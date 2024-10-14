Friends,

Over the weekend, I shared an interview with Daniel Craig on the topic of homeschooling — a topic that resonates deeply with my own beliefs about education! Daniel, a homeschool graduate himself, shared his family’s journey from public schooling to homeschooling, highlighting the commitment required to provide a quality education that aligns with God’s values.

He introduced the Homeschool Summit, an online event designed to equip families considering this educational path. This summit features expert interviews covering a wide range of topics, offering practical resources and encouragement for parents contemplating the leap into homeschooling. Sign up here for free, as the program runs online from Oct 14-18.

We discussed the philosophy that education is a form of discipleship, where parents can pass on their faith and values through a God-centered curriculum.

If you have followed me for a while, you’ll know I champion this hands-on approach that breathes life into learning, leaving behind the rigid, sterile confines of traditional classrooms. We tackled several common objections and questions like:

“I’m not a teacher.”

But you ARE the parent! And no one, including trained teachers, know your child as well as you do. You are actually a natural teacher as a parent, and you can learn together with your child. You can also utilize proven curriculum ideas, books, resources and activities. You do NOT need to “know it all!” Your child will be at the center of discovery and exploration, with you as the guide. You can also benefit from partnering with other parents, homeschool groups and schools that cater to homeschooling families. Learn more strategies at the free Homeschool Summit here. Don’t wait! It runs Oct 14 -18, 2024.

“What about socialization?”

Some parents are concerned that their children will be social outcasts, isolated from others at home. But that’s far from the case! Think about all the ways children are active outside of school already, sports, clubs, games and activities. Your children can still get together with their “school friends” outside of school hours — and better yet, why not encourage your friend’s children to join you in homeschooling!

“I’d love to homeschool, but I have to work” or “I don’t have the time; I’m too busy.”

Homeschooling does not have to be between 8 am and 3 pm like government public schools. Children learn so much faster when they are not in these institutional settings. Learning can take place ANY time and ANY day. It is “life-integrated learning” and does NOT have to be on a strict time schedule. You could get a private tutor to assist when you’re not available, or join in the MANY homeschool groups available. Learn more when you watch the free online Homeschool Summit here.

“Will my child fall behind?”

What is “behind” exactly? By whose standard? It’s more likely that your child will hops, skip and soar above his peers when he is encouraged to explore and discover his own zone of genius. Daniel speaks more about this in our video, linked above.

“What about college?”

First of all, does your child really need to go to college? There are so many other opportunities for learning and embarking on a career. For those who are intent on having the college experience, yes colleges and universities welcome homeschooled applicants as they often possess superior skills in independent learning, critical thinking and problem solving.

Daniel brilliantly debunks these and other common myths about homeschooling, showcasing how valuable this experience really is for children and their development.

You don’t have to go all in right away. Try homeschooling for a semester, frame it as an exciting adventure for your child. If they don’t like it, they can always return to public school. But trust me, many kids find they prefer the freedom and flexibility of learning outside the system.

If you’re looking for more resources, visit Homeschool Summit, where you’ll find an abundance of resources. Just looking at the website, you can see the beauty of family and relationships, all grounded in the economics God designed. It’s pro-life, pro-family, pro-faith, and pro-freedom! This is how it should be.

Even if you don’t have kids, this is a fantastic chance to learn from a range of experts.

Daniel’s goal with these resources is to equip parents to instill a vision of a life lived for God’s glory in their children—because this isn’t just about school; it’s about preparing them to love and serve God and others, making positive contributions to the world.

And as he pointed out during our interview, God has been sidelined in education, leading us to believe we’re just random collections of cells with no purpose. That kind of thinking is toxic, and Daniel and his wife are on a mission to change that.

Friends, don’t forget to sign up for the Summit and share this video with parents, grandparents, and neighbors. This is how we align ourselves with God and our country—by raising kids who aren’t indoctrinated and can stand firm in their convictions, creating positive change.

Share

This isn’t about rejecting education; it’s about reclaiming it. We need to break free from the public school indoctrination machine. By doing so, we’re not just helping our children—we’re shaping a future generation that will question authority, stand for freedom, and think for themselves.