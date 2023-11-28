Friends,

A lot of news and content on social media is designed to trigger an emotional response to keep the viewer stuck in the spin cycle of fear, confusion, anxiety and even anger.

Whatever the subject—politics, religion, science, climate change, technology, and, of course, current events—I want to encourage you to think critically.

Here's a few reminders to help you avoid being duped, bamboozled or hoodwinked:

Create a habit of questioning all information and assessing its credibility.

Be skeptical of claims that trigger emotional responses, as they are often used to manipulate.

Examine the information source; Cross-check facts from multiple reliable sources before accepting information as true.

If something feels off or too good to be true, trust your instincts and investigate further.

Recognize manipulation techniques, such as gas-lighting, straw-man fallacies, scapegoating, stacking the experts… what else can you add to the list?

