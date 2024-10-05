Friends,

A big shout-out to Christine Massie! Christine sent a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to Orange County, California—yep, my Orange County—asking them to provide proof of the existence of the cooties. Guess what answer she got?

Christine is well-known for sending these FOIA requests, and her recent publication titled "Orange County California Confesses: No Scientific Evidence that SARS-COV-2 or Contagion is real… or that anything about “Covid” was legit" pretty much sums it up.

Christine gives me a nod for inspiring this particular FOIA request. She writes that I have been helping folks across the country navigate the endless hogwash rolled out by our not-so trusty “public serpents,” all in the name of “keeping us safe” from the cooties. I never bought into the masks suffocation devices, and I’ve been calling out the fraud since day one.

Christine sent this FOIA back in April 2024 to Frank Kim, the former county executive officer (yes, he’s gone now—they’re dropping like flies!). She requested all studies proving cooties are real, contagious, and scientifically validated. She pointed out that for scientific proof, you need to use the actual scientific method—valid, repeatable, controlled experiments. None of that has been provided.

They could’ve handed over something written by a lab rat—at least it would be something! But nope, the county came back empty-handed unable to produce a single shred of evidence.

When David Kim, acting as the Program Manager for the County Executive Office, responded in May 2024, he admitted that the Health Care Agency couldn’t locate any records to support her request. No surprise there. As Christine writes, virology is a theory, not a fact, and no cooties have ever been shown to exist. It’s all just mythology, and FOIA requests from dozens of different countries have yielded the same result: zero scientific evidence.

Christine also updated her Substack with my comment, where I thanked her for exposing the scam for what it is. The “emergency” was just a smokescreen for their dirty deeds, but the winds of justice are starting to blow. The FBI is actually looking into Andrew Do for funneling millions of cooties funds into his daughter’s sham nonprofit. So, there’s a little good news!

Thank you to the amazing Christine Massey, who has been sending FOIA (freedom of information Act) requests to dozens of counties, states and countries for PROOF of the existence of "cooties" which is what all the "emergencies" were based on!

I also want to give a huge thanks to all of you who supported me in my own legal battles, many of you helping to cover the tens of thousands of dollars in costs. The law is clear, and they violated it, plain and simple. To give you a quick analogy, it’s like parking at a red curb, racking up tickets, and then one day they paint the curb white and act like you never broke the law. It’s absurd, and even a third-grader could grasp that better than some of these judges.

