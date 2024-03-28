Like you, I have LOTS of questions about the Baltimore bridge collapse, which I cover in my latest video here:

What are the names of the crew on the Dali?

What are the names of the harbor pilots from the Port of Baltimore who were on board the Dali?

How were the police able to close the bridge so quickly?

Was the incident an accident or was it orchestrated for an ulterior motive?

What motives could be driving how this incident is being handled? Is it hush hush because it was a deliberate infrastructure attack?

Why did the FAA close the airspace around the incident site?

Why is there a discrepancy between the level of information available in this incident compared to other incidents? (When there's a shooting, the media immediately releases the shooter's name, address, life story and grandma’s favorite recipe all sorted out before the police arrive on scene!!)

Who initiated the MayDay call, and what was said during the call?

Why was the water so calm around the tanker, which was moving at 8 mph?

Why was there no massive wave and continuous water disturbance after the bridge collapsed?

Why didn’t we see debris from the ship floating in the water?

Was the incident caused by human error, negligence or could this have been an intentional hit?

I cover this and a lot more in my video on the incident above.

“I used to captain ships under bridges” — Expert Speaks Out

In my other video about the Bridge collapse (see below) yesterday, I share an expert’s view published in The Telegraph here. This is from a former Royal Navy officer with a distinguished career commanding four different ships at sea. He shares insights into this maritime incident and what went wrong. He also consulted others for this article, including the Telegraph editor, who also navigated ships throughout the U.K.

The vessel, affiliated with Maersk and registered in Singapore, experienced a total electrical failure as it approached the bridge. This resulted in what maritime accident investigators term as "a loss of control," leading to a collision with a support pillar of the Francis Scott Key bridge, causing its subsequent collapse.

The author notes “a total electrical failure (TLF) happens when whatever is producing your power trips out. There is always redundancy, especially when operating in confined waters, but the surge in load on those secondary systems can cause them to trip as well. It can also happen when the switchboard, or whatever you have in place to manage that power, itself trips.”

There’s one video that shows the ship's power appears to have failed twice, suggesting potential attempts by the crew to restart or reboot the system before it quickly shuts off again.

The article notably mentions the presence of two harbor pilots, however, it is baffling that the names of these pilots are conspicuously absent from the report.

The author explains that ships of the Dali's size require significant distances to stop. Although the Dali, measuring 300 meters long and capable of carrying 9,971 twenty-foot containers (TEU), is large, it's not among the largest container ships, some of which exceed 400 meters and carry over 20,000 TEU. When realizing they couldn't stop in time, the ship's Master released the port anchor, which, although unlikely to fully halt the ship, would certainly slow it down.

During these critical moments, a Mayday call was reportedly issued which allowed traffic to be halted from proceeding onto the bridge. However, I have not been able to locate any recordings of the mayday call.

Many people are asking questions like where were the tugboats? Why didn’t the Dali sound its horn before the collision?

In conclusion, the Telegraph article deems this incident nothing more than a tragic maritime accident and calls for “those pointing to a cyber-attack or terrorism” to stand down.

I’ll be doing LOTS of deep-dives on this story, including the very convenient fact that the governor of Maryland, Wes Moore is committed to 100% “zero emissions” green energy in the state and is on the record to transform Baltimore into a 15-minute “Future City”.

Moore reminds me of Joshy over there in Hawaii, using the tragedy to go full steam ahead into a dystopian “Build Back Better” plan using your tax dollars via massive federal government handouts to control and reduce your use of energy.

