I’ve been in animal rescue a long, long time. Probably close to 40 years. I was involved in exposing the horrors of California county “shelters” (more like slaughterhouses) as some of my first advocacy work and my trial-by-fire in seeing how corrupt and evil these county serpents are.

There’s been a huge recent push in harming pets in terms of forcing mandatory rabies shots (and other vaccines), neutering and microchipping for all animals that are adopted out of the county shelters.

Many private local animal rescue groups promote the same protocols, not realizing that these measures are not a one-size-fits-all solution.

As for me, I see this urgent push for shots/neutering/microchips as an incremental step in getting pet parents conditioned to the idea that these measures are safe and effective (gee, where have I heard that before?!) — and then it is just a deadly hop, skip and a jump to push all parents to inject, neuter and microchip their human children.

I mean, why not? We do it for our precious pets, right?

That’s exactly the topic I cover in my video below:

In my earlier years, I fell for the bamboozle as well.

I thought that it was essential and responsible to neuter my animals. In some cases, it might be the best choice for you and your pets — but it should remain a choice.

There are plenty of tragic stories of ill and elderly animals that were subjected to this unnecessary procedure, only to not make it out of the operating room.

Certainly, spay/neuter may have its place, but it’s not the only way to prevent litters of puppies or kittens.

There is certainly a need for improving education, awareness, responsibility among some pet owners. My own animals have never been in a situation where a surprise litter could have been created. That’s because I protect my pets and I am a responsible pet owner.

My point is that the mainstream media and veterinary medicine and many pet rescues promote unnecessary shots, neutering and microchipping as if those are the only ways to keep your pet safe.

But that’s not true. Presenting just two extreme options such as, “Get your dog vaccinated against rabies or it might get rabies and bite someone,” is called a false dichotomy. The reality is that there are plenty of other options in between those two extremes.

The same can be said for the spay/neuter scenario: “It’s the only way to reduce pet over-population.” First of all, there is no such thing as “pet over-population.” There are many more homes in the US than there are pets. Now, there certainly is an overpopulation of psychopathic weirdos out to harm animals, I’ll give you that. But this myth of “there are too many pets” is just a myth, and a harmful one that feeds into the New World Dis-Order’s desire to reduce not only the pets, but the people.

And when it comes to microchipping your animals, it’s just another hop, skip and deadly jump to push for microchipping children. You know, because it’s the only way to prevent them from being kidnapped. (Many criticized that controversial movie about the exploitation of children, saying that the message/narrative was ultimately to instill fear in parents in order to promote microchipping children.)

How to get out of Shots, Neutering and Microchips

You have a right of no consent to any medical treatment you do not consent to for your animal. I cover the exact steps on how to avoid the rabies shot in my video and substack here, along with a (growing) list of holistic vets.

Remember, you can get a waiver from a vet based on your animal being ill or elderly or simply unable to tolerate these injections (remember, the microchip is injected) and surgeries.

You may personally believe in doing the shots, spay/neuter and microchipping. And it should be a personal choice. I draw the line when the vets deny your animal care because you have decided against these measures.

These issues are on my mind because my hubby and I had the very, very sad experience of saying goodbye yesterday to our beloved 19-year old Elsie (L.C.) kitty-cat. I rescued Elsie and several other kittens and cats that were on death row in New Orleans in the aftermath of Katrina.

All pet parents know the deep bonds of undying love we share with our beloved animals, which are precious family members. The pain of saying goodbye can be overwhelming. Please know I share in your sorrow when the day comes. (and if you need help and support as you are experiencing any loss, consider getting our live, personal help here.)

I believe the pain of animal loss is so great because man’s first relationship on earth was with animals. The Bible story tells of God creating animals, and then creating Adam, who named all the animals, and even spoke to and understood them. Later, Eve was created. So the bond between man and animal is divinely created and blessed. I see it as a glimpse into God’s great love for us.

And just for the record, I’m going to ask God why the lives of our precious animals are so short. I suppose it’s so we can have more of them in our lifetime. Below, here is my Teddy Bear girl (found as a starving, abandoned puppy 14 years ago) and our beloved Elsie. Our all-time high was 5 animals at once, and I have never in my lifetime been without a precious animal companion.

In the picture below from a few years ago, you can see who was in charge!

And also, just for the record: Yes, all animals go to Heaven. God himself said so. (Isaiah 11:6-9. Rev 21: 1-4; Romans 8: 19-23).

Rest in peace, dear sweet Elsie kitty (5/5/2005 - 5/15/2024). 💔 😭 🙏 Until we meet again.

Share

Leave a comment

Read Next: