You know, for a hot Baltimore minute there, I was considering giving this incident the benefit of the doubt — meaning, perhaps, just perhaps, it was a bona fide accident after all.

But once I heard that fresh-faced young‘in Brandon Scott utter those famous words, “Build Back Better” I knew all bets were off.

Maybe Scott is so fond of the president because they both share the same name — Brandon?!

Yes, sit back and watch as the political theater continues as Baltimore's Mayor, Brandon Scott, steps into the spotlight, delivering a spot on performance fueled by political bribery loyalty and unabashed praise for the Biden Administration.

Did you notice his last name matches the famous bridge in Baltimore? Coincidence? Maybe! Anyway, in a recent CNN interview, Scott gave us a dose of the New-World-(Dis)order’s trademark optimism, saying, "We'll build back better and stronger, together!" (04:05)

Hmm... where have we heard that phrase before (Build Back Better)🤣

Yep, it's the rallying cry of the New World Dis-Order and the WEF'ers.

Remember, Josh Green-Dew-Deal echoing the same phrase in the wake of the Lahaina tragedy?

Not to be content with Joshy Green-Dew-Deal of Hawaii stealing the phrase and the headlines, Baltimore Mayor Scott says that his city will also "Build Back better -- TOGETHER!" In my recent video, I connect the clots with these events that seem to level the playing field so the powers-that-shoudn't-be can implement their control and agenda.

This is troubling on so many levels:

The blatant hero-worship of Biden, as if he and he alone is the only one capable of rushing to the rescue to foot the bill for rebuilding the bridge

Normalizing the intrusion of the Feds into state affairs. Remember, this is a state infrastructure, not federal. Why should the federal government be involved in state issues? I reject this blurring of the lines of state sovereignty.

Boosting Biden’s actions in an attempt to boost his ratings in the election race

Clearing the playing field — in this case the Port of Baltimore — in order to usher in all the New World Dis-Order and United Nation’s endorsed green, sustainable and renewable energy and industry

Wait until I share with you what I’ve uncovered about Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s undying-commitment to 15-minute Smart Cities. He’s been in this game a long time, and now —oh so conveniently — Moore will be doing less in terms of helping the citizens of his state and doing Moore to hamstring and suffocate them with his WEF-backed blueprint of 100% clean energy and zero emissions 😂🤣

As always, my astute Healthy American youtube audience can read between the lies, as you can see by a sampling of their comments below. Be sure to join me daily at 4 pm pacific for breaking news and analysis here.

