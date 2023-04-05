Breaking News: Orange County Health “Officer” Clayton Chau Announces RESIGNATION

This is the day MANY of us here in Orange County, CA have been waiting for!

After refusing several times to appear for the deposition in my court case against the Orange County Board of Supervisors, County Health Director Clayton Chau is resigning from his position.

He took the position of Health Officer in 2020, even though HE PLEADED GUILTY to ACCEPTING PHARMA MONEY and had to pay fines because of this ILLEGAL ACTION.

He has been a disaster from the get-go, and his slimy attempt at escaping justice is not going un-noticed. I discussed the news about Chau's timely resignation (coincidently one day after refusing to appear at the deposition for my court case for the FOURTH time) in a previous video. Here it is for you below:

Yes, this is not the first time Clayton Chau has declined to appear at a deposition in my lawsuit against the Orange County Board of Supervisors; in fact, it's the FOURTH time this has happened.

All the board members and health officers were subject to be deposed and none of them showed up excluding Regina Chinsio-Kwong (Orange County’s deputy health officer) — I’ll be exposing her shocking testimony in an upcoming article.

So instead of facing the music and giving key testimony as to why Orange County continues to defy the law, Chau resigned from his position. He gave the reason for his resignation because he “needed to rest and was under too much stress” – yes of course, I'm sure all the active litigations and pending investigations involving him and his public health cronies are piling up and these public serpents can't take the heat any longer... Alternatively, perhaps the puppet masters simply pulled him from his position after he had fulfilled his purpose.

That’s how it works, right? The evildoers find useful idiots to do their bidding and the puppets believe they will be promoted but after they serve their purpose they just get booted out?

Why is this resignation a big deal?

As my attorney Nicole Pearson stated: “It’s the culmination of a year and half of our litigation efforts, most notably Monday was the 4th time Chau refused to appear at his deposition and we have put in for a motion to compel on the calendar and are seeking sanctions against the county, each individual board member as well as their attorneys. The Orange County Board of Supervisors presented Chau as a key witness into all the decision making processes that they have been allegedly having behind closed doors as it relates to the covid emergency.”

All the lies, the delays, and the blatant obstruction of justice are not only at my expense, but also at the expense of all of us taxpayers. Yes, your tax dollars pay their salaries, the county counsel’s salary, and the local health officer’s salary.

This lawsuit was actually decided in our favor in September of 2022 when Judge Lee ruled that a local Board of Supervisors is required BY LAW to hold these public meetings to review the local conditions that gave rise to whatever (fake, phony, fraudulent) emergency had been declared. The county counsel effectively disregarded a judge’s court order, had him booted from the case, and continues to refuse to follow the law… AND they REFUSE to produce Dr. Clayton Chau for the deposition. Why?

We all want to know that answer — and you should be going to these meetings and demanding answers.

These public SERPENTS, whom YOU pay to represent YOU and safeguard your rights, have zero respect for the rule of law, the Constitution, and your God-given rights.

Chau came from Communist Vietnam, and apparently did not shed his allegiance to that sort of political system once he came to the US.

Guess who else was came from Communist Vietnam? Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. You would think they would come to this country for freedom, but I guess communist, Marxist, socialist, Leninist blood is a little too thick for them to shed?

As I previously stated, Chau was appointed Health Officer in 2020, despite the fact that HE pled GUILTY to ACCEPTING PHARMA MONEY and had to pay penalties as a result of this ILLEGAL ACTION... These are the people who make excellent candidates for government jobs, as evidenced by the fact that the OC Board of Supervisors hired him anyway to be the health officer!

In the case of Andrew Do, he is currently under investigation for his position as chairman for CalOptima. Yes, the same company that Clayton Chau was working for when he was caught red handed in his backdoor dealings with Big Pharma.

Why are the Orange County serpents doing this?

Money, power, ego, incompetence, stupidity, and EVIL.

That is why I called them public serpents.

Regardless of the fact that thousands of OC residents voiced their opposition to their actions, the board continued to take a hard-line and perpetuate the grift.

This board refused to follow the law which spells out their statutory obligations during an emergency. They were tasked with gathering and presenting the information, data, and EVIDENCE that the county was, in fact, experiencing a legitimate health emergency. However, the "data" was so flimsy that the evidence could not be proven because there is no reliable test for "cooties" because "cooties" was merely a computer model that has never been detected — I digress... the point is that there was never any valid evidence for the shutdowns and restrictions, nor will there ever be. Why? Because you and I are born with God-given rights that cannot be taken from us. However, these public serpents have vowed to push the “common good” communist narrative and unjustly weigh the governments pressing interests over the rights of the individual.

While we did achieve some hard-fought victories, such as eliminating mask requirements and vaccine passports, I realized these county serpents were NEVER going to listen to the people, and the turning point for me came during a meeting I attended where Andrew Do basically stated that they are not going to end the emergency until the governor tells them because if they do, they will not get any more money...

And guess what? It's been over a month since California Governor Gavin Newsom lifted the state of emergency (three years later), and Orange County is STILL in a local health emergency for covid. Yep, the Board has NOT voted to terminate the emergency.

I am grateful to have played a role in exposing evil. Who knows what is coming next? Yes, it’s possible that the puppets will be replaced with other equally incompetent and corrupt puppets, but rather than get rid of the puppets we need to get rid of the policies and that is why I have been persevering in this lawsuit.

I will let you know what happens next, but we have already won. We are seeing these resignations and refusals to appear at depositions and we are creating positive waves of change.

Prayers and financial support are so appreciated!

Peggy Hall

The Healthy American

