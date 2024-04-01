As you know, numerous details were absent regarding this incident with the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, such as the identities of crucial individuals like the captain, harbor pilots, and crew. There were also concerns about the Dali's preparedness for sea, particularly given its history of issues. Recently, I stumbled upon an intriguing article by a seasoned ship's officer detailing how captains and harbor pilots collaborate to prevent harbor collisions. Amid discussions about the recent maritime incident involving the Dali, the officer, Alan Post, shared his perspective, suggesting that an "electrical fault on the ship" could have caused the tragedy.

Post, a deputy superintendent from Texas A&M Maritime Academy, offered a glimpse into the routine procedures followed when ships enter or depart ports. He emphasized the crucial role of harbor pilots, who are essentially advisors to the captain, or as they're formally known, the master of the vessel.

There were two ship pilots aboard the ship as it left its berth in the Port of Baltimore. Can you tell us what ship pilots do? Ship pilots are brought on board in what are considered restricted maneuverability or navigation areas. They are local experts who are usually certified by the state or federal government to provide advice to the master of the vessel as to how to control the vessel, safely and adequately, through the pilotage waters, which in this case would be down the river from the Port of Baltimore. Pilots are well practiced in close-quarters maneuvering, especially with tugboats and docking the vessel alongside the assigned berth. They are just advisers to the captain, who is known as the “master.” The master still has full responsibility for the safe navigation of the vessel.

What amazed me was learning about how much training harbor pilots go through. Many spend over a decade honing their skills before piloting ships independently. Harbor pilots usually start at maritime academies, spending years at sea gaining experience. They then enter pilot apprentice programs, lasting several years, where they receive hands-on training and simulation exercises. Post says that most harbor pilots have a minimum of 10 years training before they can work on their own.

The pilot also has the authority to halt operations if they deem conditions unsafe or if they believe the vessel is not ready to transit safely.

Thinking about it, with the Dali's history of problems and the harbor pilot giving the green light for sailing, it makes you wonder who's responsible. It's interesting how the ship ran into engine and electrical issues so soon after leaving port…

