With all the news about the flood of illegals pouring into the country and their VIP treatment by our federal government, one might wonder if legal immigration has been swept under the rug, lost in the shuffle of border dramas. Many people may forget that there are individuals pursuing lawful immigration, waiting patiently in what feels like an eternal queue. Among them is a smaller, but still significant, cohort of individuals facing eligibility hurdles due to religious objections to vaccines. Religious waivers offer a pathway to citizenship for legal immigrants without compromising their religious beliefs. If you're in this situation, it's essential to understand your rights.

Please note that the information provided here (and in my video linked below) is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. It's essential to consult with a qualified legal professional for personalized guidance regarding immigration matters.

If you're seeking to lawfully immigrate to the U.S. you’ll likely fall into one of the following broad categories (immigrants living abroad, immigrants already in the U.S., refugee, or asylee) and there are several sub-categories with different procedures and forms you may need to follow so you’ll want to consult with a knowledgable immigration attorney or do your own research to figure out the necessary paperwork you need in order to successfully apply for U.S. citizenship.

The process for applying for a religious waiver, however, is generally the same regardless of your situation. Here's a brief overview of what you need to know if you’re seeking a religious waiver for vaccination requirements as part of the immigration process:

Understand the waiver process: Immigrants who refuse required vaccines are considered "inadmissible" and must apply for a "Waiver of Inadmissibility" on medical or religious grounds. If your waiver is based on medical grounds, this is known as a “blanket waiver” and if USCIS grants blanket waivers, the applicant does not have to file a form or pay a fee. If your waiver application is based on religious or moral objections to vaccinations, you must fill out the appropriate form and establish that: A. You object to vaccinations in any form; B. You object because of your religious beliefs or moral convictions (you do not need to be a member of a mainstream or recognized religion); and C. Your beliefs are sincere Fill out the appropriate USCIS form for religious waiver: Depending on your situation, you may need to use form I-601 (most commonly used), I-690, or I-602 (for refugees and asylees). Each form has specific requirements and filing fees, but fee waivers are available for those who qualify. Provide supporting evidence: USCIS regulations require your beliefs be religious or moral in nature and sincere. Additional corroborating evidence, such as documentation of past religious exemptions or attestation letters from credible third parties, can strengthen your application. Read More: Chapter 3 - Waiver of Immigrant Vaccination Requirement

If you need assistance and pastoral guidance, don't hesitate to reach out to us for help. We've helped coach many individuals while they navigate this process and we are here to support you.

Website