Friends, I want to talk to you about the decline i’ve been observing for years, specifically the decline in California.

I actually lived in Los Angeles for a short time in my early adulthood. And by "short time," I mean six months. That was about all I could take of L.A. before I decided it would be best to relocate. Even back then, there was a pervasive sense of danger and dread in the air.

Years later, I returned to the area where I had previously lived and worked. The place had become so dilapidated that I couldn't believe it. Without the familiar street names, I would never have guessed that was the place where I used to reside.

I thought to myself “how on earth did the residents and the city council allow this to happen?”

Over time, I’ve realized this decline in California is by design. And more specifically, it’s designed to make we the people more dependent on the government, easier to control, less productive, less resistant, less well off, and less independent and free.

California, the once-great American dream state, is grappling with a multifaceted decline that impacts every part of society, from communities, businesses, and schools to healthcare, land resources, and culture.

In fact, a quick google search will show you that 30% of the entire country’s homeless population is in California.

From a surge in homelessness and crime rates to soaring living costs, increasing taxes, and a mass exodus of residents and businesses, California is in rapid decline.

California is being systematically wrecked and here's an overview:

1. Homelessness Crisis: California has witnessed an alarming increase in homelessness, with the homeless population reaching over 161,000 in 2020, representing a 7% increase from the previous year. And between 2018 and 2022, California’s total homeless population increased by 32% now reaching over 170,000. [Source: National Alliance to End Homelessness]

2. Rise in Crime: Crime rates have seen an uptick and in 2020, the state reported a 7.6% increase in violent crimes, and property crimes rose by 5.1%. And in 2022, violent crime, theft and robbery rates have all increased. [Source: California Department of Justice]

3. Soaring Cost of Living: California's cost of living has surged, making it increasingly unaffordable for many residents. The median home price hit $800,000 in 2021, marking a 23.4% increase from the previous year. This continued to increase through 2023. [Source: California Association of Realtors]

4. Taxation: California is one of the most overtaxed states in the nation. CA has the highest income tax rates, which significantly impacts businesses and residents and it’s introducing the first-ever graduated tax on electricity bills. “The plan would break monthly bills in two parts: a fixed infrastructure charge, tiered by customer income level as required by the law, and an electricity use charge, which would vary based on consumption. The new fixed fee would be $15 a month for lower income ratepayers, while upper income ratepayers earning more than $180,000 a year would pay a charge of $85 a month, or about $1,000 a year. The rest of the bill would be determined by consumption. The California Public Utilities Commission has to approve the proposal and make a final decision by mid-2024. The fixed rate could start as soon as 2025.”

The overall tax burden of California is among the highest in the country along side New York and Hawaii. [Source: Tax Foundation]

5. Utility Cost Increases: Utilities, including electricity and water, have become more expensive. Residents have seen utility bills rise by an average of 3% annually over the past decade. [Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration]

6. Mass Exodus: A significant number of individuals and businesses are leaving the state. In 2020, California experienced a net loss of over 135,000 residents and this number continues to climb. [Source: U.S. Census Bureau] A quick google search shows that over 300,000 people left California in 2022. The highest exodus of any other state in the U.S.

7. Decline in Quality Medical Care: Despite being home to world-renowned medical institutions, access to quality healthcare has become a concern. The physician-to-population ratio is lower than the national average. [Source: California Health Care Foundation] This exodus of doctors and quality medical professionals is worsened by California's anti-health freedom laws, regulations, and limitations (Not to mention the illegal discrimination that nurses and nursing students have endured over the last three years as a result of all the cooties hogwash.)

8. Deteriorating Public Education: California's public education system also faces challenges with hundreds of thousands of parents pulling their children out of government schools and opting for better options like homeschooling or charter schools.

Here’s the bottom line: In my view, an accelerated decimation and destruction of California is the goal. It’s possibly because they want fewer people to live in California because fewer people means more control over the land, residents, and resources.

The evildoers want to punish those who are hardworking, productive, and willing to stand up to tyranny, and their public serpents eagerly carry out the rules, regulations, and restrictions to do this. Why? Because they are ignorant, incompetent, or simply serving evil.

Overall California is one of the nation’s leaders in homelessness, crime, taxes, cost of living, woke policies in the public and private sectors, indoctrination of the youth, spraying the skies, poor water management, terrible roads, traffic, religious discrimination… what else am I missing?

All that being said, these issues have solutions.

In my video (linked above), I gave the example of over a million students not returning to public school because they pushed too hard with the curriculum, discrimination, cooties requirements, and other controls. Parents have had enough and this has led to an increase in homeschooling and other forms of alternative, high-quality education.

We are awake, vigilant, and aware, so let's turn this downturn around; there's always another way, and the more we keep fighting for our communities the greater the possibility for brighter days ahead.

