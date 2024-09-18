Social media is buzzing again, this time with another disturbing ER story. (Not sure what I’m talking about? Watch my video below for all the details.) In short: a young woman was admitted to UCI Health in Irvine, California. She went in for treatment of an alleged blood disorder, and according to the story, the specialist coerced her into getting the TDAP, meningitis, and pneumonia shots, all at once. Warning: I show her graphic image in the video.

Now, I don’t know every detail—whether she tried to refuse, who forced her, or the full context—but I do know this: she claims she’d never been vaccinated before, and they supposedly told her these shots were necessary in order for her treatment or to receive care.

Here’s why I’m sharing this: I’m going to walk you through, step by step, how to prevent this from happening to you. You don’t need a drawn-out legal battle to fight medical bullies. What you need is to know your rights—and I’m here to show you how to advocate for them so you won’t be coerced into something you don’t want.

Let me be crystal clear: You do NOT have to consent to ANY medical treatment you don’t want—INCLUDING VACCINES and COVID TESTING. And you can’t (lawfully) be denied other treatment because of it.

I’ve been shouting this from the rooftops since 2020, with tons of educational videos and documents showing you how to stand up for your rights!

It’s all in the PATIENT'S BILL of RIGHTS. Learn it, know it, apply it and PREVENT horrors like this from happening! I give you the exact STEP-by-STEP how to. It's the LAW.

Let me know if you've been to the ER recently, and if you've been coerced, threatened, intimidated, or bullied into undergoing any medical treatment you didn’t consent to—whether it’s about being turned into a human pincushion or experiencing nasal assault.

Every state has laws establishing a Patient Bill of Rights, often based on the Affordable Care Act, which was established before it was reinforced by the Obama administration. These laws are in place to make sure hospitals follow certain rules in order to receive funding from Medicare, among other things.

Every hospital should have this information posted. In fact, here's the link for UCI Health, the hospital currently in the spotlight regarding the young woman I mentioned earlier: UCI Health Patients Rights

It even outlines their grievance process.

Here’s what you need to know:

You have a legally protected right to say NO to any medical treatment or procedure. Becoming a human pincushion (aka vaccination) is a medical treatment. It’s done by medical professionals in a medical setting using a medical product. Therefore, it requires your consent. Are we clear on that? I know some people will argue, "But Peggy, they're under duress, and we can’t just sue them." You don’t need a lawsuit. What you need is knowledge, and that's what I’m here to give you. Don’t make excuses; this situation is emotionally charged, but you need to stay rational. You cannot be denied other medical care based on refusing the proposed care.

For example, if you injure your leg and refuse surgery, they can’t deny you a cast or crutches just because you don’t want the surgery. If they want to give you a shot of morphine and you refuse, they still have to provide treatment. Don’t argue with the nurse or doctor.

You won’t get anywhere by arguing with the person holding the needle. Instead, ask to speak to the hospital administrator. This is the highest authority in the hospital.

Here’s exactly what you should do:

Demand to speak to the hospital administrator.

Not the nurse, not the receptionist, not the guard at the door. Only the administrator has the authority to address your concerns. If they refuse, say, "I need that in writing, that you are refusing me access to the person in charge of this medical facility." As soon as you ask for that in writing, they will almost certainly change their tune and give you access. Once you’re speaking with the administrator, ask them to read the hospital's Patient Bill of Rights out loud. Hospitals are required to have it posted. If you have it on your phone or printed out, hand it to them and ask them to read it to you. Have them read the parts where it says you have a right to refuse treatment, to be treated with respect, and to receive care without harassment or coercion. If you are REFUSED CARE, have them put IN WRITING the NAMES of those individuals REFUSING YOU MEDICAL TREATMENT.

If you're told you need to be vaccinated to receive medical care, you have a right to refuse without being bullied, harassed, or intimidated. Many medical professionals are ignorant of these rights, so you need to educate them.

If they try to push a nasal swab test on you, remember: The nasal swab is a medical experiment. It has never been licensed or approved by the FDA. It’s only authorized for emergency use, meaning it’s an experiment. You can refuse it based on that, or based on your religious or moral beliefs.

I’ve had thousands of people successfully follow this advice. You are legally protected from being forced into medical experiments or treatments you don’t consent to.

You have the right to refuse any proposed medical treatment. If they still try to deny you treatment, request the names of the individuals responsible, and ask them to provide a written statement that they are refusing you care. Trust me—they’ll change their approach.

SAVE, SHARE, AND PRINT THIS INFORMATION!

Filing Complaints (if applicable):

File a grievance with the insurance company and your state agency that licenses insurance companies File a formal discrimination complaint with your state civil rights agency File formal claim against the doctor with the medical license board of your state (because the doctor is in violation of their oath to do no harm) If you are in a hospital you can also: File a formal grievance with the hospital grievance department File a complaint with your state board that licenses hospitals

Top Recommendation:

Do your best to plan ahead. Contact all the urgent care centers and hospitals in your area to get those accommodations in writing in the unfortunate event that you wind up there.

In the emergency situation, it is illegal for medical care to be withheld from you.

Advanced planning is especially important for doctors offices. Call in advance and get those accommodations from the highest authority, not the receptionist at the front desk.

