Have you heard the latest from President Trump?

He announced the Trump “Gold Card” as a path to U.S. citizenship… and it only costs 5 million dollars!

(Yes, many countries have citizenship by investment, so this concept is not necessarily new. It’s just amusing that the Trump administration is calling it a Gold Card — as my savvy Healthy American and youtube moderator Rhoda said, she has an American Express Gold Card — does that qualify 😂?)

During a recent press concert, Trump outlined his vision for this new program:

"We're going to be doing something else that's going to be very good. We're going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card, this is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million, and that's going to give you Green Card privileges plus it's going to be a route to citizenship," Trump stated. "Wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card. They'll be wealthy and they'll be successful and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people and we think it's going to be extremely successful."

The president’s commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, went on to explain that this program would replace the existing EB-5 visa program, which he characterized as "full of nonsense, make believe, and fraud." While it’s possible that the current EM-5 visa program has experienced fraud, I’m troubled by his sweeping comment, and I'd like to see evidence of the widespread fraud he claims exists.

Also, what assurances do we have that the Trump Gold Card would not be susceptible to such fraud as well? Inquiring minds want to know.

Lutnick was so giddy, he could hardly contain his excitement. Gee, one might think that some of those billions and trillions Trump references could be making their way into Lutnick’s pockets. Who knows? Stranger things have happened.

I know there is fraud in both the government and private sector, but you can’t keep running around crying “fraud!” and cancelling, removing, slashing, and doing all these things without evidence.

Here’s another direct quote from Lutnick: "Rather than having this sort of ridiculous EB-5 program, we're going to end the EB-5 program. We're going to replace it with the Trump Gold Card, which is really a Green Card Gold. They'll be able to pay $5 million to the US government. They'll have to go through vetting of course. We're going to make sure they're wonderful world-class global citizens."

Did you catch that? “Global citizens” eh? Do you see the direction this is headed?

Trump made some extraordinary claims that they could sell a million of these cards boasting about the $5 trillion in revenue it would generate and even dreaming big saying the government could sell 10 million of the cards for a total of $50 trillion.

Well, let’s see… that would be 10 million immigrants. Now, I come from a family of immigrants and you may as well, but it seems like there’s no more room at the inn so to speak. The "No Vacancy" sign has been flickering for quite some time.

So, we’re constantly being told us that our resources are scarce and spread too thin, people are taking out loans just to buy eggs, yet they want to bring in millions more mouths to feed? Millions more people who will use the same energy, electricity, water, food, gas, etc. So, I’m naturally curious about this “push” for more immigrants oops, global citizens.

During the press conference, Lutnick also mentioned that "many other countries by the way do this, including of course your 51st state," referring to Canada. This comment caught my attention, and I covered this news in a previous substack weeks ago when Trump was floating the idea of acquiring Canada.

Looking into the existing program that Trump plans to replace, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program was created by Congress in 1990 to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors. Currently, the minimum investment amount is $1,050,000, or $800,000 in targeted employment areas designed to increase job development and economic growth.

When questioned about whether Congressional approval would be needed, Trump stated: "We don't need Congress because we're not doing citizenship, we're doing the card. It's a path, it's a path to citizenship, a very strong path to citizenship, but we're not doing the citizenship. For that, I'd have to get Congress."

Friends, here’s what the President does have is the authority to do:

-Execute existing immigration laws

-Issue executive orders that direct how federal agencies implement existing immigration laws

-Create certain programs under existing statutory frameworks

So I ask you: Does Trump's Gold Card proposal actually fall within these limits? Is raising the investment threshold from $1 million to $5 million simply "implementing existing law," or is it creating a whole new program? Is Trump fundamentally altering the program created by Congress? And most importantly, can the executive branch create a "very strong path to citizenship" without congressional approval?

I wonder if there will be judicial challenges to Trump's announcement, given that Congress clearly has the authority related to creating immigration programs and rules of naturalization. Trump seems to be carefully positioning this as the "Trump Gold Card program," continuing his theme of a "golden age."

What do you think about this development? Is this moving in the right direction? What do you think this money will be used for? Will there be people willing to invest $5 million to “buy” this card?

