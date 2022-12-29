The most frequently asked questions nowadays have been from individuals looking to receive medical care WITHOUT discrimination.

People are scrambling to find doctors and receive healthcare without discrimination as nasal assaults and the usage of suffocation devices are cemented into the policies of medical facilities and hospitals everywhere.

Since the beginning of The Healthy American, I have been educating people about their civil rights as well as their medical rights. In fact, one of my earliest Substack posts covered the Patient’s Bill of Rights.

My mission is to educate, inform and inspire positive action as we fight for truth and freedom.

The most recent success story was from a couple who were both discriminated against and denied medical care. This prompted them to take action, and utilizing the knowledge they gained from my medical rights course, they formalized their concerns with the healthcare organization's grievance department. As a result of taking action and following the proper steps, they were successful in their efforts to obtain medical care without having to endure any unwanted, intrusive medical interventions (like pcr testing) or wearing the suffocation devices.

Here is the email I received about their recent success with two major healthcare organizations in California:

“Dear Peggy, I’m writing to share some information that I hope you will pass on to your viewers. My partner and I are loyal followers, and have been with you since pretty much the beginning of this tyranny. Like other Californians, we have faced struggle in accessing medical care while not complying with masking and testing ‘requirements’. Some time ago, we both purchased your medical rights seminar, which has truly been invaluable! Based on your teachings, we compiled a document template that we now have successfully used to obtain medical care at two major healthcare organizations in California: Sutter Health and UCSF Medical Center. These are the situations we encountered that prompted us to take action: Ø In my case, I was scheduled for an imaging procedure at one of Sutter Health’s locations. I had called ahead and informed them of my medical AND religious exemptions, and they said there should be no problem. When I arrived however, I was denied service and had the police called on me simply for not wearing a mask. Ø In my partner’s case, he was scheduled for a diagnostic procedure at UCSF Medical Center. He informed their Pulmonology Department in advance of his medical and religious exemptions, both over the phone and in writing. They still attempted to deny him service. The doctor herself called him and told him it was ‘non-negotiable’ that he have a COVID nasal test done before coming in for the procedure. In both cases, we followed up with a letter to the grievance departments of the organizations. The letters we sent are attached. These letters are a one-document compilation and application of what we have learned from you regarding our medical and civil rights. Your teachings have been invaluable, and they worked! As a result, Sutter responded with a formal, written apology, and I was able to go through with my imaging appointment without issue. Further, in their written apology, they assured me I would not be discriminated against again. UCSF responded by backing down on their testing ‘requirement’, and he was able to go through with his procedure without further incident. We would appreciate it if you would share this with your viewers, and encourage them to use and tailor these letters to their own medical situations. If our approach worked with Sutter Health and UCSF, it should work anywhere. It is so important to be able to access medical care without the impediments the evildoers have put into place, and we hope these resources will be helpful! Please keep our personal information confidential. Our heartfelt thank you for all your hard work, and your teachings and resources that have enabled us to successfully stand up for our medical rights!”

Letter #1

Letter To Sutter Health 150KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Letter #2

Complaint To Ucsf 116KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The most important thing to understand is that your medical rights are protected by law. You have the right to NO CONSENT to ANY medical treatment, procedure, or intervention.

