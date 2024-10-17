I always knew Andrew Do was trouble, from the very beginning. Something in my gut – or, as I prefer to call it, the Holy Spirit’s discernment – just told me this guy was bad news. And, friends, I was right. Do, an Orange County public serpent, is not just any ordinary public official; he's the epitome of corruption and deceit.

For those of you who’ve had the misfortune of attending any Orange County Board of Supervisor meetings, you might recall the sheer arrogance, conceit and condescension that dripped from these so-called public serpents – a term I coined for these slimy officials who don't serve the people but, rather, their own slimy interests. Case in point: Andrew Do. This man isn't just incompetent or inept – his actions are downright evil, and the facts back me up.

I have an entire playlist about these slimy serpents on my Board of Supervisors YouTube playlist here. Makes for amusing binge-watching (view on 2X speed).

Fun fact: During a deposition for my lawsuit against these serpents, four attorneys ganged up on me, trying to corner me over my use of the term “serpents.” They wanted to know why I used that word. I told them straight up – because they serve evil. And you know what? The FBI recently confirmed my suspicions. They raided Andrew Do’s home, finally acting on the corruption I’ve been exposing for years.

This guy Do doled out the dough to the tune of $13.1 million taxpayer dollars – our hard-earned money – to his daughter, who had no prior experience or had even held a job, to run a so-called nonprofit that she started out of thin air. Oh, and surprise, surprise, that "nonprofit" never did a thing… and likely never even existed except on paper.

Now, I’ve never been a fan of any of the supervisors – their collective incompetence, corruption, and arrogance are off the charts – but Andrew Do takes the cake. I called him out time and time again at these meetings, only to watch him sit there, head down, fiddling with his phone. Sometimes, these so-called "stupid-visors" would even turn their chairs around, their backs facing us, as if to say, “We don’t care about you.” Some would even get up and leave the room when certain people came up to the microphone to give their testimony. But we, the people, who took time off work, braved the traffic, and showed up, waiting around for hours, refused to be silenced, and called them out on their illegal actions.

Do probably thought he was untouchable. Well, makes sense, I guess, when you’ve been hand-picked for your position so you can dole out political and financial favors to your political bosses. The Italians call it the mafia — I wonder what the Vietnamese name is for organized crime?

While pretending to serve the public, Do (whose Wikipedia story tells us he escaped Communist Vietnam with “suitcases full of Bibles”) has been apparently enriching his family, friends, and himself under the guise of “helping the elderly” and “supporting veterans.” Meanwhile, millions of tax dollars vanished into thin air. That’s what triggered the FBI raid. And let me tell you, friends, it was about time.

In my lawsuit against these serpents, I knew the deck was stacked against me. After all, Do’s wife, Cheri Pham, was the number two presiding judge in Orange County’s criminal courts. Conflict of interest, anyone?

I stopped attending board meetings in person because I realized my lawsuit held more power than my public comments ever could. And guess what? Do isn’t showing up to meetings now either – not because he’s too busy, but because he’s been censured for corruption.

The depth of Do's corruption is staggering. Not only was he living outside his district (a violation in itself), but his daughter somehow owned a home at 22, thanks to a shady deal facilitated by Do and his cronies. And this nonprofit was laundering money through Viet America Society. Watch my videos here, here and here for details.

So here we are, friends. The FBI, IRS, and U.S. Attorney’s Office are all closing in on Do. No arrests have been made yet.

Rest assured, I’ll be following this closely. I’ve already gotten more tips from locals who have worked in county and city governments in CA, and I’ll expose this in upcoming videos, so be sure to subscribe and join our awesome Healthy American community daily at 4 pm pacific/7 pm eastern on my YouTube shows here.

