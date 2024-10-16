Lately, I've been getting a lot of questions: "Are you still in California?" I get it—I've been talking about hurricanes, tornadoes, and sharing some wild weather stories on the east coast.

Yep: I’m still in California... part-time. Yep, I’m splitting my time between California and Florida. And I’ve also spent some time in other states as well taking some much-needed deep breaths of fresh air from the tyranny in California. I’m a lifelong Californian, I love the state, the people, the weather—everything, except for: the corruption, the crime, the chem-clouds and the communism. Oh, let’s add in the tyrannical governor, the mentally-ill public serpents who have passed legislation that criminalizes the word mother in healthcare settings — you have to say birthing parent. No, that is NOT a joke. And there’s no joke about putting the “right” to kill your baby in the state constitution — alongside the section that says you have a right to life. The hypocrisy, gaslighting and sheer abuse is astounding. If you thought masks were suffocating, welcome to the weird and wacky world of California, the rapid and intentional decline of which is heartbreaking to watch.

The real shame is that most of the Californians I know are conservative-minded, freedom-loving people who just want to be left alone by the nanny-state government monitoring and regulating ever aspect of their lives. Want to sell a few items in a garage sale? Well, that requires a permit — and some cities still require the goofy, ludicrous cooties policies of standing 6 feet apart. I guess you’re supposed to just toss your money and the item to the seller and purchaser?? 🤪

(In yesterday’s substack here I covered all the details about the suffocation devices being required in several counties surrounding the insane beautiful decrepit San Francisco. For now, we’re told it’s only for the healthcare workers — are they still twerking? — but we know how that ended up in the government’s incremental steps toward total control of your behavior.)

My home base is Orange County, specifically San Clemente, a place that’s still holding strong with a conservative-leaning city council. San Clemente was the epicenter of the pushback in 2020, and I’m so grateful for the freedom fighters I met during that time. They stood up for our rights when so many were willing to back down.

I’ve been fighting for California since the beginning, and I’m not abandoning it. I refuse to let the corrupt politicians and public serpents win.

For those who don’t know, California was the first state to shut down during the madness of 2020, and it was the last state to lift the illegal, unethical, immoral restrictions that decimated so many lives and livelihoods. And let’s not forget—no president (not Trump, not Biden) shut down any states. That was all on the governors. So, let’s place the blame where it belongs: on the power-hungry state leaders who ran with the opportunity to strip away our freedoms.

But what’s been on my mind is the deeper question about where people are living these days, especially those who’ve found themselves in the middle of the chaos of these past few years.

So, let me ask you: Are you still in one of those tyrannical, oppressive, dare I say communistic states? Or have you packed up and hit the road for greener (or less regulated) pastures? If you’ve moved, tell me about it! Did you make the move during the shutdowns, or were you ahead of the curve and got out before things hit the fan?

For those still itching to move but haven’t quite made the leap, what’s holding you back?

I really want to hear your stories. Where did you go? What was the final straw that made you say, "That’s it, I’m out"? And here's the big one: Are you glad you did it? Or do you have any regrets?

I’m thrilled to bring more coverage of the stark differences between Florida and California. Make no mistake, though—I’m still a Californian at heart. I still have a home there and spend part of my time in the state. But honestly, spending time outside of California feels like leaving an abusive relationship. That governor is never going to change, and I have evidence to back that up. The laws being passed in California right now? They’re beyond bizarre.

Follow SaveCalifornia on Instagram (or go to www.SaveCalifornia.com) to get all the latest updates. (And while you’re on IG, be sure to follow me here as well.)

Take AB 2319 for example. They’ve replaced the word mother with all birthing people, “including nonbinary persons and persons of transgender experience.” Seriously. Yes, these are the laws passing in California where healthcare settings can no longer use the word mother. You’re now a birthing parent. Yep, I said it years ago, and here we are. I predicted we’d reach a point where we couldn’t call our children sons or daughters—just children. And, folks, we’re nearly there.

And just when you think it couldn’t get more ridiculous, California is pushing Prop 3 which would eliminate parental consent for child marriages. This ballot measure is beyond deceptive, and you can bet it's coming straight from corrupt legislators— AKA the “public serpents.” Now, they’re opening the door to child marriages, polygamy, and who knows what else.

This proposition is built on eight dangerously broad words: "The right to marry is a fundamental right."

Sounds innocent enough, but those vague phrases could bulldoze through the Family Code, Penal Code, and every other marriage law we've got. Why? Because when state laws collide with the constitution, guess who wins?

And if you’re still in California, let me remind you of one thing: Vote. I know some of you say you won’t vote for the president, and that’s fine, but at least participate in your local elections. Otherwise, you’re falling right into their trap, giving them exactly what they want: silence and total control.

I want to emphasize that the time I spend in Florida allows me to be even more effective in fighting for your rights. Some of you might wonder why that’s the case. Well, think about the Cubans who fled Cuba to fight for freedom in the U.S. It’s similar—there have been times in California when I’ve needed bodyguards just to speak at public events.

I haven’t spoken publicly in a while—my last event was with the Fullerton Women’s Republican Group back in April, and that was a private gathering. These days, I’m more mindful about where I speak and who I align with. While I’m still fully behind the cause and fellow advocates for freedom, I’ve simply become more strategic about my approach. It’s not about stepping back, just being more cautious and intentional with my time.

I’m never giving up. I value truth, and I value freedom. Those two go hand in hand. There’s always another way, and we will find it. That’s the message today, friends: optimism and determination.

I brought this up briefly yesterday when I talked about California bringing back suffocation devices (yep, we’re back to that again). But if you need help standing your ground, order this exemption document we created for you, which educates and informs others of your right to breathe and to remain unjabbed. We have one for every state, listing the state and federal laws that protect you from being discriminated against.

