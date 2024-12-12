Well, we're talking about that assassination of the United Healthcare CEO again. I got so many great comments from you—my smart, savvy, sophisticated, supportive Healthy Americans. The reason I want to talk a little bit more about the story is not really to talk about the story itself. I want to talk about being too smart to fall for the hogwash, and that's basically what this is.

Raise your hand or give me a thumbs up in the comments if you did not fall for the hogwash that was washed all over us starting back in 2020. You know, the cooties controversy. Now, the powers-that-shouldn’t-be have been sloshing the hogwash over us for decades, centuries really. I probably woke up around 2001, (9/11 anyone?) — and maybe a little earlier than that. In a recent video, I exposed the ludicrous airport “security” that went haywire thanks to the Patriot Act, which took away our freedom. That's why it was called the Patriot Act—just like they had the Inflation Reduction Act that increased inflation and, of course, the Affordable Care Act, which I spoke about previously, that increased everyone's health care costs.

Yep, the Patriot Act was anything but patriotic.

Now I want to talk about how you can avoid being duped, bamboozled, and hoodwinked by the powers that shouldn't be. In my newest video below, I give you a very top-level look at why some people get bamboozled by these obviously fake, phony, and fraudulent things that we see out there. Thankfully, I’m not alone—so many fellow Healthy Americans see right through the nonsense.

I've got a video coming up for you in a few days called Am I Leaving YouTube? We'll talk about that. (Spoiler: I'm not.) But we'll also discuss people who are leaving YouTube and why I have thought about it.

Have you come across anyone who bought this CEO assassination story hook, line, and sinker without even bothering to question it? Let me know if you saw my first video, which was basically 100% snark, satire, and hopefully sprinkled with humor and intelligence. Because it really, in my view, takes an intelligent person to be able to ask questions, face the fake, phony, and fraudulent reality we're shown, and say, "You know what? Maybe I'm wrong, but bring me evidence." That's all I ask for —evidence.

I always love hearing from my fellow Healthy Americans—after reading through your comments, I couldn’t resist sharing a few in yesterday’s video:

Now, I really understand where Dr. Doug is coming from. A lot of people got caught up in this narrative of "Yeah, the bad guy got it! Stick it to the man, stick it to the bad guy!" It’s a perfect story, right? These slimy CEOs or public serpents serve as easy villains, giving people a sense of vindication.

Think back to Lahaina—the so-called 'fall guy' who failed to sound the alarm (literally). People felt some satisfaction blaming him, but do you really think he was the one pulling the strings? That’s why they’re called fall guys. They’re there to absorb the anger and keep We the People pacified. It’s a well-worn playbook: keep folks arguing with each other and glued to the news, instead of asking the real questions. I’m not covering this United Healthcare story because its newsworthy—I’m sharing it because it’s an opportunity to step back, sharpen our critical thinking, and reclaim our power over our own energy.

Here’s the deal: ask questions—lots of ‘em. That’s your golden ticket to knowledge and figuring out where the holes in the story are. As viewers, we don’t have to prove a thing. I don’t have to prove that I think it was faked or that they hired an actor. Nope. I’m not alleging anything. The onus is on them to prove their side. They say it happened? Cool, then they better bring the proof. Simple.

My Top Tips to Watch the NEWS

Number one: Ask as many questions as you can. Don’t stop. Start with who, what, where, when, why, how… lots of why’s and how’s.

Number two: Look at different sources. I went with CNN and the Daily Mail, but you can use whatever sources you like. Not that these sources are going to reveal the truth, mind you. This tip is to help you note where the stories don’t match up, where they make no sense, where confusion reigns. They’ll tell you there’s one shooter, then it’s two, then, surprise—three. But wait, they’ll forget all about that and move on to the next distraction.

Number three: Watch the same video a few times. Yes, I said a few. Maybe even slow it down. Watch the facial expressions, pay attention to the lighting and background. What’s the vibe? Are they interviewing people on-site or in a studio? Who knows! Watch closely. These news producers are masters of telling a story the way they want you to hear it. Trust me, I used to be on TV. If it’s aired, they want you to see it—and feel something. Usually fear. Fear messes with your brain, and when you’re confused, it’s easy to be manipulated. Look for clues, signs, and motives. What’s really going on? Sometimes, these "events" are designed with symbols, colors, and numbers that only insiders recognize. I’ve done whole breakdowns on how colors pop up during disasters like Ebola or the earthquake in Morocco. Watch the patterns.

Sound off: Try watching the video coverage on mute. You might catch things you missed before. Ever notice the lighting is off or they’re reading from a script? You might catch a smile trying to sneak out when it shouldn't. That’s called duper’s delight, and it’s a dead giveaway.

Video off: Alternatively, turn off the video and just listen. Audio and video are packaged together for a reason—there’s something to uncover in how they sound versus what you see. Like, maybe someone says they’re outside but there’s no wind or background noise. Keep an ear out for these inconsistencies.

Another tip: Watch the information much later. Give it a week or so for the emotional shock to wear off. After the panic has passed, some things will pop out that you missed. Suddenly, you’ll think, "How did I fall for that?"

Think about the bigger picture: Who benefits? Who’s getting what out of this? Not the people in the spotlight—the puppetmasters behind it all. It’s not always obvious, but the more you dig, the clearer it becomes.

Finally, some people will never see it. And you know what? That’s okay. You can’t wake everyone up. The world is full of people stuck in “the Matrix.” Don’t waste your energy trying to save them. Focus on those who get it. If someone says, “I got duped,” that’s a sign of growth. It means they’re learning and growing, which is a win in my book.

