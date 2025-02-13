A Healthy American friend of mine sent me a substack article for you (see below.) He said, “Peggy, here’s another perspective for you to consider about DOGE and I’d love to get your take on it.”

So that’s exactly what I’m doing in this substack and in my latest video above.

I’m sure you’ve heard by now that DOGE has a group of unelected twenty-somethings making sweeping changes in the federal government. Interestingly, even Trump has pointed out that this isn’t a government agency, yet it wields significant influence. So, what’s really going on behind the scenes?

(And by the way, why should RFK and Tulsi Gabbard and other Cabinet Nominees have to go through these lengthy, rigorous senate confirmation hearings in order to have any legitimacy and authority? Trump could have just created positions for them like he did President Musk! I mean, who has time for background checks and security clearances? If Trump says they’re the right people for the job, just believe him! No need for those pesky bureaucrats who only get in the way!)

Getting back to the substack article I responded to (linked for you below if you want to read the entire thing) is called OVERRIDE by Eko Loves You.

Note: I don’t even know if this substack I’m referring to below is written by a real person. Could be AI for all I know!

First, I want to highlight some key excerpts from this substack article:

The curious individuals of the DOGE team: “In Treasury's basement, fluorescent lights hummed above four young coders. Their screens cast blue light across government-issue desks, illuminating energy drink cans and agency badges. As their algorithms crawled through decades of payment data, one number kept growing: $17 billion in redundant programs. And counting. "We're in," Akash Bobba messaged the team. "All of it." Edward Coristine's code had already mapped three subsystems. Luke Farritor's algorithms were tracing payment flows across agencies. Ethan Shaotran's analysis revealed patterns that career officials didn't even know existed. By dawn, they would understand more about Treasury's operations than people who had worked there for decades.”

First, I’m not even sure this DOGE team exists as described. These names sound fabricated. When I searched online, I found very few images of these so-called individuals. One of them was supposedly responsible for founding four companies, yet he has zero social media presence? Another allegedly interpreted the dead sea scrolls using AI? Another has only a single blurry photo? In this era of smartphones, videos, Instagram, and Snapchat, these individuals have left little to no digital trace? That’s highly suspect.

These are the best images we can find of these tech wizards?! Aside from Luke (he/she?) who apparently has deciphered the dead poop scrolls (see below), there are very few photos, videos or any bit of social media footprint out there. (I know, I know, their social media presence could have been scrubbed in advance — but they also could be fictitious characters, with AI faces and background stories, to cover up the real perpetrators (CIA? DOD? Klaus Schwab 😂 ? Blackrock?) abolishing government agencies with no legislative oversight.

Yup, we are told that image above contains an ancient dead sea scroll. Never mind that it’s just plopped on a paper towel, no special archival-protection needed! Yes, of course, other artifacts are protected in climate-controlled environments with consistent temperature and humidity levels, individually wrapped or cushioned with archival materials depending on the artifact type, to prevent damage from light, moisture, and physical contact.

But Luke didn’t bother about that stuff. S/he’s a genius, after all!

Wonder if it got flushed after the photo op? 🤣

Okay, back to the substack:

“While career bureaucrats prepared orientation packets and welcome memos, DOGE's team was already deep inside the payment systems. No committees. No approvals. No red tape. Just four coders with unprecedented access and algorithms ready to run.”

Isn’t that wonderful? No checks and balances in the government—how refreshing. Let’s just get rid of the Senate and Congress altogether, shall we? Too much red tape. It slows things down. Who needs representatives when we have Musk at the helm? Absolutely. And the judges? We don’t need them either. I can tell you from personal experience that plenty of corrupt judges exist, so let’s just scrap the whole system. A totalitarian dictator sounds so much more efficient.

Here are some other responses I have to this article:

The author of this piece keeps referring to these individuals as an “army.” I reject that kind of militaristic language. I understand that’s the writer’s framing, but I don’t like it. Additionally, the author describes DOGE as leading a “revolution.” No, we don’t need a revolution. We need values, integrity, and a return to our first principles of government.

Next, this article lacks citations, references, and links. The claims made—such as roads being repaired overnight, schools revitalized overnight, and clean drinking water suddenly appearing—should be backed by evidence. I searched online and found no record of any of these claims. If you can find verified news sources on these topics, please send them my way. I want to see how all this supposedly happened overnight just by studying a computer algorithm.

More and more people are starting to realize these miraculous claims seem far-fetched when you think about it—about as realistic as Musk sending a roadster into space with photos so fake that he says “you can tell they're real because they look fake. “

Our political system has checks and balances for a reason

I know that there are people who are cheering on what seems to be knights in shining armor coming to save the day. Draining the swamp and all that.

Well, if that’s truly the case, that Musk and DOGE are “from the government and here to help” why not abolish the agencies that really affect YOUR life, such as:

👉 TSA

👉 CDC

👉 FDA

👉 IRS

Wouldn’t getting rid of those agencies have more of an impact than getting rid of the USAID? I mean, have you been personally impacted by the closing of the USAID? Probably not.

But if you’ve flown in the last 24 years, you have endured the humiliation of either undergoing a cancer-causing scanner, getting a good old-fashioned groping by the TSA, removing your shoes, and being restricted to a few ounces of shampoo — because you know, you could make a bomb out of your shampoo or be carrying a bomb in your shoes — or underwear (hence the full-body scanners).

Now abolishing the TSA, CDC, FDA and IRS would directly impact the well-being of millions. But I’m not holding my breath for that to happen any time soon. That’s because none of those agencies had active investigations against Musk and his companies like the USAID, USDA, FAA, EEOC, DOT and others that Musk detonated first.

That’s all well and good—until Musk and his algorithms start coming after you.

What happens when DOGE places you under a microscope, analyzing every purchase, every business expense, every tax return, every meal out, how many miles you drive, how fast, and to where?

People don’t realize that replacing people with AI can be turned around and used on them—creating a social credit scoring system, for example, or using our medical records against us. Some have warned that this Technocracy is setting the stage for a type of trans-humanist, fascist power grab where those outside of the government are blatantly dictating what we can and can’t do.

My overall instinct tells me that this is not a good thing. Our government has checks and balances—slow and corrupt though they may be—but perhaps all those checks and balances and the slow-moving nature of government have actually prevented even more corruption from taking place. That is possible.

I don’t like the idea that unelected employees serving at the whim of the president can dismantle massive government agencies—even though they might need dismantling. This scheme sets the precedent for dismantling the government’s checks and balances, our three co-equal branches of government. While we might cheer it on when the policies and results seem to benefit us, what about when they start ushering in programs and policies that we object to or that harm us?

Now, I realize the substack article I’m responding to is not an official presidential executive order, nor is it a government press release—it is just one writer’s opinion, and as I mentioned, he may even be AI for all I know. But he is shaping a narrative, and some people are applauding it, and that is very troubling to me.

The main and overarching concern I have is that this ushering in of AI removes individuals from decision-making and puts power into the hands of computer algorithms. So why would we have the Senate, the Judiciary, Congress, or our elected representatives at all?

For those who have eyes to see, you know that this is the endgame: the One World Dis-Order—governance through AI. And we can see Musk, the WEF’er, trans-humanist animal torturer himself inflicting Technocracy upon our government, with no regard to our Constitutional Republic and principles of checks and balances.

Yes, Musk was listed as a Young World Leader in 2008 on Nasal Schwab’s World Economic Forum website before it was scrubbed, but saved by the Wayback machine internet archive.

Our government is based on elected representatives, corrupt though some may be. We did not elect Akash Bobba or Luke Farritor, whoever they are (and if they are). Luckily, there are thinking people who realize this sets a dangerous precedent for overriding the government altogether.

I don’t want to replace our form of government with a technocratic, fascist system. That is a monster that can't be controlled. I find it very disturbing—if the story is even real about these characters—that these "computer nerds" are the ones supposedly running things behind the scenes. I don’t buy it.

Maybe it’s because I’ve been around the block for a few years (more than most) and my years of experience have resulted in wisdom and discernment. When I see things that don’t pass the smell test, I know it’s time to dig deeper.

So I leave you with my question again: Are the many billions of dollars that Musk is receiving going to be investigated? Will they be audited by the fox guarding the henhouse?

Musk’s Tesla Awarded $400 million in State Dep’t contract, commencing 2025

How about this new $400,000,000 (that’s nearly half a billion dollars) contract from the Department of State for Armored Teslas? First of all, why do we even them, and secondly, how can they be so expensive? I emailed Etienne Chrismene, the Dep’t of State person who is handling that contract with those exact questions. Let’s see if she replies. You can email her as well: etiennec@state.gov

I got the info directly from the Department of State spreadsheet detailing all these contracts.

This comes straight from the State Department. Click that link a link so you can verify it yourself. You’ll see, within an official Excel document, the line item confirming that Tesla is getting $400 million. The question is: Will this contract ever be audited?

How’s that for shrinking government? 😆

And after my video aired yesterday, NPR ran this news story today with an update about the contract:

Hmm… how do you like them apples??

LOLOL!! They document was edited to remove the word “Tesla.”

And just like that — poof! Any conflict of interest between Musk and his millions magically erased. 🤣

Why do so many people refuse to see these realities?

One explanation why some are blind to the truth

One of my Healthy Americans, Amy, provided some great insight. She points out that people often use psychological coping mechanisms—such as dissociation, avoidance, or blind loyalty—to shield themselves from uncomfortable truths. They engage in willful blindness, dismissing facts that challenge their worldview. Some avoid conflict by clinging to false optimism, believing that everything is happening “for a reason” and that hidden forces are working behind the scenes. Others idolize public figures, treating them as saviors, even when the evidence suggests otherwise…

These are survival strategies that prevent people from confronting hard truths.

Trying to wake them up can be an impossible task. And for some, it’s simply too much to ask.

I’ll leave you with this: You can’t force someone to see what they refuse to acknowledge. But for those who are ready to wake up, the truth is right in front of them.

And I think I will end on this note:

Read Next:

Share