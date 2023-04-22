Many of you emailed me with great concerns about the news of cattle being injected with mRNA, but did you know that this sort of meddling with the food supply has been going on for decades? The vast majority of beef, poultry, and even fish sold in supermarkets have already been vaccinated. Last year, I sounded the alarm about the mass trout slaughter in California, which was quite fishy because it coincided with so many of these widespread food supply "disruptions."

Then just last week, I shared more about vaccines in food, in my video here:

The disturbing mass vaccination campaigns in animals (and the various methods of vaccination) prompted me to revisit this topic in more detail, and I feel compelled to bring to your attention a new proposed House Bill in Missouri that would amend an existing law by adding three new sections requiring disclosures for certain products. These proposed amendments to require disclosures for gene therapy products have been widely praised. Here is an excerpt from Missouri House Bill 1169:

“Any product that has been created to act as, or exposed to processes that could result in the product potentially acting as, a gene therapy or that could otherwise possibly impact, alter, or introduce genetic material or a genetic change into the user of the product, individuals exposed to the product, or individuals exposed to others who have used the product shall be conspicuously labeled with the words "Potential Gene Therapy Product" unless the product is known to be a gene therapy product.”

You likely know that many packaged meals and products already bear the label "GMO" (genetically modified organism) or "GE" (genetically engineered), and chances are you've eaten GMO junk foods at some point in your life. It’s no secret that a diet high in fast food, candy, and junk snacks has an effect on your genes in some capacity, but I am far more concerned about the other vaccine methods of delivery for mass production than I am about ingesting it through food. It’s clear the evildoers are desperate to get these "therapies" into the masses, which is why there are numerous vaccine delivery mechanisms.

That’s right: the bad guys want to get the poison cocktails into your system in any route possible: not only injections, but through sprays, patches, pills and “forced pressure” through a type of gun-delivery method. I DECLINE!

Note: That’s why when you apply for a religious exemption, you have to make it clear that you are against any and all forms of vaccination, including but not limited to injections, tablets, patches, and sprays.

Known Methods of Vaccine delivery:

Intranasal Route

Oral Route

Subcutaneous and Intramuscular Injections

There are also other lesser known methods of vaccination like “microneedle” patches and edible vaccines; and apparently when it comes to vaccinating fish, no needle is necessary. The fish are literally dipped in contaminated vaccine water.

“Immersion vaccination involves immersion of fish in water containing vaccine antigens. Dip vaccination is rapid, as the fish are immersed in water containing a relatively high dose of vaccine antigen(s) for one or several minutes, or, if bath vaccinated, the fish receive a more diluted vaccine antigen preparation for a longer period. Fish can be booster vaccinated by dip or bath in order to increase protection. Immersion vaccination is suitable for mass vaccination of fish too small for high throughput injection vaccination.”

What do you think about that? It’s like a reverse baptism for fish…

When I broke the story about the 350,000 trout in California that were going to be euthanized, I had no idea the fish were “immersed” or injected with vaccines.

Here is what I thought was the most interesting part about the news release from the California Department of Fish & Wildlife:

“Lactococcus petauri occurs naturally in the environment and is usually spread by movement of fish or eggs. CDFW’s fish pathologists believe that it may have been carried into the hatcheries by birds that picked it up from an environmental source.”

So it's a "naturally occurring" bacteria, but nobody knows how or why it got there. A theory, if you will.

“Fish that are infected with the bacterium can show symptoms including bulging eyes, lethargic or erratic swimming and increased mortality, or be asymptomatic and show no signs of infection depending on several factors including water temperature and stress. Fish-to-human transmission of this bacteria is rare and unlikely. As always, anglers should follow USDA recommendations on cooking fish to an internal temperature of 145 degrees F.”

To put it simply, they want to kill over 350,000 fish because of a "naturally" occurring bacteria of unknown origin that is rare and unlikely to affect humans, and the fish can be "infected" but asymptomatic… seems legitimate. That explanation sounds a lot like the "cooties" story.

Through my research, I also found out that the vaccination of fish has been carried out for over 50 YEARS.

Check out this article on Pubmed: “A Review of Fish Vaccine Development Strategies: Conventional Methods and Modern Biotechnological Approaches”

“Most licensed fish vaccines have traditionally been inactivated microorganisms that were formulated with adjuvants and delivered through immersion or injection routes. Live vaccines are more efficacious, as they mimic natural pathogen infection and generate a strong antibody response, thus having a greater potential to be administered via oral or immersion routes. Modern vaccine technology has targeted specific pathogen components, and vaccines developed using such approaches may include subunit, or recombinant, DNA/RNA particle vaccines.”

The keyword that I want to focus on is “microorganism.” Anyone recall when the Obama Administration set aside billions of dollars for synthetic biology research and development in order to advance microbiome science?

Now, before we go on, I want to acknowledge that the word “microbiome” has been popping up a lot in our discussions of health, disease, illness and treatment.

The theory of the Microbiome was first introduced in 1988, and it refers to the microorgnisms (also called microbes) in a particular environment, such as the body or part of the body.

The concept is that microbes consist of bacteria, fungi and viruses present in our body, and that these microbes themselves help to ward off disease and illness.

My concern — and yours should be as well — is that the government is deeply involved in creating synthetic (artificial) microbes.

… and anything the government is pushing this hard, I am skeptical about!

Read on for more details:

The National Microbiome Initiative (NMI) paved the way to get this synthetic biology into food and supplements.

“The NMI aims to advance understanding of microbiomes in order to aid in the development of useful applications in areas such as health care, food production, and environmental restoration.”

This effort was funded both publicly and privately. It's no surprise that all of the major alphabet agencies contributed to the NMI, but guess who was named #1 on their list of stakeholders?

Uh-oh, it’s the ubiquitous Granny Gates at it again! Say it isn’t so? Why would Gates and all the others be interested in microbiome research?

Gates published a blog post on his website about how probiotics have influenced his parenting not long after giving $100 million to the White House's Microbiome Initiative. He pointed out that the use of medicines, antibacterial soaps, and hand sanitizers has greatly reduced children's exposure to healthy microbes. Gates and others are now promoting probiotics as helpful microbes after decades of promoting antibiotics and antibacterial soap. He states that in the future, manipulating the microbiome will be utilized to treat all types of diseases. The following statement caught my eye immediately:

“Another area of intense interest for Yong and for me is harnessing benign microbes to fight dangerous ones.”

This sounds just like the vaccination theory, don't you think? In terms of "Yong," he's referring to British journalist Ed Yong, who wrote the book "I Contain Multitudes." In the year 2021, Yong was actually awarded the Pulitzer Prize for "explanatory reporting for a series on the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Atlantic reports:

In a series of definitive pieces that earned him the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting, The Atlantic’s Ed Yong anticipated the course of the coronavirus pandemic, clarified its dangers, and illuminated the American government’s disastrous failure to curb it. Yong, who has been a staff writer at The Atlantic since 2015 began warning readers about the fragility of America’s pandemic preparedness long before COVID-19 emerged. In 2018, we published his prescient investigation, “When the Next Plague Hits.” He correctly predicted an interconnected set of dangers: breakdowns in international communication, chronic underfunding of public health, shortages of supplies and scientific expertise at the federal level, President Donald Trump’s inadequacies as a leader.

Maybe Yong, who is of Chinese-Malaysian descent, was able to accurately predict what would happen since he's buddies with Bill Gates?

Since funding The National Microbiome Initiative, Gates has continued to invest in gut microbial biotherapeutics, seeking new methods of production to achieve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs required for global health applications. He has firmly planted his claws in the supplement and food industry, focusing particularly on probiotics and fermented foods like yogurt and kombucha.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has invested heavily in several biotech companies, bio-products, and probiotics including probiotics for babies.

Most alarming has been Gates’ large investment in Ginko Bioworks, a biotech company that prints synthetic DNA. Ginko Bioworks works closely with the US Department of Defense to custom-design bacteria for probiotics that can treat antibiotic-resistant germs.

“Ginkgo’s probiotic vaccine — currently in the very early stages of development — will vaccinate bacteria that live in the human gut, which houses more than a trillion organisms. In doing so, it will provide immunity against diseases and ailments not covered by traditional vaccines. (Traditional vaccines address the immune system.)”

Several bacterial strains that are widely used in probiotic supplements are patented by institutions and individuals that also developed bacteria used for vaccine delivery.

Can you see why they are flipping the script?

END of PART 1.

PART 2 coming soon!

