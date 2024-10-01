Did you know "flu season" is as real as winter, spring, summer, and fall? Apparently, viruses have a sense of time! Who knew they were so organized, sticking to a strict calendar like they have an appointment to keep. And let’s not forget these viral masterminds can detect if you’re sitting, standing, or eating… Right? Who knew a dead organism could be so strategic, showing up like clockwork every flu season? For something that’s not even alive, it sure has its act together.

So, what I want to continue to talk about is some interesting information directly from the CDC about the flu and flu shots.

But first, I’m curious—when was the last time you had the flu? What symptoms did you experience? How did you know it was the flu, and how were you tested for it? And on that note, why do people even get tested for the flu? The remedy is the same—rest, drink fluids, and take care of yourself. It’s the same for a cold, so why are people so eager to get tested for it? I've talked at length about the testing issue—what exactly are they testing for, anyway?

Also, if you’re so deadly that your breath can kill someone just by walking by, why do they need to dig around in your nose to get a sample of the so-called virus? Can’t you just breathe on the swab?

I would love for someone who's being forced into a test to say, "Sure, I'll breathe on it," and see what they say… Of course, they’ll insist on digging around your nose. But isn’t my breath deadly? Isn’t that why you want me to wear a suffocation device to cover it? Yet somehow it’s not deadly enough to breathe on a swab? Better yet, why not hold the swab five feet away, since you’re supposedly still contagious at that distance?

One more thing before we continue—someone commented, “Oh, I always get sick around my birthday or in the winter, I can count on it.” I had a friend who used to say that too, like they were expecting their “seasonal cold.” If you’re already planning on getting sick, you’re going to get sick. You're creating that reality for yourself. Personally, I take the opposite approach. I rarely, if ever, get sick. I don’t even remember the last time. I tell myself, “I enjoy vibrant health, I am robust and healthy.” Whether or not I get sick in the future, I’m at least enjoying good health right now. But if you plant the seed of illness in your mind, I guarantee you'll reap what you sow. A lot of people made themselves sick over the last few years just by watching the news, getting anxious, and spiraling into the doom and gloom.

First, we’re going to look at the common flu symptoms:

Funny enough, I know people who got the flu shot, and afterward, they had all these flu symptoms!

Side effects from FLU SHOT (according to CDC):

Fever

Nausea

Muscle Aches

Fatigue

Soreness

Redness

Swelling

Fainting

Gee, sounds an awful lot like the flu, doesn’t it?

And yes, severe reactions, like life-threatening allergic responses, do happen, though they call them “very rare.” Things like breathing problems, hives, or dizziness. They even mention Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare condition where the person becomes paralyzed. I know about that personally—my cousin, who was an ER doctor, got Guillain-Barré after a flu shot and was paralyzed for six months.

They also admit the effectiveness can vary depending on factors like the person’s age, health status, and how well the vaccine matches the circulating virus. When the match is good, they say, you might see benefits in terms of illness prevention, but those benefits will still vary. Interesting, isn’t it?

Here’s something I find hilarious: they claim flu shots can reduce the severity of illness in vaccinated people who still get sick.

But I have a simple question for the CDC—how do you know? If someone gets the shot and still catches the flu but it’s a “mild” case, how can you prove it would have been worse without the shot? What if they wouldn’t have gotten sick at all? There’s no way to prove that.

Next, they claim the shot can reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalization. Again, prove it. How can you possibly know whether someone would’ve ended up in the hospital if they hadn’t gotten the shot? It’s like saying, “I didn’t get food poisoning because I didn’t go out to eat.” You can’t prove that. I could’ve gotten food poisoning at home!

So, what should you do if you have a serious reaction? Call your doctor, of course, and get medical care. The CDC says mild side effects usually go away on their own in a few days. But some people get sick after the shot, possibly because they caught another virus, like rhinovirus or COVID, since the flu shot only protects against the flu. It also takes two weeks for your body to develop immune protection, they say, so you could still get the flu shortly before or after getting the shot.

Let’s pause on that for a moment—two weeks for your body to build immunity? So if you're at a hospital and they won’t treat you without proof of vaccination, and they tell you it takes two weeks for the shot to work, ask them, “Why won’t you treat me now?” It's ridiculous! This happens in vet offices too when they refuse to treat your pet without their rabies shot. Ask them, "How long until the shot works?" When they say two weeks, tell them you’ll be back in two weeks—treat the dog now.

The idea that your body needs an injected substance to create immunity doesn’t sit well with me. If you can be naturally exposed to the flu and build immunity, why not let your body do its thing?

Now, let’s look at the symptoms of COVID compared to the flu—very similar.

Fever or chills? Check. Cough? Check. Sore throat? Check. Fatigue? Check.

I’ll leave it there for now, but we’re definitely going to keep unpacking these topics because it is a THEORY after all. Keep the questions coming.

