffice it to say, that I had seen many of them already, but dismissed , wanting to give him a chance. Just today, I had to admit that his position on vaccines is cowardly and he is not who he portrays himself to be, and you saw all along. You were right! Anyway, I wanted to write this long overdue email to you, validating everything you have also noticed. What I've learned from all of this is that it's important to question everyone and everything. I already knew this, but realize that it's more difficult (and even more important) when I have put someone on a pedestal. Two important lessons re-learned - 1) There are no saviors 2) Politics is not the answer Thank you for all your great investigative journalism! I appreciate you! We the people are the answer, not any political "leader"! with love and gratitude, S.

And it’s so true. People are looking to these people, to politicians and leaders, trying to find someone who will get us out of these messes, searching for a savior. I understand this, but it’s elevating these leaders to the status of a savior that is concerning.

I am so touched by her honesty, emotional maturity and willingness to examine all the facts. This one letter is worth all the hate mail I got.

I’ll admit that there are times when I get drained from this work I do day in, day out, all day every day — but then you all remind me of the impact I’m having, and that gives me the encouragement to persevere.

I’m grateful for my God-given gifts of optimism and determination, and with your support, I’m marching this all the way to Heaven.

