Friends, you have asked for more coverage of this very curious Baltimore Bridge incident — and I have delivered! Check out the three videos I published yesterday on some very weird aspects to this event.

In my recent dive into the Port of Baltimore incident involving the Dali shipping vessel, I opted to skip the mainstream media noise and dig up the facts firsthand. Instead of relying on the chatter of talking heads, I took matters into my own hands and sought out the crucial information independently.

With rumors swirling on social media about this incident and the people behind it, I decided to go straight to the source: Synergy, the shipping management company itself. Quite a novel idea, isn't it? [Note: The Indian company Synergy is actually the ship’s managing company, whereas the registered owner of the ship is the Grace Ocean Private Ltd, headquartered in Singapore.]

When I reached out to Synergy, a representative for the company named Daryl Wilson answered my call. I inquired about the pilots and crew who were operating the ship at the time of the accident. Despite my inquiries, Mr. Wilson refrained from divulging any pertinent details, citing ongoing investigations and privacy concerns.

You would think that the names of those piloting the Dali — in other words — those who were ostensibly responsible for the collision — would be made public.

Why do we see images and know the names and medical history of the “shooters” in these “mass casualty” events right away, their motivation, how many firearms they have, where they got them, the names of all of the victims, their childhood teachers, and every other (manufactured) detail they come up with?

Yet we still don’t know the names of:

- the pilot and crew members of the Dali

- the harbor pilots in the Port of Baltimore

- all the victims from the Brawner construction crew

I also found it strange that on the Synergy media page there were hardly any updates at all about the Dali incident. Don’t you think there would be at least daily updates on the Dali?

Next, I turned to the Maryland Harbor Pilots Association, thinking they might spill the beans on who was at the helm. Remember, the Maryland Harbor Pilots Association provides the harbor pilots to help with the safe pilotage of the incoming and outgoing ships. Certainly this group could give me some info, right?

Nope… there was nothing but a very short note on the home page of the Maryland Harbor Pilots Association, see below:

Notice how all the media and related websites never use the word accident. They refer to it as a tragedy, incident, collapse, collision, disaster, catastrophe — but never an accident. Hmm… that is significant. Perhaps they all know that it was not an accident.

The Maryland Harbor Pilots Association does not even have a way to email or call for information… all that is published is a street address. Again, hmm… almost like they don’t want to make it easy for people to contact them.

As I dive deeper into the rabbit hole, I can't help but feel like something isn’t right with this incident. As I mentioned previously, at the very outset, I had been willing to give this incident the benefit of the doubt (meaning maybe it could have been a freak accident after all), but after I watched that one video of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott with his Build Back Better slogan and glittering praise for his namesake, Brandon, I knew there was more to this story.

I also received a very interesting email from a Healthy American who is a Baltimore native and believes this incident (like so many others) is being swept under the rug by the powers that shouldn’t be. Listen in to the video below as I read her email in the video below, and learn about the corruption rampant in that city.

(More to come about organized crime in MD, involving stranger-than-fiction stories about Nancy’s Pelosi’s father and brother — who were previous Baltimore mayors and who were embroiled in scandals, crime, kidnapping and rape, fraud and more!)

I also went back and re-analyzed the footage, and I can't help but notice several anomalies that raise doubts about its authenticity. For instance, there's a lack of water splashing from the ship's bow and minimal impact when it hits the bridge, which seems unusual given the circumstances… Is anyone else questioning whether the footage has been manipulated or computer-generated?

I’d love to know what you think. My savvy Healthy Americans always seem to have additional insights to share!

