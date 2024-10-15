When I was a kid, we were warned not to play with plastic bags (gee, like we would!) because having a piece of plastic over your nose and mouth could cause suffocation and death.

But that’e EXACTLY what the nitwits at several CA health agencies want you to do: cover your only two airways (nose and mouth) with a piece of plastic, also known as a surgical mask.

Problem is: I have a medical condition that precludes this. It’s called breathing. Yep, and my condition is covered under state and federal ADA laws, which state I cannot be discriminated against due to my condition.

So guess which part of California is trotting out the ol’ suffocation devices again?

It seems the San Francisco Bay Area is at it again, bringing back the dreaded masks.

Please — don’t call them mask mandates — that phrase is incorrect (only a judge can mandate an action, and that has to be in line with a LAW.) These mask requirements are illegal, unconstitutional policies. The more people use the phrase “mask mandate” the more it sticks. Let’s UNSTICK it, shall we?!

No surprises here. This feels like a rerun of the same exhausting cycle and it’s only going to end when the people stop complying and stand up for their rights. During the height of the hogwash, I helped countless people in the Bay Area navigate through the confusion and overreach, supporting those who were simply trying to exercise their rights to make personal decisions — Gee, what a concept? These folks were just trying to prevent their most basic rights from being trampled.

Now, as they roll out these mandates again, they’re starting with healthcare workers in the Bay Area counties—Napa, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Alameda, and San Mateo… and the slow suffocation will spread. Here’s the thing: If you want to wear a mask, that’s your decision, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of taking away someone else’s freedom.

Imagine if your employer decided that everyone must get a tattoo or that the entire office had to start smoking because some health official declared it’s good for productivity. It sounds ridiculous, but this is the kind of slippery slope we’re looking at.

These Northern California counties are gearing up for requirements that only apply to healthcare workers—just the workers, not the patients, not the visitors, not even the maintenance staff. How does that make any sense? Either you’re protecting everyone, or you’re not.

Come on, if you're going to play the "we care about public health" card, at least make it convincing.

They’ll tell you it's all about preventing the spread of the latest cooties. But all the evidence out there doesn't exactly scream "life-saving." In fact, the FDA even had a statement saying that neither N95s nor surgical masks actually prevent illness. Yep, you heard me right. I even pointed it out in a video years ago—until, of course, the page got conveniently scrubbed from the site. Funny how that happens.

Newsflash: MASKS DON’T WORK

In 2020, I went to CVS and did a little experiment. I grabbed a mask off the shelf, flipped it over, and guess what? The back of the package said it doesn’t protect against any illness, airborne or otherwise. So, I’m staring at this packaging, thinking, “This is the best joke I’ve seen all year,” and by 2020 standards, that’s saying something. But it’s written right there in black and white… and FACTS are a thing that can be proven—unlike the fantasy land where some health officers seem to live.

SaveCalifornia account on Instagram compiled these studies:

An April 2023 German study revealed that "using a face mask during pregnancy may increase the chance of stillbirth, testicular dysfunction, and cognitive decline in children."



An Aug. 2023 South Korea study "suggests the “gold standard” surgical N95 masks may expose users to dangerous levels of toxic chemicals."



An April 2021 study done under the National Institutes of Health (NIH) "showed that masks do absolutely nothing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and their use is even harmful."



In Sept. 2023, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) "released a statement challenging the effectiveness and ethicality of mask mandates for respiratory viruses, including COVID-19. The AAPS argues that not only are these mandates ineffective in stopping the spread of respiratory viruses, but they also pose potential health risks and infringe upon individuals’ rights to informed medical consent."



The AAPS statement also delved into the potential harm that can result from prolonged mask usage. Drawing on over 60 studies and reports, it listed several areas of concern:



Prolonged use of mask is not a neutral event and in fact can cause harm. “Prolonged use of N95 and surgical masks by healthcare professionals during COVID-19 has caused adverse effects such as headaches, rash, acne, skin breakdown, and impaired cognition in the majority of those surveyed.”



Findings indicate that wearing the N95 mask for 14 hours significantly affected the physiological, biochemical, and perception parameters in a negative fashion.



The possibility that masks hinder the acquisition of speech and language in children exists. “Overall, the research to date demonstrates that the visible articulations that babies normally see when others are talking play a key role in their acquisition of communication skills."

Despite all this evidence proving the inefficacy and harms of masks for the general public, starting November 1st and continuing through April 2025, the mask requirements will return in these Bay Area counties (because apparently, viruses follow a strict calendar now.) They roll it out for healthcare workers first, but don’t be surprised when it creeps into your local restaurants, Ubers, and grocery stores. Incrementalism at its finest.

Oh, and speaking of incrementalism, this whole thing is conditioning you to jump when the health officer says so. They’re conditioning you to fall in line with every new order they roll out, as if these health officers have the power to control your personal health decisions. The reality is that health officers can recommend public measures, but they can’t control individual behavior beyond those recommendations.

Sure, they can issue an order, but guess what? In California, that order is only good for seven days. After that, your lovely county Board of Stupidvisors ahem, Supervisors has to vote to keep it going. Yep, just five people deciding for millions based on circumstantial evidence at best and zero evidence at worst.

FDA Facts on Masks

We’ve all seen this type of mask before ^ You know, the same mask that is always dangling from a rearview mirror, shoved in a pocket, crumpled in a purse, or hanging around someone’s chin? Super sanitary, right?

Here’s a fun fact: according to the FDA, most masks, like those disposable ones people use endlessly, are meant for one-time use. Yes, that’s right—disposable.

Now, I may not be your English teacher, but I am an English teacher. Let’s have a little vocabulary moment with the word disposable, shall we?

Go ahead, think of an adjective for it. I’ll wait…

Does it mean you rotate it between your pocket, chin, and car dashboard for weeks? Nope! Disposable is like a Kleenex—you use it once, then toss it out. You wouldn’t blow your nose in a tissue, stuff it in your pocket, and pull it out for round two, and three... would you?

And speaking of Kleenex, when I sneeze, I’ll gladly oblige humanity by using one. I might even cough into it. Then, like a decent person, I throw it away, rather than wear it on my face for hours. I’m just following the logic here!

The FDA classifies masks as loose-fitting devices, designed to create a barrier between your mouth and nose and potential contaminants. Most of these masks aren’t regulated for medical use. They're not designed to form a proper seal around your nose and mouth. That’s where the fancy N95s come in.

Here’s the punchline about N95 masks: you have to be fitted for one. You can’t just slap it on and call it a day. In hospitals, they actually do a whole fit test to make sure it works properly and that the person can tolerate it. I’ve never been through one, and frankly, I don’t plan to, but I imagine they’re checking your heart rate, oxygen levels, and whether you’re about to pass out from lack of air. You know, key indicators that maybe—just maybe—you can’t tolerate wearing it.

And guess what? If you have any respiratory or heart issues, or just general trouble breathing, the FDA recommends you consult a healthcare provider before using an N95. Why? Because it can make it harder to BREATHE. Ironic, right? We’re talking about an alleged respiratory virus, which has the potential to make breathing difficult, and the solution is... something that makes breathing even more difficult?

Even the FDA spells it out, folks, with all those big, important adjectives: SPECIFICALLY, SINGLE-USE, DISPOSABLE respiratory protective devices worn by healthcare personnel DURING PROCEDURES.

Let's pause for dramatic effect on "disposable" again. These things are designed for a one-time show, not a daily marathon. A healthcare worker should not be wearing the same mask repeatedly? AND “during procedures”—not while they're strolling the halls or in the break room!

But of course, some of these healthcare systems have policies in place that if you’re in the break room, your office, or the cafeteria—no mask required. Because, naturally, the cooties know better than to enter these sacred spaces. It’s genius. Truly. I mean, viruses are apparently smart enough to avoid areas where you’re buying a Snickers bar or printing out medical records.

Oh, and let’s not forget—if you’re one of the many who lined up for the “cocktail,” you still have to cover up.

All snark aside, in response to your boss telling you to mask up, why not offer to do one better? Instead of masking up, tell your boss you’ll just stay home when you’re feeling unwell. If you’re sick, just stay home. That’s my revolutionary advice.

But if you do go to work, maybe you should ask for a list of all the people you’ve supposedly infected in the past few years so you can send out some heartfelt condolence cards.

Remember, these health officers don’t have the power to run your life. They can’t stop you from not wearing a mask if that’s your choice. At the end of the day, it’s your health, your body, and your decision. But, of course, they’ll keep pushing until you give in. The question is: will you? How much of your freedom are you willing to hand over?

