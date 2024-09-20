"ASK ME ANYTHING -- LIVE!"

A couple days ago, I posted a video called Don't Let This Happen to You. The focus was on standing firm against medical tyranny. It’s about when people are being harassed, intimidated, coerced, and bullied into medical procedures they don’t consent to.

The response was huge—tons of messages thanking me, but I also got some... let's call it "unusual" feedback. So, we’re diving into that again, along with answering a bunch of your live questions. We’ll cover everything from why I bring up RFK Jr., but not Trump, whether you should even bother voting, flu shot exemptions, and—of course—why I run a sponsor message at the start of the show.

