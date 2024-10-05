Friends,
A big shout-out to Christine Massie! Christine sent a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to Orange County, California—yep, my Orange County—asking them to provide proof of the existence of the cooties. Guess what answer she got?
Christine is well-known for sending these FOIA requests, and her recent publication titled "Orange County California Confesses: No Scientific Evidence that SARS-COV-2 or Contagion is real… or that anything about “Covid” was legit" pretty much sums it up.
Christine gives me a nod for inspiring this particular FOIA request. She writes that I have been helping folks across the country navigate the endless hogwash rolled out by our not-so trusty “public serpents,” all in the name of “keeping us safe” from the cooties. I never bought into the
masks suffocation devices, and I’ve been calling out the fraud since day one.
Christine sent this FOIA back in April 2024 to Frank Kim, the former county executive officer (yes, he’s gone now—they’re dropping like flies!). She requested all studies proving cooties are real, contagious, and scientifically validated. She pointed out that for scientific proof, you need to use the actual scientific method—valid, repeatable, controlled experiments. None of that has been provided.
They could’ve handed over something written by a lab rat—at least it would be something! But nope, the county came back empty-handed unable to produce a single shred of evidence.
When David Kim, acting as the Program Manager for the County Executive Office, responded in May 2024, he admitted that the Health Care Agency couldn’t locate any records to support her request. No surprise there. As Christine writes, virology is a theory, not a fact, and no cooties have ever been shown to exist. It’s all just mythology, and FOIA requests from dozens of different countries have yielded the same result: zero scientific evidence.
Christine also updated her Substack with my comment, where I thanked her for exposing the scam for what it is. The “emergency” was just a smokescreen for their dirty deeds, but the winds of justice are starting to blow. The FBI is actually looking into Andrew Do for funneling millions of cooties funds into his daughter’s sham nonprofit. So, there’s a little good news!
Read more about that here:
Thank you to the amazing Christine Massey, who has been sending FOIA (freedom of information Act) requests to dozens of counties, states and countries for PROOF of the existence of "cooties" which is what all the "emergencies" were based on!
I also want to give a huge thanks to all of you who supported me in my own legal battles, many of you helping to cover the tens of thousands of dollars in costs. The law is clear, and they violated it, plain and simple. To give you a quick analogy, it’s like parking at a red curb, racking up tickets, and then one day they paint the curb white and act like you never broke the law. It’s absurd, and even a third-grader could grasp that better than some of these judges.
Read more about my lawsuit here:
I want to send a massive thanks to Peggy and again to Christine for stopping the FOIA express at all stations peddling the garbage of the virus lie. Her bullet train performs vital work, steamrolling over the useful idiots perpetuating The Germ Theory Fraud of the Ages.
To the lost 'virus' tribe in the health freedom movement: I highly recommend you grab a ticket and hop aboard Christine's FOIA Express ASAP. Do you really want to be a part of the legacy that locked down humanity, mandated toxic jabs, and imprisoned people during the Con-vid scam? Do you truly wish to be that useful idiot who helps usher in the next Scamdemic?
A Nex Generation Sequencer (NGS) and ardent Lego enthusiast invited a viroliegist to his bedroom. On the floor were strewn a billion pieces of random lego from countless unknown lego kits. NGS looked at the chaotic pile of rubble with pride and declared with certainty to the viroliegist, “Before you stands the Taj Mahal.“
Speechless with admiration the viroliegist looked NGS firmly in the eye and promised to tell the world of his great discovery.