Electric car carrying a gas powered generator on the highway

Friends, we are entering into a new era of tyranny and oppression.

Regardless of whether you choose to drive a battery-powered car or a gas-fueled car, you should have the right to CHOOSE the type of vehicle you want.

And… you should choose your vehicle based on what YOU like — not because the government has bamboozled you into believing that you are saving the environment by driving a “zero-emissions-vehicle.”

There is no such thing.

Batteries do not create energy; they store energy. And the energy that the batteries store is mainly created using gas, oil and coal. (Solar and wind provide a very small amount, and those sources of energy are not “clean” at all — solar gasses off toxic elements, and windmills are manufactured using an enormous amount of energy. Windmills also are a visual blight, and they kill birds and they do not produce any electricity when there is no wind.)

Believing that driving a battery-powered car results in zero emissions is like believing that calories don’t count when you are eating standing up in front of the fridge. (If you don’t get the metaphor, calories are also a form of energy.)

Perhaps a better analogy is using one credit card to pay off another — and you think you are out of debt. All you have done is shifted the burden.

And that is exactly the issue with electric vehicles.

So while there may not be any exhaust coming out of an electric car — the emissions were created when these batteries were manufactured.

And the batteries are manufactured using minerals including graphite, lithium, cobalt, copper, manganese, nickel and other rare earth minerals, far more than conventional cars.

Look at the amount of these minerals that the US IMPORTS from other countries. (Note: this is the total import, not just for electric vehicles. Nonetheless, the data demonstrates the dependency the US has on mineral imports from other countries.)

CONSIDER the amount of (non-battery) ENERGY that is required to MINE and TRANSPORT these minerals from far-flung countries to the US.

Then you’ll rightly conclude that there is no such thing as a “zero-emissions” vehicle, because an enormous amount of emissions were created in the mining and transport of the minerals needed to create the batteries for these electric cars, and also the manufacturing of the cars themselves result in emissions.

I'm not saying batteries are evil. We use many battery-powered products and electronics on a daily basis, and extra batteries are always something you should have on hand as a prepper. As I mentioned previously, my primary concern is that these EVs are being misrepresented as "zero emissions vehicles," despite the fact that "zero emissions" is a myth.

Let me also state that I am in favor of a clean environment. I am appalled at the constant chem-spraying that goes on day-in, day-out (nearly) all day, every day in California and many other states. I’m appalled at the (low) quality of our drinking water in many areas and the fact that harmful fluoride is added to the water. The real hazards I see when it comes to vehicles and the environment is the massive amount of potholes on the roads, and the roads are in extremely poor condition, making driving extremely dangerous.

So yes: I am in favor a clean, GREEN environment, meaning: we need C02 in the atmosphere so that the planet can thrive. That’s right: just like the cooties hogwash, where many were hoodwinked into believing that you could kill someone by breathing, many have been hoodwinked into believing that C02 is killing the planet.

Think again, friends, and dig deeper. Just like the cooties cocktail was rolled out “to keep people healthy and safe” and all other opposing data was silenced; the same is happening with the climate. Opposing voices — those with REAL data about the climate — are silenced. Why do you think C02 is referred to as a “greenhouse gas?” Because greenhouse keepers pump in C02 to INCREASE the amount of C02 in order to INCREASE the YIELD and growth of plants and vegetables!

The reason I explain all this is because “saving the planet” and “fighting climate change” is the basis of the globalist’s agenda to try to make you think that you are saving the planet by driving an electric car (and not using plastic straws LOLOL).

The REAL reason for this push is: CONTROL.

California and New York have put gas-powered cars — and, in California, gas stations — on the chopping block.

You know and I know that that means that the government is going to make it so onerous to drive a regular car, so expensive, and so looked-down upon that many people will be bamboozled, snookered and hoodwinked into getting an electric car just so they won’t be shunned by society.

And that is already happening.

First, marketing campaigns promote the idea that electric cars are “sexy.” That all the cool kids have one. The electric cars are also expensive, so driving one becomes a status symbol, a sort of virtue signaling for those who can afford it.

Next, nonstop campaigns drill fear into drivers by saying that (1) the world is running out of “fossil fuel” (friends, there is no conclusive evidence that gas comes from fossils. If that were the case, then why don’t oil companies sink drilling equipment into ancient graveyards?); (2) You are killing the planet by polluting it with your gasoline exhaust; and (3) you are so selfish and should be riding a (shared) bicycle, like they do in third-world countries.

Then, gas prices (and state gasoline taxes) will become so exorbitant that some people will be chomping at the bit to go electric so they can save on gas (and “save” the environment) not realizing that electricity prices can also be intentionally sky-rocketed — and also turned off at the flip of a switch.

Gee, it’s not like the government would want to restrict your movement or anything, right?!

This website offers their vision for “more mobility and less mining” by REDUCING the size of cars, the number of cars, the length of commutes (15-minute cities, anyone?) and focusing on “mass transit,” bicycles and pedestrian routes.

Again, nothing wrong with that if it’s by CHOICE and not by FORCE.

Friends, think about this: How practical is it for an elderly person, or someone with impaired vision or hearing to be riding a bicycle to go grocery shopping? At least they could be a passenger in a car. Are they supposed to ride on the handle bars of a bicycle uber driver? How can a parent easily pick up and drop off their young children where they need to go? Do they all pile onto the seat? What about taking a sick animal to the vet? Just put them in the basket in the front of the handlebars? What about getting around on a bike inclement weather? There is a REASON we have advanced our transportation here in the US to include PRIVATE vehicles.

Also keep in mind that our goods are mainly transported in TRUCKS. Are the trucks going to be replaced by electric battery trucks? Where will they be charged? How long will it take for those trucks to get a full charge? Will that time be tacked onto the prices of transport and thus onto our goods?

And what about states like CA that are turning off electric power, citing shortages? If CA cannot even (so they say) provide enough energy for people to do the dishes and laundry (where I live in SoCal, we are told not to just major appliances until after 9:00 pm at night) then how in the world are people supposed to charge their electric vehicles? And where do you think most of the electricity comes from to charge those batteries? From GAS and OIL!

Keep in mind that many countries are already experiencing an increase in government overreach in the transportation and energy sectors as the evildoers actively usher in their next wave of tyranny under the guise of climate change. A certain type of authoritarian has long disliked cars for the “so-called” mess they make for the environment and the freedom they provide. I oppose illegal bans on the use of oil or natural gas, especially when they are based on fraud or faulty reasoning. I strongly oppose government excess that seeks to limit our freedom — and in this case reduce our transportation choices. This could be a hop, skip, and jump away from a federalized transit system in which only government-run transportation is available.

It is utterly astounding to observe how quickly gas-powered cars are being phased out and replaced by electric vehicles in the state of California. In a coordinated effort to fight "climate change," the "powers that shouldn't be" are advancing their globalist agenda, and California is leading the way. Back in 2020, during “Climate Week,” Governor Newsom revealed plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. To further these New World Dis-Order objectives, CA has also (illegally) entered into global agreements and international partnerships.

The generation of energy, the battery, and the automobile itself each contribute significantly to the total amount of emissions. Large lithium-ion batteries that can weigh hundreds of pounds are required for operation of all electric cars and the majority of hybrid vehicles. The batteries generally consist of cobalt, nickel, and manganese in addition to other components, and these batteries cost several thousand dollars.

They require ingredients that are sourced from mines and smelters that contribute to pollution all over the world, and when they are disposed of improperly, they can contaminate soil and water sources.

The energy storage systems, also known as charging centers for electric vehicles, are nothing more than simple containers. They do not generate electricity; rather, they store energy generated elsewhere, most commonly by power stations that run on coal, uranium, natural gas, or generators that are fueled by diesel. The same goes for the batteries that store electricity that has been generated in the same manner.

As I noted, these batteries are made with lithium ion, nickel metal oxide and nickel cadmium. In California, the governor is pushing "Lithium Valley," kind of like Silicon Valley, but it will serve as a hub for all of the state's anticipated electric development. It's near Palm Springs, and I went through there last year and saw all of the mining activity. It's in a place called "Salton Sea," and they're revitalizing it to mine lithium because these batteries contain elements that must be mined from the ground. What do you believe is driving the machinery used to mine and extract those elements from the ground? It is power derived from energy sources such as gas, oil, and coal.

Simply stated, it involves moving the energy and pollution from one pocket to the other. Therefore, if you want to operate an electric vehicle, go ahead; just don't act like you're saving the planet.

Not just in California, but all over the world, people are mining for these batteries. Due to the fact that all batteries "self-discharge," they continuously release toxic metals and energy into the environment. Batteries must be placed in the hazardous waste container; you cannot discard them in the trash.

A typical electric car battery weighs about 1,000 pounds, and it includes 400 pounds of aluminum, steel, and plastic in addition to 25 pounds of lithium, 60 pounds of nickel, 44 pounds of manganese, 30 pounds of cobalt, 200 pounds of copper, and 60 pounds of nickel.

The processing of 25,000 pounds of brine for lithium (this is why they are doing it in that "Salton Sea" in California.), 30,000 pounds of ore for cobalt, 5,000 pounds of ore for nickel, and 25,000 pounds of ore for copper, totaling 500,000 pounds of the Earth's crust, is required to make each electric vehicle battery.

You’ve got to enjoy the irony of having to use a gas generator to power an electric vehicle because the grid is overburdened (and yes, you are going to see rolling blackouts become normalized). A few months ago, heat waves in California put such a strain on the state's power infrastructure that alerts were sent out warning residents to reduce their energy use or risk power outages. The government wants everyone to drive electric cars, but even with only a fraction of the population doing so, they can hardly make it through a summer.

There is no end in sight to the government’s efforts to impose its will on the people. I mentioned the incremental approach and how it begins with incentives, but soon enough they will be introducing "mandates" and climate legislation.

It is essential to examine these matters from every conceivable perspective. I always consider who is behind these measures, who is benefiting from all of this, and what might occur in the future as a result of all of these seemingly harmless incremental changes.