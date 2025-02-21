Friends, be afraid. Be very, very afraid.

It’s time for this year’s new scam pandemic!

Yep, step right up to the latest hogwashing: poor little chicks getting the flu.

(Will they have to wear masks? Just askin’, just askin’.)

Following up on my recent video about predictive programming for bird flu, here comes the announcement that the USDA has granted a conditional license for the Avian Influenza vaccine, specifically for the H5N2 subtype (sounds so official, doesn’t it?) This is a “killed virus” vaccine intended for chickens.

Just as a reminder, over on my Instagram, I showed a clip from several weeks ago when RFK Jr. was going through his confirmation hearings. He very clearly stated that he supports the development and distribution of vaccines for the Avian flu.

So, Junior is right on board with what we are hearing about now.

This is just another example of the predictive programming, as I discussed in my previous video about the Avian flu. This topic is being mentioned in various conferences, TV shows, and likely in movies as well. Zoetis, a spin-off of Pfizer, announced that the USDA has granted them a license for the bird flu jabs:

Fun fact: Kristin Peck (yes, friends, her name is Peck) is the CEO of the bird-flu maker Zoetis (a spin-off company of Pfizer). Guess how much money she makes a year? Oh, only about $15 million. Approximately 20% of that is her salary and the rest is in bonuses, likely tied to sales. That’s quite a hefty paycheck! Let me know if you’re making $15 million a year.

The new Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins (an attorney) just met with two dozen farmers to “hear their perspectives on the best approaches to combat Avian flu and ultimately lower egg prices. They also discussed other issues facing farmers, including disaster relief, expanding markets, reducing input costs, and increasing regulations.”

Of course, that’s all thanks to DOGE. No, don’t point the finger at Elon Musk… no, no, Musk has never been in charge of DOGE, nor does he have any involvement with it! Forget the fact that Trump appointed Musk to a government position, which led to legal challenges and now the Trump administration is trying to back pedal and claim that Musk is merely an advisor, not an official appointee. (I’ll cover that in an upcoming video and substack.) But back to the main point: DOGE was behind the recommendations to fire staffers working on bird flu, and now the USDA is trying to bring them back.

“CSL Seqirus, a business of CSL (ASX: CSL), was selected by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to complete the fill and finish process of pre-pandemic vaccine for the U.S. government as part of the National Pre-Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Stockpile (NPIVS) program. This acquisition of pre-pandemic vaccine will increase BARDA’s stockpile of vaccine to support the U.S. government’s pre-pandemic response.”

So, at the time of recording my video there were 68 confirmed US cases of bird flu since 2024 — and as of today it’s now 69!!!! Certainly that is of grave concern, no?!

Aside from vaccinating chickens, Zoetis has also been discussing increasing "biosecurity." I had never heard of this term in relation to livestock before, so I thought you might be interested as well. In fact, the USDA has resources on their website about biosecurity 101:

In a nutshell, it’s really just common sense: wearing clean clothes and shoes when handling chickens, washing hands before and after contact, cleaning the coop regularly, and keeping the area free of rodents. Do you keep chickens? What are your standard practices for keeping them healthy?

There are also recommendations to restrict access, fence birds into a run with netting, and prevent wild birds from nesting nearby. Additionally, farmers are expected to report sick birds to their local or state veterinarian if they suspect Avian Influenza or Exotic Newcastle Disease. I haven’t researched Exotic Newcastle Disease yet—is it different from standard Newcastle Disease? Inquiring minds want to know!

Did you know that the top 10 leading egg production companies in the United States provide about 54% of the nation’s table egg output. These operations are categorized as Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs)—vast facilities that contain tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of chickens raised exclusively for egg production. How’s that for biosecurity? Doesn’t sound sanitary at all. Sounds like the opposite of how a healthy farm should operate.

Corporations are the ones supplying the eggs that most Americans crack open for breakfast, and we’ve all bought into this convoluted food distribution system. Let’s face it: no matter how fancy the packaging looks in the grocery store, those mass-produced eggs aren’t coming from quaint little family farms. People need to support small family farmers, hit up local farmers’ markets, or even consider raising a few hens in your backyard. Alternatively, you could search for smaller egg producers who have scaled up but are still genuinely trying to do right by the birds and their customers.

Overall, I see this push for “biosecurity” (AKA common sense and sanitation) as a step in the right direction, rather than relying on vaccinations. Imagine if the government decided the best way to handle a virus was to eliminate anyone who might get sick. "Oh no, there's a flu going around—better start thinning the herd!" Sounds insane, right? Yet, when it comes to bird flu, mass culling of chickens is somehow considered the gold standard of disease control. Instead of focusing on immunity, resilience, or, I don’t know, basic common sense, the solution is just… mass extermination.

Again, this is only a conditional license from the USDA for the Zoetis vaccine for chickens. Many of you are concerned about eating vaccinated chicken or having your own animals injected with unwanted products.

I dived into this topic about vaccines in our food production back in 2023:

While I am concerned about the presence of treatments in food, I am far more worried about direct injection methods. If something is injected directly into the bloodstream, its effects are much stronger and more immediate compared to something that passes through the digestive system.

For example, someone I know had a severe case of hives. The oral Benadryl they took barely helped, and as their condition worsened, they feared their airway might close. They went to the emergency room, where they received Benadryl intravenously. The effect was almost immediate and much stronger than the oral version. This is the same concept when comparing ingestion versus injection.

That said, I am still sounding the alarm over this mass vaccination campaign of poultry. At the end of the day, what we’re seeing is another push toward centralized control over food production under the guise of “safety.” The good news? People are waking up to these patterns. With every new headline, more individuals are questioning what’s being pushed on them, and that’s exactly what we need. What do you think about it?

Also, wanted to share Christine Massey’s substack with my readers. She has been filing FOIA requests all over the world related to evidence of these “viruses.”

Next week, Christine will be joining me for an interview on my Youtube channel where we’ll touch on this topic. Plus, Christine will be a special guest at March's private webinar for my financial supporters, where we’ll explore her groundbreaking work in detail. Questions? Email: olivia@thehealthyamerican.org

