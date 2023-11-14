In my video below, I dig into three major events: the cooties hogwashing, the burning of Lahaina and the failure of the Israeli Army to protect and defend its people.

Note: Only watch if you have a sense of humor and appreciate satire.

I cover more questions than this in the video, but here’s just a sampling…

COOTIES

If the masks work, then why do you have to wear one to protect others?

If this disease is so deadly that you could kill someone by just breathing on them, then why can’t you just “breathe on the swab” instead of having it inserted up to your brain? (Note: I have never participated in any of this, but that’s what I’ve heard happens.)

If the symptoms for the flu and cooties are the same, then what does the test test for?

If the jabs work, then why do you have to get jabbed to protect others?

LAHAINA

Where was the Fire Chief during these fires?

How many fire fighters were dispatched and where?

How many engines were dispatched?

Who was the incident commander?

Why was there no water?

How did glass melt and cars scorch while trees and plastic trashcans were intact?

Why did the police prevent people from leaving?

Why did the city of Lahaina already have plans for a “transportation corridor” in the very areas that were burned downtown?

Why did the FBI insist on collecting DNA if there is no DNA in human ash?

How did the fire go out if there were no firemen and no water, but still plenty to burn?

ISRAEL

Where was the Israeli Army on October 7th?

Why did it fail so miserably to protect its citizens?

How could the surveillance, security and intelligence have been so dreadfully incompetent and incapable?

Why did it take nearly seven hours for any response?

How many lives would have been saved if the IDF had not been such a massive failure?

Why is the IDF bombing Gaza if that is where the “hostages” are being held?

How many innocent Palestinian civilians need to die for “peace?”

Let me know what you think of these questions and leave yours in a comment below.

