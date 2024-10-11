In the wake of recent storms and disasters, one thing has become clear: not all states are created equal when it comes to disaster preparedness. I want to share my thoughts on how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been handling the recent storm crisis, especially in contrast to the leadership we’ve seen in California and Hawaii.

Love him or hate him, DeSantis did an excellent job in preparation and recovery of these storms. In this video I contrast it with the inept public serpents in CA and HI, and how DeSantis doe not blame "climate change" for these disasters, unlike Newscum and Joshie, who complain but don't prepare adequately.

Now, let me just preface this by saying I’m no fan of politicians in general. In fact, I’ve got my own set of not-so-nice nicknames for many of the "public serpents" out there. But when it comes to disaster response, I’ve been impressed by how DeSantis has stepped up. My husband and I don’t watch TV, but when you’ve got tornado warnings popping up left and right, you kind of feel compelled to tune in…

We were glued to local news and county updates as the storm neared. Turns out there were well over a hundred tornado warnings across South Florida – that’s unheard of. Even seasoned newscasters were shocked by the sheer number and intensity of these tornadoes.

Before the hurricane even made landfall, DeSantis already issued an executive order and activated both the Florida National Guard and the Florida State Guard. He had 50,000 linemen on standby, ready to restore power. Meanwhile, in California, Newsom seems content to let the fires burn, blaming everything on the so-called "climate crisis." Newsom just throws his hands up and says it’s out of our control.

Oh, and fun fact: DeSantis didn’t blame “climate change” once during his press conferences.

On top of that, DeSantis had one million gallons of gasoline reserves ready to go. Compare that to California, where they’re actively trying to make gas stations illegal. How does that help when you need to evacuate quickly?

Not to mention, those electric vehicles Newsom is so fond of? They’re useless in flood zones and prone to exploding batteries. DeSantis actually reminded Floridians not to drive their EVs in water. Common sense, right?

DeSantis also waived tolls on the turnpike to make evacuation easier, opened public shelters across the state, and even allowed out-of-state medical professionals and social workers to come in and assist – no red tape.

Another point worth noting: DeSantis made it clear that it’s illegal in Florida to price gouge during emergencies. You can’t hike up the price of gas or essentials like batteries. Nor can carpet-baggers get away with charging astronomical prices to clear your trees or repair your roof. And guess what? No sales tax on emergency items like flashlights and generators in the lead-up to storms.

DeSantis also emphasized that disasters like this are state issues, not federal. He didn’t wait for FEMA to swoop in and save the day. In fact, FEMA didn’t even get involved in Florida until after the fact.

I also made mention of my distaste for these hurricanes being named after people. How would you like it if your name was forever associated with danger, death and destruction?! Quite discriminatory if you ask me! My heart goes out to all those folks named Helene, Ian, Katrina, etc.

In this day and age of “equity and inclusion” why not just label the storms in the Atlantic with a simple system using the year and a number, such as 2024-1, 2024-2, 2024-3. And for storms in the Pacific, they can be 2024-A, 2024-B, 2024-C. And if they run out of letters of the alphabet, they can go back to 2024-AA, etc.

That system would make it so much easier to remember which year the hurricanes hit, and in what order!

Now this is far too sensible for the federal government, I suppose! What say you?

