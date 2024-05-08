Has your vet been pressuring you to get your pet vaccinated against rabies? Many in our Healthy American family are alarmed at the sudden INCREASE in the push for (fake, phony, fraudulent and UNNECESSARY) rabies shots. So many have emailed asking me if they can get an exemption for their pet. I don’t know about you, but I will do whatever I can to keep my pets healthy.

Imagine: the same vaccine dose is given to an animal whether it weighs 9 pounds or 90 pounds! What kind of "science" is that? Especially since I can't even get any medicine for my dog unless she undergoes a complete blood panel to make sure she can "tolerate" it! (Note: Teddy is NOT on any medication; I am using this an an example of how ridiculous the one-size-fits-all vaccine requirements are for both humans and animals.)

Options to consider for avoiding rabies shots:

Find a holistic vet I don’t have an exhaustive list of holistic vets, but here’s a good place to start for more education from a well known holistic vet, Dr. Karen Becker: https://healthypets.mercola.com/sites... and also Dr. John Robb. We are also working to compile a list of holistic vets in each state. Please email us support@thehealthyamerican.org Find a mobile vet or mobile groomer that will come to your home One reason for the strong push for rabies vaccination is that if your dog bites someone, the vet could be held liable. Although this is highly unlikely, it’s till a good idea to have a vet or groomer come to your home because it eliminates many “risks” and potential reasons for them to refuse care for your pet. Many rules and regulations differ from state to state, but in general, if another person's dog injures someone, the victim can seek financial restitution from the at-fault party (defendant) if certain conditions are met. Typically, the defendant is the dog's owner, but this may not be the case if the attack happened at a vet's office or kennel. Again, this differs by state, and cases against the vet or kennel are very difficult to establish, and the dog owner is usually held liable in like 99% of cases. Get an exemption if your animal is elderly or has a history of adverse reactions The other concept, which even your veterinarian should support, is that if your animal cannot handle the shot, they shouldn't receive it. Therefore, if it were my animals, I would argue that they are too old and have a history of adverse reactions, and that I would vouch for the fact that they are not physically able to tolerate it. Your veterinarian could then be able to write a medical exemption. Get a titer to draw your animals blood to test their immunity Although I don’t care for these unnecessary blood draws and medical interventions, this last option is better than nothing. At the very least it ensures your pet is healthy while minimizing unnecessary vaccinations (or revaccinations). Consider non-veterinary options to keep your animals healthy Again, I am not giving any medical advice, but consider ways to minimize those vet visits by focusing on healthy nutrition, the right amount of physical and mental activity, etc. I personally don’t take my animals for “check-ups” and only use the vet in an emergency.

Be sure to watch my video above and read my previous post linked below for more information! My original rabies post dives into greater detail about the law and questioning the existence of this so-called “virus.”

Veterinarians not pushing the needle:

*Note: this list will continue to be updated. Please email us support@thehealthyamerican.org if you know of a holistic vet in your state.