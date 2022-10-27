Speaking the truth about health is now a CRIME in Communist California

Let’s take a deeper look at AB 2098 shall we?

AB 2098, Low. Physicians and surgeons: unprofessional conduct

Existing law provides for the licensure and regulation of physicians and surgeons by the Medical Board of California and the Osteopathic Medical Board of California. Existing law requires the applicable board to take action against any licensed physician and surgeon who is charged with unprofessional conduct, as provided. This bill would designate the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, or “Covid-19,” as unprofessional conduct. The bill would also make findings and declaration in this regard.

Let’s stop here. I'd like to highlight that California is SO progressive that even if you studied medicine and have a medical degree, your opinion is meaningless unless it agrees with what the California government says… AND in California, if you work in human resources, you are automatically a doctor and can tell employees what to do with their bodies... It's fantastic! If you wanted to go to medical school but didn't want to pay for it or go through all of the years of school, I wanted to let you know that you could skip all of that and work as a grocery store clerk or in human resources because California values their medical expertise and they can apparently practice medicine without a license!

Okay, let’s continue…

Section 1. The Legislature finds and declares all of the following: (a) The global spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, or COVID-19, has claimed the lives of over 6,000,000 people worldwide, including nearly 90,000 Californians.

What say you? Even if this is the case, what does this have to do with anything else? (b) Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that unvaccinated individuals are at a risk of dying from COVID-19 that is 11 times greater than those who are fully vaccinated.

Hmm… Why is it that all of us pure bloods are walking around fine? #justasking (c) The safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines have been confirmed through evaluation by the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the vaccines continue to undergo intensive safety monitoring by the CDC.

Why should you monitor it? You already told us it was “safe and effective” … (d) The spread of misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines has weakened public confidence and placed lives at serious risk.

What is the definition of misinformation and who gets to define it? What is the definition of disinformation and who gets to define it? (e) Major news outlets have reported that some of the most dangerous propagators of inaccurate information regarding the COVID-19 vaccines are licensed health care professionals.

Why would the health care professionals do that? Why would they propagate the “inaccurate information”… wouldn’t they lose all their patients since they have a chance of “dying at 11 times greater” than the pin cushioned people. It doesn’t make sense. Why would the health care professionals do that?

Also, why are they basing a law on what major news outlets are reporting anyway? S.O.S (f) The Federation of State Medical Boards has released a statement warning that physicians who engage in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation risk losing their medical license, and that physicians have a duty to provide their patients with accurate, science-based information.

Who is defining this? Who was appointed to this board to determine what is “accurate?” (g) In House Resolution No. 74 of the 2021–22 Regular Session, the California State Assembly declared health misinformation to be a public health crisis, and urged the State of California to commit to appropriately combating health misinformation and curbing the spread of falsehoods that threaten the health and safety of Californians.

Health misinformation is a “public health crisis”… yes, just like breathing was for the past two years. They'll probably declare that having children and eating meat are public health crises soon enough.

SEC. 2. Section 2270 is added to the Business and Professions Code, to read: 2270. (a) It shall constitute unprofessional conduct for a physician and surgeon to disseminate misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19, including false or misleading information regarding the nature and risks of the virus, its prevention and treatment; and the development, safety, and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

Here we go… this is what I want to point out:

(4) “Misinformation” means false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.

Let’s get serious here. Scientific consensus is NOT the same as scientific evidence.

Science is based on evidence. Evidence is the collection of facts that indicate that a proposition is true. A consensus is an agreement of opinion.

So this law, that is going to punish physicians and surgeons in California, is not even based on evidence. It is based on a consensus. This is troubling to me, but here are 4 results that I predict will happen as a result of this law:

Good doctors will leave California More people will seek out alternative, holistic medical care Lawsuits will be filed and this will be fought in court If this law says that it is against the law to “disseminate disinformation and misinformation” then the communists and anyone that claims the vaccine works can be prosecuted under this law! Remember: Evil can only destroy, and it ultimately will destroy itself.

