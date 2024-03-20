With all the news about the flood of illegals pouring into the country and their VIP treatment by our federal government, one might wonder if legal immigration has been swept under the rug, lost in the shuffle of border dramas. Many people may forget that there are individuals pursuing lawful immigration, waiting patiently in what feels like an eternal queue. Among them is a smaller, but still significant, cohort of individuals facing eligibility hurdles due to religious objections to vaccines. Religious waivers offer a pathway to citizenship for legal immigrants without compromising their religious beliefs. If you're in this situation, it's essential to understand your rights.
Please note that the information provided here (and in my video linked below) is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. It's essential to consult with a qualified legal professional for personalized guidance regarding immigration matters.
The Healthy American, Peggy Hall is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If you're seeking to lawfully immigrate to the U.S. you’ll likely fall into one of the following broad categories (immigrants living abroad, immigrants already in the U.S., refugee, or asylee) and there are several sub-categories with different procedures and forms you may need to follow so you’ll want to consult with a knowledgable immigration attorney or do your own research to figure out the necessary paperwork you need in order to successfully apply for U.S. citizenship.
The process for applying for a religious waiver1, however, is generally the same regardless of your situation. Here's a brief overview of what you need to know if you’re seeking a religious waiver for vaccination requirements as part of the immigration process:
Understand the waiver process: Immigrants who refuse required vaccines are considered "inadmissible" and must apply for a "Waiver of Inadmissibility" on medical or religious grounds. If your waiver is based on medical grounds, this is known as a “blanket waiver” and if USCIS grants blanket waivers, the applicant does not have to file a form or pay a fee. If your waiver application is based on religious or moral objections to vaccinations, you must fill out the appropriate form and establish that: A. You object to vaccinations in any form;2 B. You object because of your religious beliefs or moral convictions (you do not need to be a member of a mainstream or recognized religion); and C. Your beliefs are sincere
Fill out the appropriate USCIS form for religious waiver: Depending on your situation, you may need to use form I-601 (most commonly used), I-690, or I-602 (for refugees and asylees). Each form has specific requirements and filing fees, but fee waivers are available for those who qualify.
Provide supporting evidence: USCIS regulations require your beliefs be religious or moral in nature and sincere. Additional corroborating evidence, such as documentation of past religious exemptions or attestation letters from credible third parties, can strengthen your application.
Read More: Chapter 3 - Waiver of Immigrant Vaccination Requirement
If you need assistance and pastoral guidance, don't hesitate to reach out to us for help. We've helped coach many individuals while they navigate this process and we are here to support you.
See INA 212(g)(2)(C).
The requirement that the religious or moral objection must apply to all vaccines has been in effect since 1997.
LEGAL IMMIGRATION HELP
Why do we need any “immigrants” when we are supposedly over crowded and contributing to ((global warming))???? Why is it we don’t accept those farmers from South Africa being slaughtered by the African jewish installed psycho leaders??? Those people are being murdered so what about them? If it’s one thing we could use its farmers…is it because they are WHITE??? Apparently all White European countries are the ones who need JWO diversity. This is happening in all European countries Sweden, Canada, Australia and America. Jewish NGOs along with their useful idiots like Catholic Charities are the ones behind destroying these once beautiful countries. Why not invade China, Suadi Arabia, Africa etc??? When the population of a country becomes over run by third world shit holers the host country soon turns into a third world shit hole. All these people who hate White people want to live in countries we created because they are parasites. This is harsh but I don’t care it’s a fact!!
Do anyone see this?…
Brazil's Bolsonaro Indicted
Brazilian federal police have indicted former President Jair Bolsonaro over allegations he falsified his COVID-19 vaccination data in the country's public health database in December 2022 to falsely indicate that he, his daughter, and close associates had received the vaccine. He also faces charges of criminal association for allegedly conspiring with his aides to enter the false data.
The news follows a yearlong investigation into whether the then-president, who was openly skeptical of the vaccines, forged his vaccine card to bypass international entry requirements. This marks the first indictment for the former president, who faces several investigations, including corruption related to vaccine purchases from Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech in 2021 and an alleged coup attempt in 2022.
Brazil’s prosecutor-general will now decide whether to file charges, which would then be judged by the Supreme Court. Analysts suggest he could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted of falsifying health data, with up to four years for the criminal association charge. Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing.
Cite: 1440 Daily
So if they can do this to a former president who resisted in a way he thought best to avoid the “pricks” then they’re letting us know they will do this everywhere to anyone who resists their “pricks.”