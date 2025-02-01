Friends, I will admit it…

I do believe that RFK Jr is the right man for the JAB.

Absolutely.

He has said so himself!

He stated unequivocally and emphatically, and I quote: "I recommend parents follow the CDC vaccine schedule."

RFK went on to say “Vaccines have saved millions of lives.”

What a slap in the face to those who supported him all this time. I’ve heard from many who are cancelling their donations to Children’s Health Vaccine Defense. After all, RFK unequivocally stated, “I want to PROTECT vaccines.”

These are not statements taken out of context. I listened to the senate hearings live, and then I went back and listened to the replay, start to finish. Have you?

Or, are you going to defend this liar, who is a disgrace to those of us who stand for Truth? For those of us who have made sacrifices and lost jobs, friends and family members as we tried to educate them on the dangers of these poisons?

Some people are so blinded by cognitive dissonance that they cannot face the fact that RFK is either a liar, or telling the truth. Which is it?

And how many innocent children will be harmed now that he has PUBLICLY RECOMMENDED the full childhood CDC vaccine schedule?

Promoting the CDC vaccine schedule ENRICHES the big pharma because they are the ones who benefit from increased vaccine uptake.

RFK said it himself, more than once: “To increase vaccine uptake, we have to restore confidence in the CDC.”

“I want to INCREASE vaccine uptake.” ~ RFK

And that’s exactly why RFK has been put in place — to bamboozle you, the ones who avoided the cooties cocktail. Now you will do whatever your savior says, including rolling up your sleeve to get the “Junior Jab” — you know, the one that’s necessary, safe and effective — because Bobby said so.

After all, we can trust the science now, with Bobby at the helm. Bobby would never lie to you, right? He only lies when convenient, you know, to the senate committee — or to his wives. But never to you, of course. You are too smart to fall for it.

You know that Bobby is “just saying this” to get confirmed. You know the big picture, and that’s how to play politics, and he doesn’t really mean that parents should have their kids get the measles vaccine, and the polio vaccine, and the 70+ other vaccines that he is now publicly and repeatedly promoting.

Oh no! You are not bothered at all that millions of children will be harmed because their parents heard Bobby tell them that he “recommends the CDC vaccine schedule.”

You just “hope” that the parents will do their own research and realize that Bobby was lying to the Senators — or was he? Gee willikers, which is it? A lying vaccine promoter? Oh no, Not Bobby! Not Bobby the Bamboozler!

Hello — anyone out there? You are OKAY with millions of children who will be harmed by RFK’s recommendations to follow the CDC vaccine schedule?

I have been warning you for YEARS about this deceiver.

Now RFK is telling you IN HIS OWN WORDS that he is PRO-VACCINE — and yet you are justifying that? Defending it?

For those who are saying “He just has to say this in order to be confirmed” — how do you know that? He’s a Kennedy after all. Why not use that opportunity to bring facts, data, TRUTH and integrity? And educate the public who is tuning into these hearings? His public promotions of vaccines will harm countless children — and youa are okay with that?

And for those who say “We have no one else” — how about Dr. Sheri Tenpenny, or how about ABOLISH the HHS altogether? Trump can do that with one swipe of his pen. There, I fixed it.

Absolutely, RFK will do a great JAB as HHS secretary because he supports an uptake in vaccines. In fact, and I quote, he says, "I want to protect vaccines."

RFK Defenders Refuse to Answer

Those justifying this liar will never will answer my simple questions:

How many children will harmed by RFKs public push for vaccines? And his relentless call for “safety testing?” And how you okay with that?

👉 Would you get a vaccine if Bobby told you it was safe?

Mission accomplished.

Bobby was put in place to “calm the marks” — to corral those who somehow didn’t fall for the covid hogwash in the first place.

And the plan it working out perfectly for the evil-doers.

Convince those who are anti-vax that there are indeed “safe” vaccines, because eBobby said so. After all, he is “restoring confidence” in these agencies and he is going to insist on “real science” so you can TRUST this liar when he says that vaccines are now safe. Safe and effective. Make that necessary, safe and effective.

RFK has said it for years: he is “in favor of policies that ensure full vaccinations for all Americans.” Did you catch that?

No one defending him seems to care that millions of children will be harmed because of his words. That makes me the bad guy for caring about that? Please forgive me for being a critical thinker and caring about the truth.

The number of deceived individuals who are blinded by their savior RFK is staggering. They are hearing him, in his own words, in real time, say that he supports these cocktails. Bobby recommends the CDC childhood schedule. He recommends that parents get their children the cocktail for measles, polio, HPV, and every other shot in the 70+ vaccine schedule.

And that doesn’t bother anyone? That’s not on anyone’s conscience? Countless children will be harmed because their parents trust this (untrustworthy) man. And instead of the defenders being upset with their savior, they’re upset with me for simply pointing out that this man is either lying or telling the truth. Both are reprehensible.

You’ll see that it is very difficult for many people to face the facts.

It’s like all the RFK sycophants all have the same talking points:

He has to lie to save lives [yet his comments are going to COST lives, as he recommends that parents get their children vaccinated]

He’s only saying this to get nominated [so it’s okay to lie to get a job?]

There is no one else who could do this job [Dr. Sheri Tenpenny comes to mind… or why not just ABOLISH the unnecessary HHS altogether?]

They’ll see once “real science” (the so-called Gold Standard) is performed, that the vaccines are not safe [Or will Bobby “restore trust” in the CDC so that when “real science” proves that the jabs are safe, you’ll now trust him and roll up your sleeve for the “Junior Jab?”]

Let’s take a look at some of the comments and my responses:

So, you are in favor of more children and parents following the CDC schedule that RFK now recommends? How do you square that with your conscience? How is that protecting children? RFK will have these harms and deaths on his hands.

Friends, the hypocrisy is astounding. Doesn’t this feel like 2020 all over again? Trying to wake people up about the Cooties hogwash? That’s exactly how I feel.

Perhaps all of these people are already human pincushions.

But thank God for people who can read between the lies:

RFK could be forcibly jabbing a screaming infant on the senate floor with the CDC recommended vaccines and there would undoubtedly be people justifying it saying, it’s for the greater good. He’s just doing that to get the jab, um..er, job.

I am sickened by what I observed in these hearings, sickened by those who justify RFK’s lying which will harm countless innocent children while enriching pharmaceutical companies, and sickened by the lack of critical thinking by those who are so easily swayed by an imposter with a famous name.

I am not after anyone.

I am after the TRUTH.

Sadly, too few are with me.