I re-aired my previous coverage of Andrew Do’s corruption because it’s hard to believe that this corruption in Orange County goes even deeper, yet it does — and there are two new updates to the investigation into the millions of tax payer funds that vanished at the hands of Do-Do’s daughter and his buddy, Peter Pham. It’s the grift that keeps on grifting.

In the video above, I dive into yet another eyebrow-raising contract that siphoned off hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to... well, let's just say, a less-than-competent outfit?

This revelation goes beyond the recent controversies surrounding Do's allocation of MILLIONS in COVID FUNDS to the “non-profit,” Viet America Society, co-founded by Do's 22-year-old daughter and Peter Pham. In fact, this exposes that the relationship between Andrew Do and Peter Pham traces back to 2015 — predating the questionable dealings with Pham’s Viet America Society.

Going way back to Do's tenure as Chief of Staff to another Vietnamese Supervisor, funds were allocated to an unqualified group that Pham was involved in for the construction of statues in Little Saigon.

As the Voice of OC reported they “pushed through a contract with an entity that had no idea what’s in the contract, had no idea what they’re supposed to do under the contract, had no experience doing what the contract wanted them to do, had no experience handling that kind of money, and conveniently is not subject to any kind of check and balance by the taxpayers.”

Warner Wellness : A Million Dollar Question Mark

Andrew Do’s daughter’s “non-profit”:

Note: Three months ago (January 31, 2024, to be precise) I did some digging on this front organization — oops, I mean nonprofit — led by Do’s 22-year old daughter. At that time, I captured screenshots (shown below) of the website, which displayed "What's new? Coming Soon" on its homepage. And yet, three months later, it's like déjà vu—all remains unchanged.

Can you believe that this front organization received millions of tax-payer dollars?

Their mission and impact is unclear. There are no details about any programs or projects, the website just says “What’s New? Coming Soon…” There are no financial statements, annual reports or any sort of breakdown about how the funds are used. There is zero information on their board of directors or leadership team. The “about us” page is very vague with references to their “leaders within the Vietnamese and Asian/Pacific Islander (API) communities.” Who are those leaders? Who is part of the team? What experience do they have? I also don’t see a privacy policy or any terms and conditions on the website anywhere.

Since my initial coverage of this story, it’s gotten worse. LAist ran this update in mid-March “Deadline Is Blown To Account For Millions OC Supervisor Sent To His Daughter’s Group. What Happens Next?”

In a move that surprises absolutely no one, it turns out the folks entrusted with MILLIONS of taxpayer dollars are playing fast and loose with accountability.

According to LAist's report, the nonprofit helmed by O.C. Supervisor Andrew Do's 22-year-old daughter has flubbed yet another deadline to show where the millions in public funds went. You know, the ones supposedly earmarked for feeding the needy during the fake, phony, fraudulent cooties scam.

Despite repeated demands for transparency, they've managed to keep the details of their financial maneuvers a mystery. As county officials repeatedly requested transaction records, meal recipient lists, and other details for over a year, the nonprofit seemed to operate under the illusion that these deadlines were mere suggestions, rather than requirements.

Now, their lawyer has emerged to buy more time, citing the need for additional resources to help with these overdue audits. It's a classic case of kicking the can down the road while hoping the spotlight fades.

And here’s the latest in this investigation by the LAist into the fraudulent questionable activities of Andrew Do, his daughter, and Peter Pham:

Questions Swirled About Millions Of Tax Dollars In OC. After Months Of Silence, A Key Figure Weighs In

According to LAist, Rhiannon Do claims she had a minor role in the nonprofit that juggled millions in taxpayer dollars, despite what the records say.

What’s interesting is that the LAist reported Rhiannon Do’s statements about Warner Wellness: “I have worked for the past 3 years to help them stand up a mental health clinic, which was the first of its kind for the Vietnamese American community in Orange County,” she wrote.”

Interesting that in three years, she has nothing to show for this nonprofit. I showed you the website above.

Let me know if you think what they are doing is worth MILLIONS of dollars…

Their website offers little insight into who they are or what they do. It looks like they provide ZERO programs or services of their own, but they are happy to easily refer you to an actual organization who can help.

There is literally nothing about who works at this non-profit created by Rhiannon Do. There is zero information about the leadership team, mental health professionals, doctors, therapists or board of directors.

And don’t bother trying to call because they don’t pick up the phone…

If you live in Orange County, I hope you’ll consider taking these action steps:

1. Share this substack so others can read about how I am exposing these evil-doers.

2. Donate to my legal fund (as the serpents are trying to drain my pocketbook and thereby force me into giving up, which I won’t!)

3. If you are in Southern California, attend the OC Supervisor meetings and tell Do to his face that you demand his resignation. You can also send emails.

4. Join me in contacting the U.S. Department of Justice and demand that they investigate the Covid funds fraud of Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. I chose “FBI” as the subject for my complaint, and this is what I wrote:

“This is a request to investigate the fraudulent activities regarding the spending of Covid funds by Orange County, CA Supervisor Andrew Do. He has been funneling millions of dollars to his own daughter's "non-profit" before it received non-profit status, and done in secrecy, without public knowledge or approval. This fraud and corruption is being exposed in several media outlets including LAist: https://laist.com/news/politics/andrew-do-rhiannon-do-investigation-warner-wellness-orange-county-viet-america-society-pham”

If you want the deep dive on the latest scandal with Andrew Do, read my previous articles linked below.

With all the unending corruption, I want to end on a positive note. I received a message from a Healthy American in Florida which serves as a reminder that vigilant citizens can stand against corruption and foster godly governance.

Precious Peggy~

You are a bright light in your area (and now the world), shining truth and bringing the hope of justice to more than you can possibly imagine.

We live in the North Central Florida city of Ocala, county seat of Marion County. I want to encourage you that it is possible to have a city and county filled with Godly public SERVANTS. We are blessed to be the the largest conservative county in Florida, and as you know, that comes with the price of constant prayer and vigilance. We stood down, 3 years ago, an attempt by the National Board Chairman of CAIR, Manal Fakhoury, to become our mayor. That was our wakeup call!

However, the conservatives in our area came together in prayer and action and Manal was soundly defeated; much to the surprise of the global muslem (spelling intentional) and far left agenda supporting and financing her. We have, through the years, prayed for and rallied a very strong Christian conservative city council, county commission, sheriff and police chief. We STAY vigilant through constantly monitoring their various meetings AND, probably most importantly, establishing respectful and trustworthy relationships with the city and county administrators and their STAFFS. My husband says that the major problem in government is STAFF INFECTION.

I wanted to encourage you. Our city and county are not perfect, but they are prosperous and every newcomer wants to be "the last one across the city/county line." It is a full time job guarding it, but Godly governance is possible. Our deepest prayer for our area is that God brings all evil to light so that it can be exposed and brought to justice. We are not deceived or stupid; MUCH lurks beneath the surface or any area.

You and your team are doing that. God will produce and bless the fruit of your labors, dear Warrior. Amen.

Ever in Awe of Him, Deb