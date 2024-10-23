Friends,

The headlines (and the FBI) are finally catching up to what I’ve been covering for years! Andrew Do— yes, that Andrew Do, communist-born Andrew Do— has officially pleaded GUILTY to felony charges. That’s right, he’s a felon. I’ve been shouting this from the rooftops for what feels like forever and now I feel vindicated.

I’m not sure if this plea deal is going to shave time off his cozy little stay-behind-bars, but one thing’s for sure: I told Do he’d end up there, and look where we are!

Some of you are already saying “Peggy, when are visiting hours? I’ll go with you.” Let’s just say, I’m clearing my schedule. 🤣

So, before we dive into the details of Do-Do doling out the Dough, let me break down the key points for those who may have not been following this horrid story of theft bribery, fraud, deceit… and deception and communism and all these other things! I have an entire playlist on my channel called “Board of Supervisors” where I've got dozens of videos that detail my testimony and my investigation of all of the laws that these crooks, cronies, frauds, fakes and phonies have been violating over the last several years of what I call the hogwash.

Regardless of where you stand on politics, whether you’ve decided to self-suffocate or become a human pin cushion, we can all agree that violations of the law are something we don’t stand for. So, here’s the breaking news in a nutshell:

• Andrew Do, now officially Felon Do, has resigned as Orange County Supervisor and pleaded guilty to a conspiracy that funneled millions of covid money right into his and his family’s pockets.

• Do’s daughter, Rhiannon Do, was part of the scheme—filing a falsified mortgage application to hide her use of taxpayer money to buy a house in Tustin. She’s getting off with three years’ probation in a pretrial diversion program (!!)

• Investigators seized $2.4 million in illicit gains. Out of the $9.3 million claimed to feed needy seniors, only 15% actually did. The rest? It padded the pockets of Do, his daughters, and his cronies.

• Do faces up to five years in prison, having accepted over $700,000 in bribes to steer more than $10 million in COVID relief funds to his daughter’s fraudulent charity.

Here I am in one of my early rants, just letting it all out about the sheer ineptitude—or maybe just the deliberate deception of these serpents. This one was a funny one called “See You in Court, Supervisors!” well, not that funny, but I wanted to get the point across that I have dozens of videos calling out the fraud these serpents have been up to since 2020. And there’s Andrew Do, front and center, looking as smug as ever.

Let’s not forget this guy came from communist Vietnam, and it seems like he’s got corruption running through his veins! LAist has been doing the heavy lifting with their deep-dive investigations, which I’ve been using to expose his shenanigans. Many of you even joined me in writing to the FBI, demanding they investigate these fraud charges amounting to over $10 million funneled to his cronies—yes, his communist cronies!

Do pleaded guilty to bribery, claiming he was “bribed” by the Vietnamese Mafia. Really? That’s the best defense he could come up with? I’m not buying it. I suspect he’s the mastermind behind this whole operation, orchestrating the funneling of cash to his daughters, who are also under investigation.

You know, the interesting thing is that back when all this was happening, there wasn’t a law in California preventing funds from going to companies and organizations where your relatives worked. So, let’s just pretend that’s all fine and good, but these organizations and individuals didn’t even deliver on any of their promises! They were nothing more than sham, fake, phony, fraudulent shell companies. I did a deep dive into one of them and showed how their website offered zero information on their operations—just a list of phone numbers to connect you to actual organizations doing the work of feeding the hungry. And guess what? Those organizations already existed! So why were our hard-earned tax dollars going to this nonsense in the first place?

In those early days, hundreds of us would flood the Board of Supervisors meetings, questioning every shady contract handed out behind closed doors.

I’ve got not only my lawsuit, but also MY OWN TESTIMONY from the deposition in the lawsuit I filed against this corrupt Board of Supervisors—the “stupid-visors,” as I’ve come to call them — to back me up. You can watch all my previous videos about my lawsuit here.

The purpose of my lawsuit was to challenge whether or not this fraudulent so-called local health emergency should continue, especially since there was no real evidence supporting it.

To make a long story short, my case was tossed around like a hot potato — and guess why? Do-do bird’s wife was the number two presiding judge in the criminal courts in Orange County (until she just resigned or chose not to seek reelection.) Yes, you read that right: Do’s wife was one of the highest presiding judges in all of Orange County. No wonder my case was shuffled and stifled until the clock ran out. (The case is now headed to a potential appeal.)

The final judge in that inept, corrupt clown court finally said, “Oh, I guess it’s moot; the governor ended the emergency.” But here’s the kicker: that was the whole point of my lawsuit!

The governor doesn’t have the authority to end a local emergency; only the local board can do that, and this board neglected to act.

So, I’ve been on to these frauds and felons from the start. I’ve got hundreds of videos calling out their corruption, and now, the chickens have come home to roost! I’m actually celebrating today! This guy is now a felon! He admitted to bribery, which is a felony. It seems like he’s trying to cut a deal to avoid a hefty sentence—maybe he’s hoping for five years instead of a 30-year or life sentence. But you know what? Five years is a good start in my book!

In my deposition, I literally stated that these supervisors were likely using the county’s Convid Covid money to line their own pockets. I’ve been vindicated! That is exactly what happened! I further alleged that the amount of money funneled to the contractors for the scope of work was excessive. That’s exactly what this is all about—Do (and who knows if the other stupidvisors had sticky fingers as well) handed millions of dollars to a nonprofit that hired his daughter, who then set up another fake, phony, fraudulent nonprofit. She didn’t have any of the paperwork in order! And let’s say he did give money to his daughter; what did she do with it? Nothing that benefited the county! Instead, the 22-year-old who had never held a job in her life bought a couple of houses and used the funds to pay off credit cards and other expenses. Now, the FBI is investigating everything I’ve been exposing for years, while the ridiculous clowns in the Orange County court dismissed my case as moot, claiming it had no validity or basis.

Maybe I was the honorary whistleblower here, and honestly, I don’t care about that, aside from the tens of thousands of dollars I’ve poured into my lawsuit (and my deepest gratitude to those who donated to help me in my relentless fight for justice).

What matters is that the federal government, specifically the district court in Central California—the largest district court in the entire United States—has swiftly pursued this serpent Do. All of this broke around November of 2023, and I started reporting on it in January, detailing the hard facts about how Do was doling out dough to his daughter, who — along with Daddy Do — was defrauding the county and disgracing herself in the meantime, as was he.

Her sham “non-profit” was nothing more than a front for laundering money. We called the number on the website several times for clarification, but never received a response. Now that’s not evidence of wrongdoing, but the website itself was a total joke. You click on anything, and it would just say “coming soon.” No work was being done by this fake company, which was essentially just there to siphon off funds. Both Daddy Do and Daughter Do have pleaded guilty, but I suspect they’re just trying to point fingers at others who offered them “bribes.”

Will justice truly be served? Who knows! But I alleged in my lawsuit that they perpetuated this fake, phony, fraudulent hogwash of an emergency solely to line their own pockets. Otherwise, why would they keep this charade going? And now, it’s all coming to light. Here’s the exact language from my lawsuit detailing the facts alleged:

Hall v. County of Orange

I don’t want to laugh about this, but I told Do directly and freqenntly, “You are not above the law!” I reminded him that a previous chairman who occupied that very seat spent hard time behind bars, and if there’s any justice to be served, he’s on track to do the same. If I recall correctly, in one of my earliest appearances before the board I told them:“You may be immune to Covid but you are not immune to the law!” 🤣

As for Do, right now he’s currently out of custody— perhaps on a boat back to communist Vietnam, where his ways might be more accepted.

Now, I don’t want this to feed the narrative that any of this money was actually needed—it was all blood money.

Why, in the midst of the cooties debacle, would everyone suddenly need a financial lifeline anyway? I’m all for a free market and limited government, but I’m not in favor of dishing out millions—billions, really. I’ve made videos not just about Orange County but also the rampant corruption all over, exposing this fraud which has to be one of the biggest grifts in U.S. history.

The “They Don’t Care Act” “careless act funds” resulted in large transfers of wealth and we’d sit through meetings listening to supervisors gloat about millions flooding in, and then they looked around and thought, “Hey, there are five of us, let’s divvy up the cash.” Contracts under competitive bid? Who needs those?

I’ve documented where all this money was going—like to CIES Testing, which had Vietnamese names tied to it. Now, I have nothing against Vietnamese people; I have friends who are Vietnamese. I admire hard-working immigrants regardless of their county of origin. But I do take issue with communists, frauds, phonies, and, of course, felons. When I saw Do giving away all this cash in the early days of the fake emergency, I did my own investigation on these companies only to find many of them just started — they were all newly created organizations.

We didn’t really know how to fight back other than voicing our opinions at the twice-monthly board meetings. As time went on, I dug deeper into the health emergency laws and that’s how I knew they were blatantly violating statutory law. That became the basis of my lawsuit.

Now, Do has agreed to plead guilty and signed a plea agreement. He signed for one count of conspiracy to commit bribery—small potatoes compared to the magnitude of his actions. Sure, I’ll look into the intricacies of bribery and fraud laws, but he broke the public’s trust, breached his fiduciary responsibility and defrauded the public, just for starters. He should be locked up for life, but he currently faces only a possible five-year prison term.

Apparently, he accepted over $550,000 in bribes for directing and voting in favor of over $10 million in funds to a charity affiliated with his daughter. And now, another daughter’s in the mix, also getting a piece of the pie. So yeah, this goes deeper. Just take a look at Chris Wangsporn, Chief of Staff to Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do.

This guy’s now married to Josie Batris (did someone say spousal privilege?), who was hired by a nonprofit called Mind OC. She received a $275,000 contract from the Orange County Board of Supervisors, yet none of the required work was actually delivered to the county. How do you like them apples? Spoiler: Them apples are rotten to the core.

I refuse to entertain the idea that they were “stealing from needy seniors.” The seniors weren’t needy; they had their Meals on Wheels and other programs already in place. This was a grab bag from day one, and I’m not buying this Robin Hood narrative that the U.S. Department of Justice spinning. The fact is, Do is a liar, a cheat, a fraud, and a phony—end of story. U.S. district attorneys claim only 15% went to people in need, but let’s be real—Mr. Do-do and his cronies didn’t steal from the needy; they stole your tax dollars! That’s where this money came from, right into his pocket, just as I alleged in my lawsuit.

Some naysayers might wonder, “Peggy, why are you even doing this? You can’t fight City Hall!”

Well, I do it because I have to. I stand for what’s right. While I have no control over the outcomes, I can control my actions, and it’s my dignity and integrity that compel me to speak out against injustice.

So ideally, justice will be served. I’d love to see that man behind bars, but at least he’s going down in disgrace, as he deserves.

A glimmer of light is finally shining on these shady dealings, and for one, I’m grateful.

I feel vindicated in the work I’ve done. Even if the news hadn’t turned this way, we can still feel validated in standing for our dignity and integrity. We know right from wrong, and there’s value in trying to educate others about it. So let’s shine a light on where the money went: I want to know about what the other OC Supervisors did with their millions in discretionary funds that were doled out in secret, without public knowledge. Hey, Don Wagner, Doug Chaffee and Katrina Foley — who did you give money to? Why? How was that money spent? Where are the receipts? This may all point to Do, who is undoubtedly guilty, but I want to see accountability for everyone involved. I would hate to find out that Wagner, Chaffee and Foley are masking their own corrupt deeds.

I’m grateful to all the Healthy Americans who joined me in contacting the Department of Justice and insisting that the FBI to investigate this. The U.S. Attorney’s Office claims they take action when they receive reports, and it looks like that’s exactly how this extensive bribery was uncovered.

Excuse me now, as I probably have to see about entering into the witness identity/relocation program.

